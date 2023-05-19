ClimateTV

Climate TV LIVE at 1PM EDT: Shameful Propaganda From the “Union of Concerned Scientists”

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
10 Comments

Join us for episode 63 of Climate Change Roundtable, titled “Shameful Propaganda from the ‘Union of Concerned Scientists’ – Climate Models Are Not Data.” In this episode, we’ll dissect a recent so-called study from the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), which makes a blatantly false claim attempting to tie fossil fuel products to wildfires in the western United States. Not one, not two, but three glaring issues arise: contradictory data, cherry-picked data, and satellite data, all showing that UCS isn’t just in error, they outright lied.

Our host, Anthony Watts, and expert weekly panelists ,H. Sterling Burnett and Linnea Lueken, will discuss the glaring failure of peer review in this context and shine a light on other similarly dubious instances. Plus, we’ll have a special guest appearance from the only canine member of the Union of Concerned Scientists.

But wait, there’s more! We’ll be exploring a recent troubling incident where Biden’s political appointees have overruled the EPA staff. They enforced a rewrite of the carbon capture rule, a move that the staff themselves view as technologically untenable and legally indefensible. We’re going to discuss this clear disregard for science and also draw a parallel to the media outcry when Trump’s appointees made similar alterations to staff materials.

Set a reminder and tune in to join this urgent conversation as we scrutinize the absurdities of UCS and other failures of peer review, as well as the questionable actions of political appointees. Climate Change Roundtable premiers every Friday at 12pm CT/1PM ET. We invite you to join the live chat and share your thoughts with Anthony, Sterling, Linnea, and fellow viewers.

John Hultquist
May 19, 2023 8:34 am

 Fires need Oxygen, fuel, and an ignition (the, so called, Fire Triangle).
In the USA, 84% of wild land fires are ignited by something people do, and human-ignited fires tripled the length of the wildfire season.
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/89757/people-cause-most-us-wildfires

Also of interest:
https://eraofmegafires.com/

era = Era of Megafires

Education can reduce wild fires, reducing CO2 cannot.

1
Peta of Newark
Reply to  John Hultquist
May 19, 2023 8:52 am

following the lead, This Is Insane – it truly is

and not unusual either. apparently
Seemingly this tree in Florida was struck by lightning and the inside of it is an absolute inferno – while the rest of it just ‘looks on’
Chance are it will survive too.

From Wunderground (as seen in the UK) but be quick, these little videos have a fast turnaround and disappear quick.
https://www.wunderground.com/video/top-stories/tree-on-fire-after-lightning-strike

If you visit, check out the ‘Pneumonia Front’ – it’s crazy as well.
https://www.wunderground.com/video/top-stories/pneumonia-front-spotted-on-radar

Tree Inside Fire.JPG
0
observa
Reply to  John Hultquist
May 19, 2023 9:17 am

The megafires today’s new promulgators of the ‘noble savage’ prefer to forget-
Death of the megafauna (theage.com.au)
Sorry Timbo we can’t have any of that-
Future Eaters Ep.1 – Taming the fire -The thesis and responses from critics (abc.net.au)
or Gaia forbid that the first wandering tribes weren’t exactly all woke Greenies full of sweetness and light when the First Fleet rolled up to disgorge the majority sundry cutpurses pickpockets thieves and rogues along with the underpinnings of the NSW Rum Corp herding them-
Life and Death in Pre-Contact Aboriginal Australia – Quadrant Online
The Incidence of Cannibalism in Aboriginal Society – Quadrant Online
With that ignominious start to civilisation and gentility it’s amazing anyone wants to risk drowning in boats to get a slice of us you’d reckon. Never let the facts get in the way of a damn good emote nowadays eh lefties?

0
strativarius
May 19, 2023 8:51 am

Story Tip:

“”Fossil fuel firms owe climate reparations of $209bn a year, says study

Nina Lakhani Climate justice reporter

This is only the tip of the iceberg of long-term climate damages, mitigation, and adaptation costs,” said co-author Richard Heede, co-founder and director of Climate Accountability Institute.””
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/may/19/fossil-fuel-firms-owe-climate-reparations-of-209bn-a-year-says-study

Well, it made me laugh

0
captainjtiberius
May 19, 2023 8:58 am

I’m sure they’re already drooling of how they can use the coming El Nino to claim it’s AGW.

0
KevinM
Reply to  captainjtiberius
May 19, 2023 10:07 am

The only people who still care are posting comments.

0
gyan1
May 19, 2023 9:10 am

I call them the Union of Confused Pseudo-scientists.

0
KevinM
Reply to  gyan1
May 19, 2023 10:12 am

A downfall of organizational effectiveness – long term, certain social skills elevate people to the top of organizations, but the same social skills indicate analytical skills “imperfectly”.
Thus democracy’s need for a written and generally accessible constitution.

0
KevinM
May 19, 2023 10:00 am

The link here 3 weeks ago got me downloading many other HLI podcasts for my morning commute – some of the podcasts are quite thoughtful. Cross marketing worked at least once,

Last edited 12 minutes ago by KevinM
0
KevinM
Reply to  KevinM
May 19, 2023 10:02 am

Favorite: Ill Literacy: Books with Benson
Hopefully I’m not the only one listening…

0
