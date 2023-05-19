Climate TV LIVE at 1PM EDT: Shameful Propaganda From the “Union of Concerned Scientists”

Join us for episode 63 of Climate Change Roundtable, titled “Shameful Propaganda from the ‘Union of Concerned Scientists’ – Climate Models Are Not Data.” In this episode, we’ll dissect a recent so-called study from the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), which makes a blatantly false claim attempting to tie fossil fuel products to wildfires in the western United States. Not one, not two, but three glaring issues arise: contradictory data, cherry-picked data, and satellite data, all showing that UCS isn’t just in error, they outright lied.

Our host, Anthony Watts, and expert weekly panelists ,H. Sterling Burnett and Linnea Lueken, will discuss the glaring failure of peer review in this context and shine a light on other similarly dubious instances. Plus, we’ll have a special guest appearance from the only canine member of the Union of Concerned Scientists.

But wait, there’s more! We’ll be exploring a recent troubling incident where Biden’s political appointees have overruled the EPA staff. They enforced a rewrite of the carbon capture rule, a move that the staff themselves view as technologically untenable and legally indefensible. We’re going to discuss this clear disregard for science and also draw a parallel to the media outcry when Trump’s appointees made similar alterations to staff materials.

Set a reminder and tune in to join this urgent conversation as we scrutinize the absurdities of UCS and other failures of peer review, as well as the questionable actions of political appointees. Climate Change Roundtable premiers every Friday at 12pm CT/1PM ET. We invite you to join the live chat and share your thoughts with Anthony, Sterling, Linnea, and fellow viewers.

Watch LIVE here:

