USA Today ‘fact-checks’ Milloy tweet as correct

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
From Junk Science

Steve Milloy

But USA Today can’t do emissions math and misses the point.

Here’s my tweet:

Here is the USA Today ‘fact check’: Web | PDF.

First, USA Today acknowledges that the graph in the tweet is correct and April 1895 was warmer than April 2023.

Next, USA Today erroneously disputes my observation about the “1,000% increase in industrial era atmospheric CO2.”

But the pre-industrial era atmospheric CO2 level is estimated as 280 parts per million (ppm). By 1895, it is estimated to be about 293 ppm and now it is about 424 ppm.

Since the preindustrial era, about 144 ppm of CO2 has been added to the atmosphere. But by 1893, only 13 ppm had been added. If you subtract the 1893 addition from the 2023 addition of industrial era atmospheric CO2, you get 131 ppm of industrial era atmospheric CO2 added between 1895 and 2023. As 131 ppm is roughly 10 times 13 ppm, industrial era atmospheric CO2 has increased 1,000% from 1895 to 2023.

While NOAA’s statement that industrial era atmospheric CO2 has increased 50% over pre-industrial atmospheric CO2 is correct, that is not relevant to the point in question — i.e., since 1895, industrial era atmospheric CO2 has increased 1,000% yet April 2023 was cooler than April 1895.

The rest of USA Today‘s argument over my interpretation of the April 1895 to April 2023 comparison is just that — i.e., argument — not a “fact check.”

The emissions-driven global warming narrative is that every emission warms the planet. But that certainly was not the case as between April 1895 and April 2023, now is it?

21 Comments
Tom Halla
May 19, 2023 2:05 pm

The only question in “fact checking” is “is it orthodox?”, not “ is it true”.

Nick Stokes
May 19, 2023 2:14 pm

Yes, April in the USA48 has not warmed so much, although Milloy showed the mean, not the trendline:

comment image

However, April is a cherry-pick. Other months warmed more

comment image

Nelson
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 19, 2023 2:32 pm

You do realize that the NOAA data is adjusted. Of course since about 2005 or so NOAA has to deal with the CRN data. No surprise there is no trend in the data since NOAA feet are held to the fire with the CRN.

Nick Stokes
Reply to  Nelson
May 19, 2023 3:03 pm

I’m showing the same data Milloy showed.

Walter
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 19, 2023 3:41 pm

Milloy’s argument is stupid. That data is corrupted and cannot be relied on thanks due UHI and sitting issues. Both are facts. Your purposely misleading argument is based on inflated data.

Bellman
Reply to  Nelson
May 19, 2023 3:36 pm

No surprise there is no trend in the data since NOAA feet are held to the fire with the CRN.

Usual reminder that CRN is currently showing a warming rate of 0.31°C / decade since 2005.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Bellman
May 19, 2023 3:42 pm

Bellman, please give us your data source for that outlandish claim. CRN shows no such decadal value. In fact it is close to the UAH lower troposphere decadal increase estimate.

KevinM
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 19, 2023 3:14 pm

I risked community ire by upvoting NS’s comment because the comment uses actual data.

In a statistical way, it seems unlikely that 130 years of upward force could allow for downward progress, unless EITHER the upward force were too small to matter OR another force pushed downward.

130 years is a long time on human scale – humans seem to be built to last less than 100 years. (in this case if temperature caused crappiness then any real person would experience about the same amount of crappiness at the end as they did at the start).

Charles Rotter
Admin
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 19, 2023 3:21 pm

NS makes a valid point. Just one that is orthogonal to the one Milloy makes.

Mr.
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 19, 2023 3:22 pm

The horror!.

~ 1 degree F higher temp just in my lifetime.

I don’t know how people can survive in such hellish conditions.

RickWill
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 19, 2023 3:43 pm

Other months warmed more

This is no different to the entire land mass north of 40N. Temperature rising dramatically in JANUARY.

Few people appreciate how this occurs. It is the result of more heat transfer from oceans to land. It inevitably results in higher snowfall, which is continuing to set records across the northern hemisphere.

Rather than demonising CO2 the climate prognosticators should be asking why is January warming the most? And why is there more snowfall?

Answer those two questions and they will begin to understand what has occurred 4 times in the last 400,000 years. We are on the verge of entering a new era of glaciation in the same circumstances at the 4 other times.

June sunlight in the NH increasing gives rise to higher August SST leading to more water vapour in the atmosphere in September that gets drawn over cold land in November then drops out as snow. But it takes another 3 months before the NH oceans reach their minimum temperature in the annual cycle so the snow keeps coming until the land warm ups and advection slows down.

The other interesting aspect of the plot is that the first 50 years increased as much as the last 50 years so there is nothing new in the recent trend.

mikelowe2013
May 19, 2023 2:14 pm

Semantics! Twisting the facts seems to be attractive to alarmists! I wonder why? Do they realise what thin ice they are walking on?

0
Rud Istvan
May 19, 2023 2:57 pm

Tempest in a teapot. Both April 1895 and April 2023 are just weather. Especially when spring (NH) and fall (SH) weather can be so variable year to year. There is no valid point to be made about CO2 induced climate change by this comparison by anyone—including Milloy.
But the contretemps does show USA Today to be generally clueless about climate matters. Else they would have made my valid point, not the mistaken one they made.

KevinM
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 19, 2023 3:35 pm

I disagree because after 130 years of tiny changes in one direction, one would reasonably expect a noticable change in that same direction. Neither the chart’s start date nor its end date looks especially cherry-picked.

0
J Boles
May 19, 2023 3:01 pm

I love it, how as time goes on, the warmunists are more and more WRONG! HA HA HA!
I love C02, good for me and good for you!

KevinM
May 19, 2023 3:05 pm

“… pre-industrial era atmospheric CO2 level is estimated as 280 ppm and now it is about 424 ppm … about 144 ppm of CO2 has been added to the atmosphere.”

I do math and science. The “fact checkers” did their math in a more readily understood way: _total_difference_ divided by _original_quantity_ times 100 percent.

The argument here is not math, which you both executed correctly according to different formulae. The argument is about what the words “industrial era atmospheric CO2” mean. “Them” picked a literal reading.

StephenG
Reply to  KevinM
May 19, 2023 3:53 pm

“The “fact checkers” did their math in a more readily understood way: _total_difference_ divided by _original_quantity_ times 100 percent.”

Exactly! We don’t like it when the “Warmists” exaggerate and obfuscate and it’s important, IMO, that we demonstrate that our arguments don’t need such artifice.

But this isn’t, again, in my opinion, a simple matter of how one “defines” how percent differences are calculated.

Seems to me that the phrase “industrial era atmospheric CO2” refers to the time frame of interest . . . more words are needed to show that the analysis is only considering the atmospheric CO2 attributable to industrial activity.

So, given two points in time within the “industrial” era (which began before 1895 and which continues), namely 1895 and “today,” KevinM, above shows exactly how one “ordinarily” calculates the percentage change.

Anyway, that’s what I think.

Bellman
May 19, 2023 3:14 pm

While NOAA’s statement that industrial era atmospheric CO2 has increased 50% over pre-industrial atmospheric CO2 is correct, that is not relevant to the point in question

Really? So the claim is that only the increase in CO2 since the industrial era should have any effect on temperatures?

Mr.
Reply to  Bellman
May 19, 2023 3:30 pm

Yeah.
The folks living pre-industrial era had a lot more to worry about than what the atmospheric CO2 level was.
Like, would it drop to below-plant-sustaining level.

Tom Abbott
May 19, 2023 3:22 pm

From the article: “First, USA Today acknowledges that the graph in the tweet is correct and April 1895 was warmer than April 2023.

“There is considerable variability in the graph, but it shows April 2023 was cooler than April 1895.”

And notice that the temperatures were just as warm in the Early Twentieth Century as they are today. No “hotter and hotter” Hockey Stick profile on this chart.

Walter
May 19, 2023 3:39 pm

April 1908 was colder than April 2023. By his logic, someone could say that proves emissions driven warming. April 1983 was much colder than April 2023; therefore someone can say that the current warming is rapid and can only be driven by emissions. See how bad those arguments are? Same logic used by Milloy.

