Bill McKibben. Screenshot from Michael Moore's "Planet of the Humans"
Intermittent Wind and Solar Opinion

Bill McKibben: “Renewables are cheap, and everyone wants them, but there are big gaps in our ability to get it done”

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
38 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

According to Bill McKibben quoted, renewables are so cheap, people have to be coerced into embracing them.

From Climate Exhortation to Climate Execution

The Inflation Reduction Act finally offers a chance for widespread change.

By Bill McKibben
December 27, 2022

There are about a hundred and forty million homes in the United States. … It took centuries to build all those homes from wood and brick and steel and concrete, but, if we’re to seriously address the climate crisis, we have only a few years to remake them.

The fear is not that nothing will get done; it’s that not enough will get done, because meeting the climate challenge means, essentially, changing everything. And in America that includes changing a hundred and forty million homes. E … “The market won’t do it on its own, because the market of goods and labor—the market of machines—is a fossil-fuel market,” Matusiak said. “My house has gas pipes in it. If my furnace goes out, or my water heater goes out, the contractor is not going to sell me a heat pump, even though it’s better. They’re going to sell me a replacement for what I already have.”

The scale of the task somehow looks more enormous the closer you get to the ground. Consider Boston, the home town of Varshini Prakash, the executive director of the Sunrise Movement, whose push for the Green New Deal was instrumental in getting the I.R.A. passed, … In 2020, Massachusetts voted for Biden by better than two to one; Boston did by nearly five to one. … even getting new construction to go electric is a trial—as attorney general, Healey had no choice but to rule that state law prohibited town ordinances from banning gas hookups in new buildings.

A renewable-energy engineer based in Massachusetts pointed out to me that Construction on the state’s first big offshore wind farm, Vineyard Wind, is just now beginning, after a decade of bureaucratic battles, and when it’s done it will supply less than half a gigawatt of power. “Can Massachusetts really build the needed twenty-five offshore wind farms in a decade?” he asked. At least Massachusetts has something. Sam Evans-Brown, who heads Clean Energy New Hampshire, says that his state has just five per cent of the installed solar capacity that Massachusetts has. “Renewables are cheap, and everyone wants them, but there are big gaps in our ability to get it done,” he told me.

But, beyond inertia, vested interest also presents a challenge. According to an analysis of World Bank data conducted earlier this year, the oil industry has averaged the equivalent of $3.2 billion, adjusting for inflation, in profits a day for the past fifty years. That’s both a prize worth fighting for and a war chest ample enough to make the fight prolonged and bitter.

Read more: https://www.newyorker.com/news/annals-of-a-warming-planet/from-climate-exhortation-to-climate-execution

McKibben wants us to believe renewables are so cheap, we are struggling to muster the resources to build them? That green advocates should fight for a share of the $3.2 billion / day oil companies make?

Bill McKibben wants us to believe plumbers and electricians are shielding us from cheaper options because – I don’t know, because they are too lazy to ask householders to agree to extra work? Because they don’t think householders might be unwilling to discuss options for saving money?

McKibben’s claim the market won’t embrace the cheaper option on its own, that people have to be coerced, is absurd. My electrician and gas people make suggestions when I call them, I’ll always go for a cheaper option if it is available, if I have the cash, and if there is no downside.

For example, I switched to LED lightbulbs years ago on the advice of an electrician, even though they are more expensive than incandescents. I didn’t like the more toxic compact fluorescent energy saving light bulbs, because one time I broke three bulbs in a row in a confined space, trying to fit a bulb to an awkward fitting. After that I figured I had had enough mercury exposure from that particular green technology. But LED lightbulbs, they just work.

To be fair I’m not planning to get rid of my gas cooker. I run my gas cooker on bottled gas, so it is definitely more expensive than an electric cooker. But my gas cooker has one big advantage over an electric cooker – it keeps working, even when the electricity fails.

In our new age of renewable energy which is so cheap nobody can muster the resources to build it, even with truckloads of government cash, the risk of power blackouts is becoming an increasingly serious problem.

vuk
December 28, 2022 10:05 am

cheap may be, but would you want to wait 3 h to charge your EV?
Daily mail : “Tesla owners blast Christmas car charging chaos with dozens of electric vehicles forced to wait in THREE HOUR queues at charge stations across the UK”

Bryan A
Reply to  vuk
December 28, 2022 10:43 am

Cheap…as in unaffordably EXPENSIVE
Cheap…as in chintzy
Cheap…as in worth very little (worthless)
Cheap…as in miserly (least bang for most buck)

wilpost
Reply to  Bryan A
December 28, 2022 10:56 am

McKibben is rabble-rousing, Weathervane-Journalism teacher at a Podunk Basket Weaving College in Vermont

He does not know diddly-squat about wind and solar, and certainly does not know about their costs

Until recently, he was proponent of burning trees for power, until California opted against it.

He holds a wet finger in the air to see which way the wind is blowing

garboard
Reply to  wilpost
December 28, 2022 11:06 am

michael moore nailed him in Planet of the Humans .

nailheadtom
Reply to  wilpost
December 28, 2022 11:07 am

McKibben is a purveyor of climate pornography.

observa
Reply to  wilpost
December 28, 2022 12:33 pm

McKibben is rabble-rousing, Weathervane-Journalism teacher at a Podunk Basket Weaving College in Vermont

That would be your typical stinker in residence at most Western tertiary education institutions then?
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/professor-fired-over-swastika-faces-appeal/ar-AA15J1wz
Someone forgot to tell Peter Ridd he should have been part of the Union.

Bryan A
Reply to  Bryan A
December 28, 2022 12:10 pm

Or E all of the above

It doesnot add up
December 28, 2022 10:13 am

It’s the cost of changing 140 million homes that is the real killer. Say $100,000 a pop on average – you could rebuild for much the same money. Against that a heat pump is a mere bagatelle. Yet it still makes no sense when you have a natural gas furnace and a central heating system that can cope when we get a dose of global warming like the current snap.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  It doesnot add up
December 28, 2022 11:56 am

“… you could rebuild for much the same money.” Not in the most populous parts of California.

It doesnot add up
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
December 28, 2022 12:33 pm

With all the crossings from Mexico labor should be cheap…

Harry Passfield
Reply to  It doesnot add up
December 28, 2022 12:32 pm

I’m trying to imagine a majority of homes in Buffalo last week at the mercy of heat-pumps for warmth. The mind boggles at the consequences.

Oldseadog
December 28, 2022 10:16 am

Your final paragraph is spot on, Eric.
If they are so cheap why do they need any subsidy at all?

rbcherba@gmail.com
December 28, 2022 10:29 am

Sorry, Mr. McKibben, but RE isn’t cheap and not everybody wants it. All RE does is displace FF and nuclear which were cheap and reliable.

10
Graham
Reply to  rbcherba@gmail.com
December 28, 2022 10:45 am

If renewables are so great and so cheap why don’t all those pushing for them go off grid and generate their own electricity.
They soon find out that replacing batteries can be expensive and most have diesel generators to keep the deep freeze and refrigerator going and the lights on when wind and sun refuse to cooperate .

Scissor
Reply to  Graham
December 28, 2022 12:03 pm

I’d rather use a cactus for toilet paper.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
December 28, 2022 10:33 am

Sam Evans-Brown, who heads Clean Energy New Hampshire, says that his state has just five per cent of the installed solar capacity that Massachusetts has. “Renewables are cheap, and everyone wants them, but there are big gaps in our ability to get it done,” he told me.

The key word in this quote, which Eric Worrall has latched onto, is cheap.

Cheap doesn’t only mean inexpensive; it also means inferior quality. Who, in their right mind, wants to supply their home with energy from a source of inferior quality?

Regards,
Bob

johnnysupersix
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
December 28, 2022 11:03 am

perhaps a distinction without a difference, but the headline of this piece appears to attribute the quote to McKibben when it’s actually Sam Evans-Brown who owns the quote (yes, I know McKibben is quoting SEB). As a small world aside, I’ve raced against SEB a few times (well, I actually sucked wind well behind him), extraordinary cyclist, never knew he was a greenie.

garboard
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
December 28, 2022 11:10 am

solar panels are cheap . controllers , inverters , bms , batteries and grid are not .

Mike Jonas
Editor
Reply to  garboard
December 28, 2022 12:28 pm

solar panels are cheap . intermittency, controllers , inverters , bms , batteries and grid are not .

Curious George
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
December 28, 2022 12:05 pm

“Clean Energy NH is thrilled to welcome respected NH Public Radio reporter and podcast host Sam Evans-Brown as our next Executive Director. … Many of you may know Sam, who joined NH Public Radio in 2010, serving as lead reporter on energy and environment issues.”
What a cheap expert.

Tom Halla
December 28, 2022 10:48 am

Wind and solar are also weather dependent, and unreliable because of that. McKibben does not want to get into the unresolvable problems of wind and solar, largely because I believe his motives are other than actually providing power.
There is a nihilist, Luddite element in the greens, despite claims of “the environment”. Hostility to industrial society, and capitalism, seem to be s constant thread.

mleskovarsocalrrcom
December 28, 2022 10:48 am

People aren’t so stupid that they can’t correlate their rising electricity bills with increased introduction of wind and solar produced energy. Claiming your electricity costs will reduce by having solar panels put on your roof is another gotcha. You still have to pay for grid connection to provide backup, electricity distribution, and various bonds and taxes accumulated by your energy provider. I have yet to see a true accounting of realized costs over the life of the panels. If it were actually less expensive more people would be installing them.

nailheadtom
Reply to  mleskovarsocalrrcom
December 28, 2022 11:04 am

A key element of a roofing contractor’s business is roofing replacement and repair. No roof lasts forever. A roof covered with solar panels can’t be repaired unless the solar panels are removed and replaced later. How much will that add to the lifetime maintenance costs of a home or other building?

Lee Riffee
Reply to  nailheadtom
December 28, 2022 11:48 am

I have also been told that if you have a warranty on your roofing job and you put up solar panels it voids those warranties instantly!

Fraizer
Reply to  nailheadtom
December 28, 2022 12:21 pm

Point taken, but the roof will probably last longer than the solar panels.

Fraizer
Reply to  mleskovarsocalrrcom
December 28, 2022 12:20 pm

“…People aren’t so stupid that they can’t correlate their rising electricity bills…”

Not only on average are they that stupid, as George Carlin said, “Half of them are stupider than that”.

Mr David Guy-Johnson
December 28, 2022 10:57 am

McKibben has been away with the fairies for many a year.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  Mr David Guy-Johnson
December 28, 2022 12:29 pm

McKibben found good bucks in presenting enviro-virtue to little old ladies and web-page donate buttons. Lucky for him, since his BA from Harvard wasn’t really in high demand.

Leo Smith
December 28, 2022 11:01 am

Always tell the biggest lie possible

garboard
December 28, 2022 11:03 am

vineyard wind , mckibbens model wind farm , isn’t “ just getting started “ . avangrid backed out and cancelled because it isn’t economically feasible . and that’s his go to for a cheap renewable success story .i’m sure the failure won’t find its way into the new yorker article .

4
Dave Fair
Reply to  garboard
December 28, 2022 12:42 pm

No, Avangrid is simply rejecting the current purchase power agreements with the electric utilities in anticipation of a new April, 2023 bidding process for more offshore wind development into which they will fold these existing projects. Given anticipated new State and Federal subsidies and the assured government strong-arming of the electric utilities to agree to higher prices, they expect to make significant profits. Ain’t crony capitalism grand?

The fix is in: New Englanders need to grab onto their wallets. FJB, F-Leftists and F-CliSciFi.

strativarius
December 28, 2022 11:09 am

Bill is what we English call an utter twat

“”Dumpster fire, not global warming, melted Oklahoma streetlamps

Senator Inhofe, God may be trying to get your attention. Check out this picture http://thinkprogress.org/climate/2012/08/02/630211/in-oklahoma-its-so-hot-the-street-lights-are-melting/ …” added Environmental activist Bill McKibben””

https://dailycaller.com/2012/08/02/dumpster-fire-not-global-warming-melted-oklahoma-streetlamps/

Stupid boy

Stupid boy
Retired_Engineer_Jim
December 28, 2022 11:53 am

“… everyone wants them …”. This is a seriously daft supposition. If it were even an hypothesis, it could be refuted by my stating (one of the everyone) that I don’t want any of it.

2
strativarius
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
December 28, 2022 11:55 am

Bill has an IQ of 0.0350

Last edited 1 hour ago by strativarius
Fraizer
December 28, 2022 12:14 pm

“…$3.2 billion, adjusting for inflation, in profits a day for the past fifty years. That’s both a prize worth fighting for and a war chest …”

“Oil” companies are in reality ENERGY companies. If there was a $ to be made you would see the likes of Chevron, Exxon, Aramco, etc. using that “war chest” to buy up these companies to preserve their very profitable leadership positions as energy suppliers.

Other than some lame virtual signaling, which have been consistent money losers, this is not happening because weather dependent energy is not sustainable.

Lee Riffee
December 28, 2022 12:16 pm

The market won’t do it on its own, because the market of goods and labor—the market of machines—is a fossil-fuel market,” Matusiak said. “My house has gas pipes in it. If my furnace goes out, or my water heater goes out, the contractor is not going to sell me a heat pump, even though it’s better. They’re going to sell me a replacement for what I already have.”
Now why on earth would someone want to replace something that works well and is affordable with something that fills neither of the above needs? That’s because most people abide by the old “if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it”, or, rather, if it’s broke – replace it with a new version of the same equipment.
In my situation, my oil fired boiler works fine, and my two gasoline powered vehicles work fine. The boiler keeps my house warm, it’s clean, relatively quiet and is (even with Bidenflation) affordable. Both vehicles start all the time, every time, in any weather, they run well, and they get me (and my husband) where we want to go – whether in town or out of state.

All the greens seem to be able to focus on is “big oil”….if not for “big oil” everyone would flock to the lesser solutions for transport and home heating (EVs and heat pumps/electric). And then they get mad when the majority of people want to stick with the tried and true.

And, if an HVAC tech did try to push a customer to switch from gas or oil to a heat pump, many people would react negatively to being upsold. It’s one thing to go to a car dealer and expect that the salesperson will do whatever he/she can to get you to buy a pricier model, but no one wants that when their heat isn’t working. In that situation, all you can think of is to get the heat back on and not break your bank account.

A couple of years ago my mom’s furnace was found to have a heat exchanger crack during a routine cleaning (which didn’t surprise me, as the unit was 43 years old!). Luckily there was time to choose a replacement unit, and she was given a couple of options. One was a high efficiency unit and the other was a basic one like the one she had. Well, given the price of a new heating/cooling unit, she chose the basic one.

Then there was my cousin, who had a home custom built, and it had two heat pumps – one for the first floor and one for the second. Both died within ten years! But, because that’s the way the house was built, he replaced them with new units. Those also died in the time he lived in the home and had to be replaced. He lived there for about 25 years. I have no idea why he chose such a crappy HVAC system, perhaps that’s what the builder recommended (which is much less labor for them!).

Sorry McKibben and your green slime cohorts – most people are practical and will opt for affordable and workable solutions.

n.n
December 28, 2022 12:37 pm

Intermittent/unreliable/renewables are cheap but expensive from recovery to production to operation to reclamation, so they manufactured a Net-Positive CO2 Greenhouse Effect in order to force its viability in the market.

Mike Jonas
Editor
December 28, 2022 12:40 pm

There are about a hundred and forty million homes in the United States. … It took centuries to build all those homes from wood and brick and steel and concrete. Now many of those homes have gas pipes – fitted after the house was built. In other words, Bill Kibben’s argument is nonsense: if people want a new facility they will pay for it to be installed.

