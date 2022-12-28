Climate News

Top Ten 2022 Media Climate Stories – Fact Check

Guest Post by: The Competitive Enterprise Institute, The Heartland Institute, the Energy & Environmental Legal Institute, the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, and the International Climate Science Coalition

Editor’s note: This summary serves as a fact check on the top ten disasters that mainstream media attributes to climate change. These topics, and others, have been thoroughly reviewed by Climate Realism as well. For more detail, click the links to read more about Pakistan’s floodingHurricane Ian, major droughtsheat wavesLake Mead’s water levelflooding in Yellowstone, and snow extent.

Links: https://apnews.com/article/floods-europe-pakistan-climate-and-environment-87a354ddc9f2333e3175d0578c50a592 , https://apnews.com/article/science-business-arts-and-entertainment-journalism-united-states-087d1d5dd7189c529fe5d7a21a1ffb5f
Links: Pakistan floods: https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2022/11/05/cop27-summit-egypt-climate-change/https://climaterealism.com/2022/09/pakistans-floods-and-the-climate-attribution-con/ , https://www.nature.com/articles/nclimate2208 , https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/09/13/pakistan-paying-price-climate-change/
Hurricane Ian: https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2022/09/28/hurricane-ian-florida/ , https://www.gfdl.noaa.gov/global-warming-and-hurricanes/
European Drought: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-62648912 , https://www.politico.eu/article/hot-dry-aint-bad-1540-yet/
China Drought: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/26/business/economy/china-drought-economy-climate.html?smid=tw-share , https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2020GL088124
Links: Famine on the Horn of Africa: https://theconversation.com/famine-should-not-exist-in-2022-yet-somalia-faces-its-worst-yet-wealthy-countries-pay-your-dues-191952https://climateknowledgeportal.worldbank.org/country/somalia/trends-variability-historical , https://climaterealism.com/2022/11/no-cbs-news-drought-in-somalia-is-not-being-driven-by-climate-change/
UK Heat Wave: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/09/world/europe/uk-heat-wave.html , https://science2017.globalchange.gov/chapter/6/#fig-6-3%22 , https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2022/07/the-great-heat-wave-dilemma-explained.html
Yellowstone River Flooding: https://weather.com/news/news/2022-06-16-yellowstone-flooding-climate-change , https://cowboystatedaily.com/2022/07/13/dont-rush-to-blame-yellowstone-flooding-on-climate-change-experts-say/
Links: Lake Mead: https://www.wsj.com/articles/western-lakes-shrink-from-drought-and-boat-businesses-struggle-11655631002 , https://www.drroyspencer.com/2022/08/lake-mead-low-water-levels-part-2-colorado-river-inflow-variations-and-trend/
World Cup Skiing: https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/olympics/2022/11/18/alpine-skiing-climate-change/ , https://climate.rutgers.edu/snowcover/chart_seasonal.php?ui_set=nhland&ui_season=1
Bottom Line: https://rogerpielkejr.substack.com/p/us-extreme-weather-in-2022 , https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/number-of-deaths-from-natural-disastershttps://www.forbes.com/sites/rogerpielke/2019/10/31/surprising-good-news-on-the-economic-costs-of-disasters/

Reposted with permission from JunkScience.com, here,  and click here for the original PDF.

strativarius
December 28, 2022 2:09 pm

UK heatwave? It was 2 hot days

Scissor
Reply to  strativarius
December 28, 2022 2:57 pm

To be fair, it was almost 48 hours. /s

Giving_Cat
December 28, 2022 2:24 pm

I would add “Wired Magazine” to the list for their unapolagetic assertions that 2023 will be beyond the pale. https://www.wired.com/story/climate-environment-hurricane/

ResourceGuy
December 28, 2022 2:30 pm

Great compilation, thanks

J Boles
December 28, 2022 3:52 pm

I suppose the Buffalo, NY death toll will be racked up to CC, but come on, they are BUFFALO and they KNEW this storm was coming for days, I just watched the evening USA national news, seems there is some finger pointing about the tragedy, it would seem that they should have been ready.

DMacKenzie
December 28, 2022 3:53 pm

The underlined blue links don’t work for me, until you get back to the junkscience site PDF version.

