United Nations

UN WMO: La Niña Protection from Global Warming will be “Short Lived”

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
28 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Send money – the UN wants “increasing investment in the basic global observing system” to monitor the global warming they expect will show up any day now.

WMO releases ‘tell-tale signs’ of extreme weather conditions around the world

Climate and Environment

From extreme floods to heat and drought, weather and climate-related disasters have affected millions and cost billions this year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Friday, describing the “tell-tale signs and impacts” of intensified climate change.

The clear need to do much more to cut greenhouse gas emissions was again underscored throughout events in 2022, said the UN weather agency, advocating for strengthened climate change adaptation, including universal access to early warnings.

“This year we have faced several dramatic weather disasters which claimed far too many lives and livelihoods and undermined health, food, energy and water security and infrastructure”, said WMO chief Petteri Taalas.

While the persistence of a cooling La Niña event, now in its third year, means that 2022 will not be the warmest year on record, its cooling impact will be short-lived and not reverse the long-term warming trend caused by record levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in our atmosphere.

Early warnings

Early warnings, increasing investment in the basic global observing system and building resilience to extreme weather and climate will be among WMO priorities in 2023 – the year that the WMO community celebrates its 150th anniversary.

Read more: https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/12/1131992

I’m surprised the WMO article forgot to mention all the global warming induced extreme cold the USA is experiencing this Christmas. Maybe they were worried that reminding people how cold it is might confuse their pitch for more “investment” to monitor global warming.

Decaf
December 26, 2022 2:08 pm

I can’t keep up with these people. First warming, then cooling, then climate change, and now warming again? I think I missed the moment this last transition happened. It was probably when I watched Died Suddenly. Things happen fast these days.

Richard M
December 26, 2022 2:08 pm

I think a lot of us are hoping for an ENSO neutral year in 2023 to get a real handle on the current global temperature. Going to take a few months for the current La Nina to dissipate and then probably another 3-4 months lag time before we can analyze the situation. IOW, at least another 6 months.

Tom Halla
December 26, 2022 2:08 pm

I dunno. UAH seems to be doing fairly well, and is well calibrated against weather balloons.
The surface sites are both too sparse and contaminated with UHI, especially as too many sites are at airports.
I have the impression the advocates do not actually want accurate weather records, as they tend to not fit the narrative.

RickWill
December 26, 2022 2:12 pm

I’m surprised the WMO article forgot to mention all the global warming induced extreme cold the USA is experiencing this Christmas

Once the connection is made between “global warming” and more snow in the NH, it will dawn on many more people that the termination of the modern interglacial is under way.

The orbit precession is in the same phase for the next 10,000 years that terminated the last four interglacials.
Heat_Ice_Stores.pdf

RickWill
Reply to  RickWill
December 26, 2022 2:15 pm

This from the link:

National Weather Service is calling a “once-in-a-generation type event”

Snow fall records will be a feature of weather reporting for the next 8,000 years.

Mike
Reply to  RickWill
December 26, 2022 4:31 pm

Once the connection is made between “global warming” ”

A long bow at this stage I suspect.

AndyHce
Reply to  RickWill
December 26, 2022 4:44 pm

I don’t think there are “many more people” who ara aware that such a thing as an interglacial exists.

Shoki
December 26, 2022 2:24 pm

Where does the heat go? If we’re burning up, the heat must be somewhere. Maybe it’s hiding in the deep ocean, again.

RickWill
Reply to  Shoki
December 26, 2022 2:35 pm

Where does the heat go?

The most significant “global warming” is occurring on land north of 40N in winter when the land (or ice on it) is below 0C. That is verified by NASA’s temperature anomaly chart for 2021.

It takes the energy equivalent of burning 100kg of coal to liberate and elevate 1000kg water from the ocean surface to land. The water vapour warms the land surface as it solidifies to form snow.

So a lot of the additional heat into the NH ends up as snow on land. It is already accumulating on Greenland and Iceland because of proximity to water. Other land masses like Siberia and northern Canada will follow in time.

Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 7.59.49 am.png
David Dibbell
December 26, 2022 2:30 pm

“…the long-term warming trend caused by record levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in our atmosphere.”

How “long” was that warming trend? Maybe 40-50 years since the well-publicized global cooling trend ended? And let’s remember that cause-and-effect has not, in fact, been established by any reliable means. We’ll see what happens.

Duker
Reply to  David Dibbell
December 26, 2022 3:34 pm

Its only parts per million PPM .

The major atmosphere greenhouse gas by quantity is H2O which is 2-3 parts per hundred (outside clouds)

davidmhoffer
December 26, 2022 2:50 pm

building resilience to extreme weather and climate will be among WMO priorities

What is “building resilience”? Are they getting ready to pivot from mitigation to adaptation?

0
martinc19
Reply to  davidmhoffer
December 26, 2022 4:23 pm

“building resilience to extreme weather ….” was part of my job for about 2 decades. In association with building surveyors, JCU Cyclone Testing Station, State and Federal building code officers, insurance company actuaries. Damage substantially reduced, fatalities down to none. I don’t recall any meteorologicals turning up or offering funding. On a couple of occasions the JCU SWIRLnet devices showed that the BoM were falsifying wind speeds. They also deleted a reliable anemometer record days after the cyclone had passed over, eg it broke retrospectively.

walterr070
December 26, 2022 3:33 pm

Will the next El Niño be really big similar to 2015/2016 or 1997/1998? Or will it be like 2002/2003 or 2009/2010?

RickWill
Reply to  walterr070
December 26, 2022 3:53 pm

Probably not the next one because the Nino34 region is at the bottom of its 11 year cycle. The next El Nino will be near the bottom of the cycle.

The one after that will be closer to the peak of the 11 year cycle and could outdo 2016.

Chris Hanley
December 26, 2022 3:38 pm

… a cooling La Niña event … will be short-lived and not reverse the long-term warming trend caused by record levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in our atmosphere

If they mean CO2 has never been more abundant that statement is patently false, in fact the reverse is closer to the truth.
Dr Roy Spencer has attributed half the 21st century warming to El Niño .

Giving_Cat
December 26, 2022 3:46 pm

Fearless prediction.

The Buffalo Blizzard of ’22. Warmer climate kept the Great Lakes warmer longer. This led to more severe lake effect snow. Climate deaths!

RickWill
Reply to  Giving_Cat
December 26, 2022 3:58 pm

And it is true.

The logical extension is that warmer oceans in the Northern Hemisphere will lead to more “ocean effect” increasing snow fall. In fact the snow fall on both Greenland and Iceland, where the “ocean effect” is most significant are already accumulating permanent ice extent.

And the NH is only 1000 years into a summer warming trend. There is 11,000 years to go. Extrapolate the “ocean effect” a few thousands years and there ends up a lot of ice over a lot more land. That is known as glaciation. It has only just started.

Richard M
Reply to  Giving_Cat
December 26, 2022 4:05 pm

Tough to push that one since there was a bigger storm in 1977.

John Shewchuk
December 26, 2022 4:04 pm

Funny how the U.N. and IPCC lap-dogs continue to fail to recognize the Feynman sunspot, multi-decadal cooling trend.

It doesnot add up
December 26, 2022 4:05 pm

Perhaps my favourite chapter of Charles Mackay’s Extraodinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds is this:

https://www.gutenberg.org/files/24518/24518-h/24518-h.htm#prophecies

An excerpt:

During the great plague of London, in 1665, the people listened with similar avidity to the predictions of quacks and fanatics. Defoe says, that at that time the people were more addicted to prophecies and astronomical conjurations, dreams, and old wives’ tales than ever they were before or since. Almanacs, and their predictions, frightened them terribly. Even the year before the plague broke out, they were greatly alarmed by the comet which then appeared, and anticipated that famine, pestilence, or fire would follow. Enthusiasts, while yet the disease had made but little progress, ran about the streets, predicting that in a few days London would be destroyed.
A still more singular instance of the faith in predictions occurred in London in the year 1524. The city swarmed at that time with fortune-tellers and astrologers, who were consulted daily by people of every class in society on the secrets of futurity. As early as the month of June 1523, several of them concurred in predicting that, on the 1st day of February 1524, the waters of the Thames would swell to such a height as to overflow the whole city of London, and wash away ten thousand houses. The prophecy met implicit belief. It was reiterated with the utmost confidence month after month, until so much alarm was excited that many families packed up their goods, and removed into Kent and Essex. As the time drew nigh, the number of these emigrants increased. In January, droves of workmen might be seen, followed by their wives and children, trudging on foot to the villages within fifteen or twenty miles, to await the catastrophe. People of a higher class were also to be seen in wagons and other vehicles bound on a similar errand. By the middle of January, at least twenty thousand persons had quitted the doomed city, leaving nothing but the bare walls of their homes to be swept away by the impending floods. Many of the richer sort took up their abode on the heights of Highgate, Hampstead, and Blackheath; and some erected tents as far away as Waltham Abbey on the north, and Croydon on the south of the Thames. Bolton, the prior of St. Bartholomew’s, was so alarmed, that he erected, at a very great expense, a sort of fortress at Harrow-on-the-Hill, which he stocked with provisions for two months. On the 24th of January, a week before the awful day which was to see the destruction of London, he removed thither, with the brethren and officers of the priory and all his household. A number of boats were conveyed in wagons to his fortress, furnished abundantly with expert rowers, in case the flood, reaching so high as Harrow, should force them to go farther for a resting-place. Many wealthy citizens prayed to share his retreat; but the prior, with a prudent forethought, admitted only his personal friends, and those who brought stores of eatables for the blockade.
At last the morn, big with the fate of London, appeared in the east. The wondering crowds were astir at an early hour to watch the rising of the waters. The inundation, it was predicted, would be gradual, not sudden; so that they expected to have plenty of time to escape as soon as they saw the bosom of old Thames heave beyond the usual mark. But the majority were too much alarmed to trust to this, and thought themselves safer ten or twenty miles off. The Thames, unmindful of the foolish crowds upon its banks, flowed on quietly as of yore. The tide ebbed at its usual hour, flowed to its usual height, and then ebbed again, just as if twenty astrologers had not pledged their words to the contrary. Blank were their faces as evening approached, and as blank grew the faces of the citizens to think that they had made such fools of themselves. At last night set in, and the obstinate river would not lift its waters to sweep away even one house out of the ten thousand. Still, however, the people were afraid to go to sleep. Many hundreds remained up till dawn of the next day, lest the deluge should come upon them like a thief in the night.
On the morrow, it was seriously discussed whether it would not be advisable to duck the false prophets in the river. Luckily for them, they thought of an expedient which allayed the popular fury. They asserted that, by an error (a very slight one,) of a little figure, they had fixed the date of this awful inundation a whole century too early. The stars were right after all, and they, erring mortals, were wrong. The present generation of cockneys was safe, and London would be washed away, not in 1524, but in 1624. At this announcement, Bolton the prior dismantled his fortress, and the weary emigrants came back.

Ring any bells?

Scissor
Reply to  It doesnot add up
December 26, 2022 4:32 pm

Interestingly, the Great London Fire was in 1666.

It doesnot add up
Reply to  Scissor
December 26, 2022 4:48 pm

And the Dutch set fire to the Navy in Chatham in 1667.

‘ The Dutch in the Medway 1664-1672 ‘ – Rudyard Kipling 

If wars were won by feasting,
Or victory by song,
Or safety found in sleeping sound,
How England would be strong!
But honour and dominion
Are not maintained so.
They’re only got by sword and shot,
And this the Dutchmen know!

The moneys that should feed us
You spend on your delight,
How can you then have sailor-men
To aid you in your fight?
Our fish and cheese are rotten,
Which makes the scurvy grow–
We cannot serve you if we starve,
And this the Dutchmen know!

Our ships in every harbour
Be neither whole nor sound,
And, when we seek to mend a leak,
No oakum can be found;
Or, if it is, the caulkers,
And carpenters also,
For lack of pay have gone away,
And this the Dutchmen know!

Mere powder, guns, and bullets,
We scarce can get at all;
Their price was spent in merriment
And revel at Whitehall,
While we in tattered doublets
From ship to ship must row,
Beseeching friends for odds and ends–
And this the Dutchmen know!

No King will heed our warnings,
No Court will pay our claims–
Our King and Court for their disport
Do sell the very Thames!
For, now De Ruyter’s topsails
Off naked Chatham show,
We dare not meet him with our fleet–
And this the Dutchmen know !

More rhyming history.

Richard M
Reply to  It doesnot add up
December 26, 2022 4:44 pm

Well, 2024 is just around the corner and just off by a half millennia.

Dodgy Geezer
December 26, 2022 4:10 pm

Now is the time for enterprising climatologists to develop a theoretical method for CO2 to cause global cooling, and lead the queue for an entirely new justification for vast sums of money to be spent….

0
Reply to  Dodgy Geezer
December 26, 2022 4:41 pm

More wobbly polar vortex comes to mind. The same wobblyness that was earlier said to have been caused by cooling back in the 70s.
Truth is, they are pulling these theories from where the sun don’t shine.

Richard M
Reply to  Dodgy Geezer
December 26, 2022 4:47 pm

Good idea to have one in their back pocket as the politicians will throw them under the bus in a New York nano-minute.

antigtiff
December 26, 2022 4:50 pm

Are the utility companies asking EV owners to not recharge the vehicles as much during the extreme cold?

