Intermittent Wind and Solar natural gas

Gas Power Saves Texas from Blackouts, As Wind Power Collapses Again!

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
9 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

Over the weekend the US declared a Grid Emergency in Texas, as temperatures plummeted.

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/us-declares-texas-grid-emergency-180011531.html

https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/texas-power-prices-spike-more-165419011.html

The emergency order from the US Energy Department allowed the state’s grid operator to exceed certain air pollution limits to boost generation amid record power demand in the state. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, whose service area includes 90% of electric customers in Texas, requested the emergency order Friday, warning it may need to resort to blackouts. TRANSLATION  – fire up more coal and gas plants!

Fortunately a repetition of the blackouts last year was avoided. But as we can see, it was gas power which came to the rescue, as wind power collapsed to virtually nothing at the same time as demand surged:

https://www.eia.gov/electricity/gridmonitor/dashboard/electric_overview/balancing_authority/ERCO

Texas has 35 GW of wind capacity, but output was running below 5 GW throughout Saturday, and down to 2 GW for much of the day. This certainly was not due to lack of wind, quite the opposite in fact. Whether wind power collapsed because of the winds being too strong, or because of freezing up, I do not know. But either way it was a weather related issue.

Thankfully ERCOT was able to call on ample gas power capacity, both to replace the loss of wind power and meet surging demand, which peaked at 74 GW, about 15 GW more than normal.

Without that gas power, Texas would have faced a catastrophe.

You can forget about importing power from other regions as well, because the Arctic weather covered about two thirds of the country, so there would have been no surplus renewable power anywhere.

Joe Biden still wants carbon-free electricity by 2035. How many millions of Americans will freeze to death if he gets his way?

4.9 15 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
9 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Shewchuk
December 26, 2022 6:07 pm

Can wind turbines be burned as a power source?

12
joel
December 26, 2022 6:24 pm

You just don’t get it.
ERCOT will announce that wind and solar met expectations and that NG fell short of expectations.
Geez.

3
Tom Halla
December 26, 2022 7:00 pm

But as wind is subsidized, we get too much of it, and less gas or refurbished coal plants. There has been quite a lot of investment in wind, which regularly fails.

2
Dick Meyers
December 26, 2022 7:05 pm

The morons over at democraticunderground.com will be slitting their wrists.
They were so hoping for s disaster that they could hang around Gov Abbot’s neck.

1
Scissor
Reply to  Dick Meyers
December 26, 2022 7:12 pm

Consider making a donation. Call 1-rzrs(4)morons.

1
Kevin
December 26, 2022 7:16 pm

Just build more wind and solar power. /sarc

1
Chris Hanley
December 26, 2022 7:40 pm

One of the top reviewers (Brian) of Alex Epstein’s Fossil Future on Amazon gave the book one star concluding his long negative review: “This is a book that can easily be dismissed by simply looking out your window and seeing the impact of the climate crisis”.
So there you go all you deniers in US just look out the window 🥺 .

0
Bill Parsons
December 26, 2022 7:40 pm

Curious about this failure of wind. What is the problem with turbines in strong wind and snow conditions? Or were there downed power lines again?

0
Barnes Moore
December 26, 2022 7:58 pm

Anyone thinking wind turbines can power an industrial society should watch a video of the end to end process of building one. I just watched part of a Mike Rowe hosted “How America Works” episode where they showed giant blades being off loaded from a large ship onto tractor trailers for transport to the site. The ship had no sails, the cranes used to hoist the blades onto the trailers did not run on batteries, nor did the trucks hauling the blades. Thats just one small part of the overall process. When watching something like that, any sensible person would immediately know how completely imbecilic all of it is.

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: