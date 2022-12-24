Fortnite Battle Royale at GDC 2018. Official GDC, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
WEF: Playing Fortnite While Streaming Climate Messages Boosts Interest

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

Imagine content so tedious that watching other people play computer games can increase viewer interest.

Here’s how the gaming industry can shape perspectives on climate change

Dec 21, 2022
  • The gaming industry is creating more games designed to educate players on the threats posed by climate change.
  • While video games can encourage behavioural change among gamers, they can also create a false impression of easy fixes, research has found.
  • The difficulty lies in visually representing the gradual, incremental nature of the problem, which is largely caused by an invisible gas, developers say.

The $200-billion gaming industry is increasingly featuring the climate crisis, but it’s just as likely to lead to harms as gains.

Platforms like YouTube and Twitch have encouraged some climate researchers to experiment with streaming to attract viewers, but with mixed results.

In 2018, Henri Drake, then a doctoral student in physical oceanography at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, started the channel ClimateFortnite to stream the popular video game Fortnite on Twitch. As he played, guests spoke about politics and the environment.

Several major publications covered the channel, but Drake shut it down after a few months.

ClimateFortnite went “predictably viral,” Drake said in an email. But he said the format was not an effective way to talk about science due to the game’s fast pace and the focus required to be effective.

An attempt to pivot to games like Eco and Civilisation VI, which were better for climate-based discussions, came at the cost of less engagement from viewers, he said.

“These games are excellent and effective at communicating both the problem of climate change (and, crucially, its solutions) but they unfortunately are not very appealing for live-streaming,” Drake said.

Read more: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/12/gaming-industry-climate-change-games-environment/

The climate researchers could be onto something, but I’m not sure computer games are the solution they are looking for. They need to find an online activity which engages viewer interest, but does not tax them intellectually to such an extent they can no longer simultaneously discuss the climate crisis.

Tom Halla
December 24, 2022 6:03 am

Real porn and climate porn?

Paul Hurley
December 24, 2022 6:14 am

So, it’ll be computer games within computer games?

HotScot
December 24, 2022 6:27 am

Discussing politics and the environment whilst playing an online fantasy game.

Seems about right, the west is living in political fantasy land at the moment anyway.

pillageidiot
December 24, 2022 6:27 am

Is this Orwellian level streaming of propaganda?

Are they eventually going to go to the Clockwork Orange level, where the propaganda subjects will have their heads restrained to only view the screen and there are clamps to hold the eyelids open?

niceguy12345
December 24, 2022 6:35 am

Do you get bonus points if you make hockey sticks?
Do hockey sticks give you super powers?

real bob boder
December 24, 2022 7:15 am

Nothing like scaring children to make crazies feel good about themselves

Steve Case
December 24, 2022 7:19 am

“The climate researchers could be onto something, but I’m not sure computer games are the solution they are looking for. They need to find an online activity which engages viewer interest, but does not tax them intellectually to such an extent they can no longer simultaneously discuss the climate crisis.”  
Eric Worrall
For God’s sake please stop buying into the bullshit. There isn’t a climate crisis. Stop making suggestions about what climate science needs to do in order to complete their objectives.

Don
Gary Pearse
December 24, 2022 8:13 am

“… problem of climate change (and, crucially, its solutions) but they unfortunately are not very appealing for live-streaming,” Drake said.”

They’re not very appealing for dead-streaming in the scientific literature, either. Are they unaware that this is the perfect metaphor for putting lipstick on a pig? Here’s an idea. Show an actual proof for the belief in man-made CO2 causing global warming.

Gunga Din
December 24, 2022 8:56 am

No surprise.
I remember there was a racing game that had Obama billboards on side of the road built into the game.

