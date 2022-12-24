Open Thread

The world's most viewed site on global warming and climate change
Is it worthwhile to focus on a WUWT topic for 2023, Anthony & Charles?
Could you see value in a theme to background many articles?
One type of theme I have in mind might be a proper estimate of the social cost of carbon.using both positive and negative costs.
Or a proper economic analysis of the real comparative costs of hydrocarbon electricity versus solar and wind, to show which is really the cheaper in actual operation?
These are fundamental to what many commenters here worry about. Show those 2 concepts to be wrong and you starve others of big talking points.
In concept, it is like what is happening in Australian education right now, where diverse subjects are encouraged to use climate change as examples, like math that 1+1 = 2 becomes 1 windmill + 1 windmill = 2 windmills. Geoff S
But it’s still Nuclear and Nuclear is BAD. No, no, we must continue to despoil the planet by building more wind farms and solar panel forests. Oh, the horror of a technology that defeats the Malthusian Great Reset.
Unleashing Clean Fusion Power Is America’s Best Defense Against Tyranny | ZeroHedge
O dear the hudson bay polar bears, what is Susan Crockford’s take on this message of doom?
https://www.npr.org/2022/12/23/1145327852/polar-bears-canada-hudson-bay-dropping
Ukraine is surely saved – British Army comes to the rescue 😀
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-cornwall-64082342
OK, the spellchecker confused Cornwall with Ukraine – we all make mistakes.
Here’s hoping their ambulance driving skills are up to equally good scratch
🙁
Mercy, peace and love for you all this Christmas!! Many thanks to all who keep WUWT going!
You are part of promoting the truth, the very same Truth that Pilate asked Jesus about….
May I ask for those of you who know for some peer review on my last report on the CO2,
here,
An evaluation of the greenhouse effect by carbon dioxide | Bread on the water
Happy Christmas.
May Santa bring all the good boys and girls coal, and the bad ones the name plate from a wind farm.
Play safe 🙂