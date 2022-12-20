Climate sensitivity

Climate Sensitivity from 1970-2021 Warming Estimates

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Global Warming Blog.

by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

In response to reviewers’ comments on a paper John Christy and I submitted regarding the impact of El Nino and La Nina on climate sensitivity estimates, I decided to change the focus enough to require a total re-write of the paper.

The paper now addresses the question: If we take all of the various surface and sub-surface temperature datasets and their differing estimates of warming over the last 50 years, what does it imply for climate sensitivity?

The trouble with estimating climate sensitivity from observational data is that, even if the temperature observations were globally complete and error-free, you still have to know pretty accurately what the “forcing” was that caused the temperature change.

(Yes, I know some of you don’t like the forcing-feedback paradigm of climate change. Feel free to ignore this post if it bothers you.)

As a reminder, all temperature change in an object or system is due to an imbalance between rates of energy gained and energy lost, and the global warming hypothesis begins with the assumption that the climate system is naturally in a state of energy balance. Yes, I know (and agree) that this assumption cannot be demonstrated to be strictly true, as events like the Medieval Warm Period and Little Ice Age can attest.

But for the purpose of demonstration, let’s assume it’s true in today’s climate system, and that the only thing causing recent warming is anthropogenic greenhouse gas emission (mainly CO2). Does the current rate of warming suggest (as we are told) that a global warming disaster is upon us? I think this is an important question to address, separate from the question of whether some of the recent warming is natural (which would make AGW even less of a problem).

Lewis and Curry (most recently in 2018) addressed the ECS question in a similar manner by comparing temperatures and radiative forcing estimates between the late 1800s and early 2000s, and got answers somewhere in the range of 1.5 to 1.8 deg. C of eventual warming from a doubling of the pre-industrial CO2 concentration (2XCO2). These estimates are considerably lower than what the IPCC claims from (mostly) climate model projections.

Our approach is somewhat different from Lewis & Curry. First, we use only data from the most recent 50 years (1970-2021), which is the period of most rapid growth in CO2-caused forcing, the period of most rapid temperature rise, and about as far back as one can go and talk with any confidence about ocean heat content (a very important variable in climate sensitivity estimates).

Secondly, our model is time-dependent, with monthly time resolution, allowing us to examine (for instance) the recent acceleration in deep ocean temperature (ocean heat content) rise.

In contrast to Lewis & Curry and differencing two time periods’ averages separated by 100+ years, our approach is to use a time-dependent model of vertical energy flows, which I have blogged on before. It is run at monthly time resolution, so allows examination of such issues as the recent acceleration of the increase in oceanic heat content (OHC).

In response to reviewers comments, I extended the domain from non-ice covered (60N-60S) oceans to global coverage (including land), as well as borehole-based estimates of deep-land warming trends (I believe a first for this kind of work). The model remains a 1D model of temperature departures from assumed energy equilibrium, within three layers, shown schematically in Fig. 1.

One thing I learned along the way is that, even though borehole temperatures suggest warming extending to almost 200 m depth (the cause of which seems to extent back several centuries), modern Earth System Models (ESMs) have embedded land models that extend to only 10 m depth or so.

Another thing I learned (in the course of responding to reviewers comments) is that the assumed history of radiative forcing has a pretty large effect on diagnosed climate sensitivity. I have been using the RCP6 radiative forcing scenario from the previous (AR5) IPCC report, but in response to reviewers’ suggestions I am now emphasizing the SSP245 scenario from the most recent (AR6) report.

I run all of the model simulations with either one or the other radiative forcing dataset, initialized in 1765 (a common starting point for ESMs). All results below are from the most recent (SSP245) effective radiative forcing scenario preferred by the IPCC (which, it turns out, actually produces lower ECS estimates).

The Model Experiments

In addition to the assumption that the radiative forcing scenarios are a relatively accurate representation of what has been causing climate change since 1765, there is also the assumption that our temperature datasets are sufficiently accurate to compute ECS values.

So, taking those on faith, let’s forge ahead…

I ran the model with thousands of combinations of heat transfer coefficients between model layers and the net feedback parameter (which determines ECS) to get 1970-2021 temperature trends within certain ranges.

For land surface temperature trends I used 5 “different” land datasets: CRUTem5 (+0.277 C/decade), GISS 250 km (+0.306 C/decade), NCDC v3.2.1 (+0.298 C/decade), GHCN/CAMS (+0.348 C/decade), and Berkeley 1 deg. (+0.280 C/decade).

For global average sea surface temperature I used HadCRUT5 (+0.153 C/decade), Cowtan & Way (HadCRUT4, +0.148 C/decade), and Berkeley 1 deg. (+0.162 C/decade).

For the deep ocean, I used Cheng et al. 0-2000m global average ocean temperature (+0.0269 C/decade), and Cheng’s estimate of the 2000-3688m deep-deep-ocean warming, which amounts to a (very uncertain) +0.01 total warming over the last 40 years. The model must produce the surface trends within the range represented by those datasets, and produce 0-2000 m trends within +/-20% of the Cheng deep-ocean dataset trends.

Since deep-ocean heat storage is such an important constraint on ECS, in Fig. 3 I show the 1D model run that best fits the 0-2000m temperature trend of +0.0269 C/decade over the period 1970-2021.

Finally, the storage of heat in the land surface is usually ignored in such efforts. As mentioned above, climate models have embedded land surface models that extend to only 10 m depth. Yet, borehole temperature profiles have been analyzed that suggest warming up to 200 m in depth (Fig. 4).

This great depth, in turn, suggests that there has been a multi-century warming trend occurring, even in the early 20th Century, which the IPCC ignores and which suggests a natural source for long-term climate change. Any natural source of warming, if ignored, leads to inflated estimates of ECS and of the importance of increasing CO2 in climate change projections.

I used the black curve (bottom panel of Fig. 4) to estimate that the near-surface layer is warming 2.5 times faster than the 0-100 m layer, and 25 times faster than the 100-200 m layer. In my 1D model simulations, I required this amount of deep-land heat storage (analogous to the deep-ocean heat storage computations, but requiring weaker heat transfer coefficients for land and different volumetric heat capacities).

The distributions of diagnosed ECS values I get over land and ocean are shown in Fig. 5.

The final, global average ECS from the central estimates in Fig. 5 is 2.09 deg. C. Again, this is somewhat higher than the 1.5 to 1.8 deg. C obtained by Lewis & Curry, but part of this is due to larger estimates of ocean and land heat storage used here, and I would suspect that our use of only the most recent 50 years of data has some impact as well.

Conclusions

I’ve used a 1D time-dependent model of temperature departures from assumed energy equilibrium to address the question: Given the various estimates of surface and sub-surface warming over the last 50 years, what do they suggest for the sensitivity of the climate system to a doubling of atmospheric CO2?

Using the most recent estimates of effective radiative forcing from Annex III in the latest IPCC report (AR6), the observational data suggest lower climate sensitivities (ECS) than promoted by the IPCC with a central estimate of +2.09 deg C. for the global average. This is at the bottom end of the latest IPCC (AR6) likely range of 2.0 to 4.5 deg. C.

I believe this is still likely an upper bound for ECS, for the following reasons.

  1. Borehole temperatures suggest there has been a long-term warming trend, at least up into the early 20th Century. Ignoring this (whatever its cause) will lead to inflated estimates of ECS.
  2. I still believe that some portion of the land temperature datasets has been contaminated by long-term increases in Urban Heat Island effects, which are indistinguishable from climatic warming in homogenization schemes.
mrbluesky
December 20, 2022 6:19 am

Thank you! A great read. Now, if you could just get the UK Met Office to read it……

5
David Dibbell
December 20, 2022 7:02 am

I have the greatest respect for Dr. Roy Spencer. I read this yesterday from his blog. I chuckled at this:

“(Yes, I know some of you don’t like the forcing-feedback paradigm of climate change. Feel free to ignore this post if it bothers you.)”

The post doesn’t bother me at all, but yes, the forcing-feedback paradigm puts too much emphasis on the static concept of the poorly named “greenhouse effect” in my view. Better to begin from the observation that the atmosphere is the compressible working fluid of its own heat engine operation.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/05/16/wuwt-contest-runner-up-professional-nasa-knew-better-nasa_knew/
#NASA_Knew

And to see in near-real-time how important it is to step back from the forcing-feedback paradigm, one can “watch” from space in what NOAA calls the “CO2 Band” of infrared wavelengths. It does not end up looking like the output of a passive radiative absorbing and emitting layer. It is a huge array of highly variable emitter elements, having a lot to do with the formation and dissipation of clouds from all the motion. The end result, in my view, does not support the conceptualization of the issue of non-condensing GHGs as one of “forcing” and “feedback.” It’s not a “trap” but a highly self-regulating dynamic system.

https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES/fulldisk_band.php?sat=G16&band=16&length=12

(The link activates a 2-hour animation of the “full disk” visualization of the planet from the GOES East geostationary satellite. You can select a longer animation if desired. For the visualization, the “brightness temperature” color scale is such that the radiance at 30C – bright yellow – is 10 times the radiance at -90C -white.)

Regular readers at WUWT have probably seen this before. Thanks for your patience as this was a good opportunity to share these points again.

1
DMacKenzie
December 20, 2022 7:44 am

Anything that makes ground level warmer, including CO2, causes more evaporation, thus more low level clouds, and higher reflection of sunlight back into outer space….with the result that radiation balance moves back and forth along the “zero” line on the following Fig 3.2 from Hartmann’s great textbook “Global Physical Climatology”. The lines are radiative watts/m^2. Negative is cooling.

Consequently calculations of ECS that do not include cloud generation will be on the high side. Including the present article by Dr. Roy that can be assumed to include historical cloud albedo.

D7D50BEC-D361-43BF-AE9F-0A3960C7CEE6.jpeg
Last edited 11 minutes ago by DMacKenzie
0
strativarius
Reply to  DMacKenzie
December 20, 2022 7:58 am

Anything that doesn’t include all factors, ie  cloud generation, will be completely wrong.

Nobody knows all the factors, think Rumsfeld…

0
Henry Pool
December 20, 2022 7:55 am

Ja. Ja.
As I was saying: There is no warming by the addition of more CO2.
https://breadonthewater.co.za/2022/12/15/an-evaluation-of-the-greenhouse-effect-by-carbon-dioxide/
You are most welcome to challenge my results.

0
strativarius
December 20, 2022 7:55 am

“Climate Sensitivity from 1970-2021”

Well, that’s not difficult. The 60s and 70s were not what you might call all that warm. No, they were cold. Even the winters of 78 and 79 were cold, snowy affairs. But then, we just got on with life, no crisis, just weather. Even Stephen Schneider was a coldist before he was a warmist.

The early to mid 80s weren’t any different. The real heat was generated by Nasa loony, James Hansen in the late 80s.

If global warming really were such a big thing Britons etc would not be priding themselves on icy cold swimming in the sea. Today.

0
Javier Vinós
December 20, 2022 7:57 am

the global warming hypothesis begins with the assumption that the climate system is naturally in a state of energy balance.

In addition to the assumption that the radiative forcing scenarios are a relatively accurate representation of what has been causing climate change since 1765, there is also the assumption that our temperature datasets are sufficiently accurate to compute ECS values.

there has been a multi-century warming trend occurring, even in the early 20th Century, which the IPCC ignores and which suggests a natural source for long-term climate change.

We know each and every one of those assumptions is wrong. The global warming scare is maintained on false assumptions. The question is why should we care about any value of ECS? It is not only meaningless, but nobody has demonstrated that even the concept of ECS is correct. In a dynamic climate system with lots of variable feedbacks there is no reason to think that a doubling of CO2 will produce the same amount of warming as the previous or next doubling. To compound the ECS problem, it might take centuries to realize the warming, during which, obviously, the Earth will be warming or cooling for a variety of reasons.

I’ve always been puzzled by ECS studies from skeptical scientists. Why would any skeptical scientist want to study something they know is a meaningless concept? It is a complete waste of time. In addition, affirmationists always ignore low-ECS studies.

0
