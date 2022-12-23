BOOK REVIEW: The Unpopular Truth about Electricity and the Future of Energy

Book Review by Kip Hansen — 23 December 2022

It may be a little late to order this book for yourself as a Christmas present but from the right source you might be able to get the hardcopy for a cozy read over the long New Year’s weekend. And if you want to save a lot of money, try the Kindle version — and you’ll have it immediately!

[International Note: In Europe try Lehmann’s or in the UK amazon.uk]

Readers here already know that the Climate Wars are not really about the climate or any climate. The Climate Wars are primarily about where modern civilization gets its power. Where we get our energy. The Climate Wars are a backdoor attack on human civilization – particularly the civilizations of the poor who, according to the self-declared great minds that are organizing the Great Reset, must remain poor, especially energy poor. The Climate Wars comprise, primarily, a war against the massively beneficial use of coal, petroleum and natural gas – the source of power that produces the energy that humans use for nearly every good purpose.

The world’s governments are spending your tax dollars (and € and ₣ and ₱ and ¥ and £) subsidizing solar and wind power projects all over the world with the intent of replacing the current dependable coal, oil and natural gas power plants with Variable Renewable Energy.

And that’s basically ”the rub”. We all like renewable energy. What is problematic is Variable Renewable Energy.

If you are tired of having the “renewable energy” conversation with your colleagues at work, your family and friends, it is most likely because when it comes right down to it, you know that it’s a problem, but you can’t really put up a good reasoned presentation on why it isn’t going to work with mankind’s present technologies and why such “free energy” is actually more expensive in the real world.

Their new book, The Unpopular Truth about Electricity and the Future of Energy, will give you the information you need to talk about this topic with a sense of authority backed by real information. But even better than that, it will educate you on what Power and Energy are, how they are produced, and how they help build and keep civilization going.

This incredibly detailed book, full of clear and informative illustrations, covers so many important topics in the power, energy and electricity fields that it is difficult to list them, but here is a sampling:

Primary energy vs. electricity – What’s the difference?

Wind and solar renewable energy — Is it really renewable? Is it really cheaper?

Installed capacity vs. generated electricity — How these terms are used to fool governments and bilk investors

Hydrogen and batteries —Can they really solve the electrical storage problem?

Transmission and distribution — The real hidden problem facing both solar and wind and the shift to electric battery-powered vehicles.

Energy shortages and energy starvation — Already a problem in much of the world.

Net energy returns on investment (eROI)

“Net-Zero”, “decarbonization”, the “energy transition” and the future for energy and what that means for sustainability.

This is not a book for your local school district – it is not a children’s book. It would be a good addition at the local community college or university library. It is a book written by scientists for the educated general public.

If you can understand and learn from most of the essays at this web site, then you have enough background to read and learn from this book. Don’t sell yourself short and don’t be scared off – this book is accessible for anyone who can read a mainstream newspaper or any of the popular science magazines. What it isn’t is a continuous stream of silly and uninformative energy talking points or a rant against alternative energy. Rather you will find the real answers to hard questions about how the world powers itself today and a serious discussion of what we could and should do as we move forward.

Written by two very knowledgeable scientists, this book is not just their opinions and collected facts, it is backed by 12 pages of references to articles and papers, the majority of which are supplied with shortened web links for quick access.

If you are serious about learning the facts about the world’s energy systems and problems – and potential solutions – then this is the book for you.

Bottom Line: Highly recommended.

