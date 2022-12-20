Space Based Solar Power: Like Terrestrial Solar, but More Expensive

Essay by Eric Worrall

Space-based solar power: How it works, and why it’s being considered now

ABC Science / By technology reporter James Purtill

It’s an idea that sprang from mid-century science fiction and was being seriously considered in the 1970s, in the golden years of space flight.

Key points:

Space-based solar power involves beaming clean energy to Earth from orbital solar farms

If it works, it could supply non-intermittent renewable electricity

But the technology is unproven and may end up costing more than projected

Space-based solar power (SBSP) was eventually dismissed as too expensive, and consigned to the attic of Space Age fantasies, along with lunar bases and ray guns.

Now, it’s back. Space agencies are returning to the idea of constructing enormous orbital arrays of solar panels, then beaming the power to Earth via microwaves.

Putting solar panels in space may seem unnecessary (when there’s still room on our roofs), but this vision of the future has powerful backers.

Millions of dollars are being ploughed into the concept of vast photovoltaic “islands in the sky”.

…

Martin Soltau is an analyst at Frazer-Nash Consultancy and co-chair of the UK’s Space Energy Initiative, which is a consortium of companies, universities and government helping to develop SBSP.

A solar power station at the “gigawatt scale” is achievable within 12 years, he says.

“After that … we think we can build and commission a 2GW power station every year.“

…

A cost-benefit analysis commissioned by the ESA calculated the average cost of electricity generation by SPSP over the lifetime of a generator unit, including construction, maintenance and decommissioning.

It arrived at a figure of 0.038-0.106 euros per kilowatt-hour by 2045 ($0.059-$0.16 per kWh).

By comparison, Dr White says, ground-based solar has a cost of around 0.03 euros per kWh — and falling.

The figure doesn’t take into account the need for storage, but “the cost of storage is also coming down rapidly.”

…