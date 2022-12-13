Weather

UK’s Arctic Blast and Australia’s Cold Spring Contradict Climate Narrative

Guest Blogger
by Vijay Jayaraj

The mainstream media (MSM) wants the world to believe that climate change has turned us into rotisserie chickens. However, real-world temperatures are not warming to dangerous levels, nor are they going to.

Australia’s ABC news, for example, tells its readers that the “influence of climate change ensures nearly every season is now warmer than normal.” Yet, in 2022 Australia experienced the coldest spring in 30 years! Major cities like Melbourne, Adelaide, and Canberra recorded their coldest maximum temperatures.

This mismatch between reality and the MSM narrative has been widening in recent years. Computer models are becoming increasingly erroneous in their predictions of future weather and misleading policymakers into believing that doomsday is imminent.

The danger of cold weather is seldom acknowledged by an MSM that has sold its soul to the apocalyptic narrative. For the common people in the Northern Hemisphere, cold events pose more of a risk because the entire policy framework emphasizes addressing a supposedly warming world than being prepared for frigid spells.

As a result of the replacement of fossil fuels with ineffective wind turbines and solar panels, Northern Europeans approach winter with increased energy costs and the prospect of regional blackouts – all in the name of averting a fabricated climate emergency.

In the UK, the Met Office has issued a level three warning as cold Arctic air is set to sweep across the nation. A severe cold weather alert included forecasts of -10 degree Celsius (14 Fahrenheit) in some parts.

“Look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold, and ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and are managing to heat their homes adequately,” advised the Met Office. “Avoid exposing yourself to cold or icy outdoor conditions if you are at a higher risk of cold-related illness or falls and stay up to date with the latest weather forecasts.”

Rather than ensure adequate energy supplies, the British government adheres to a cultish climate orthodoxy as it speaks to citizens as though they are children.

Bloomberg energy analyst Javier Blas worries about a complacency regarding the European energy crisis:

“The astronomical winter doesn’t start until Dec 21. Ahead lie the 100-plus coldest days of the year. And we simply don’t know whether the season will be normal, mild or bitingly cold…. The reality is: Energy prices remain extremely high, the continent is at the mercy of the weather, the cost of subsidies is rising at an unsustainable pace, and companies are warning of deindustrialization.”

Northern Hemisphere snow accumulations and Greenland ice mass are at historic highs. Satellite temperature readings of the Arctic show no major warming since 2014. Data illustrate a dynamic climate system with the likelihood of all types of weather, not a planet uniformly and disastrously overheating.

The challenges of winter weather would have been much more manageable if European leaders had not shifted their economies away from coal, oil and natural gas in favor of expensive and unreliable green technologies. Of course, the damage of this folly has been compounded by the disruption of energy markets by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Human progress in the last two centuries has been phenomenal, and one of the greatest achievements has been the development of electricity and fossil fuels to fend off the cold of harsh winters. We are now undoing this feat and putting millions at risk of freezing in the name of a faux climate emergency. Society’s most vulnerable will suffer most as political elites remain comfortable in plush abodes.

This commentary was first published at American Thinker, December 9, 2022, and can be accessed here.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, Virginia. He holds a master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, UK and resides in India.

Redge
December 13, 2022 10:19 am

in favor of expensive and unreliable green technologies

Wind and solar are most definitely unreliable and undeniably not green, economic, nor eco-friendly

CampsieFellow
December 13, 2022 10:21 am

Just as well we have natural gas and nuclear energy. At 18.10 on Tuesday 13 December, renewables are providing only 15 percent of UK electricity.
It was -7C in Glasgow yesterday and it’s been -6C today.

Moriarty
December 13, 2022 10:26 am

… “Ahead lie the 100-plus coldest days of the year. And we simply don’t know whether the season will be normal, mild or bitingly cold….”

Whaddya mean “we don’t know?” Climate models know how warm it will be at the end of the century but we can’t predict the weather for the next 100 days? Astounding!

Hans Erren
December 13, 2022 10:28 am

Hmm, we are reading here all the time that heatwaves do not confirm the global warming narrative, so how then can cold waves contradict the global narrative?

Weather is not climate

Rusty from the West
Reply to  Hans Erren
December 13, 2022 10:34 am

If that has to be explained to you then obviously the topic is too complex for you.

Andy Pattullo
December 13, 2022 10:32 am

Let’s a; remember who did this to us in spite of all the evidence we were heading in the wrong direction. Then we must ensure those fools and charlatans never have impact on our national policies again. Only truth is worth acting on. Policy based on belief systems and lies is always going to be bad policy.

Graham
December 13, 2022 10:33 am

Across the Tasman Sea in New Zealand we to had late frosts in early October .
A large number of horticultural crops were starting to flower .
Gold kiwi fruit were particularly hard hit but green kiwi fruit ,blue berries and grape vines also suffered damage .
A lot of the kiwi fruit will have very little fruit this year .
I heard our Prime Nut Minister, when being interviewed on the Country Session state that the frosts were caused by Climate Change .
Jacinda uses the threat of climate change at every opportunity to justify all sorts restrictions and crazy policies .
On being elected Prime Nut she said she had a nuclear moment and banned all further oil and gas exploration and development off our coast..
This was to stop global warming .
I have followed this debate about climate change for over 30 years and the scientists pushing this scam have always said that rising levels of CO2 will make our summers hotter and our winters milder .
Now any weather pattern can be blamed on that demon CO2 and we are all guilty because of our life style .

Energywise
December 13, 2022 10:38 am

Europe must take urgent action to prevent a gas shortage next year in the absence of supplies from Russia, the European Commission and the International Energy Agency have warned.

Gas demand must be reduced by improving energy efficiency and by installing more renewable power generation and electric heat pumps, they said, while gas supplies must be bolstered by jointly procuring more gas from elsewhere.

Have you ever read anything as stupid as this from the EU?

We plebs need more intermittent renewables and inefficient heat pumps to help reduce gas demand? These idiots, now mired in Qatar corruption allegations, are too thick to even appear on the intellimeter

With over 40 years experience as an High Voltage Project Manager in the energy, generation & distribution sectors, I refuse to take these incompetent, unelected politicians seriously, they are a disgraceful embarrassment that will starve, freeze and impoverish their citizens – they disgust me

Tom.1
December 13, 2022 10:58 am

Weather is not climate, period.

