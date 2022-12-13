EVs

Electric Buses

by Dave Rhodes

As a bus driver in Wellington, New Zealand, I’ve observed the local authorities have been changing the way the bus services operate quite significantly over the past decade.

With the last remaining trolley bus service in Oceania, for some extraordinary reason, the local (very green) city council decided to terminate the trolley bus service to be replaced by diesel (initially) and then battery-electric buses.

The last trolley bus ran in late October 2017.

One of the last trolley buses
Andrew Surgenor, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Many questioned the logic behind the closure and it became a topic for the newly elected left-wing labour/green government to consider – who eventually refused to intervene.

Diesels, both single and double-decker dominated initially, but over these intervening years the various bus companies have invested in battery powered vehicles.

Double-Decker Diesel Bus at Wellington’s South Coast

I drive both diesel and electric and must say that I still by far prefer the diesel version simply because of their versatility.

Range is an issue, and range anxiety is very real. Driving a diesel and setting out for the day with a full tank of fuel means never having to worry. With an EV, after 60Km (around 40 miles), a recharge is really needed. Having to recharge the bus takes time out of my rest break – I lose at least 10 minutes that I would otherwise spend relaxing with a cuppa and stretching my legs on a fine day.

Double-Decker EV with pantograph charging

Different EV’s have different charging characteristics. A good fast-charge vehicle takes around 500amps at 675volts. Around 10 minutes is all it takes to bring one of these up to full charge. Others can only slow charge at around 40amps and take hours!

Charging 518A at 665V

Currently, the city fathers are busy creating a new charging facility in the centre of town at the railway/bus interchange. When it is completed, at least there will be a chance to top up a fast-charge EV. Not so lucky with the slower ones.

Queuing for a charge is inevitable, so again stress increases when you need to take a bus out on time to meet the rather tight schedules.

One thing I have noted over this time is the ageing of the batteries. Many of the EV buses are 4 years or older, and have already had battery replacements. Some are on their second replacement set. Heaven knows what the cost is for a bank of batteries – both fiscal and environmental. I drove a 2018 model the other day and it had far greater range than I was used to – asked a mechanic and “yes” new batteries!

An EV double-decker battery and high-voltage layout

Of course it’s not just a single battery module as in many EV cars, but rather battery modules stashed wherever they can be squeezed into

Very recently, a new “Airport Express” service has been introduced running exclusively EV single-deck buses. Built in China by Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd, these distinctive buses in pale blue livery operate every 20 minutes between Wellington Station and the Airport.

Ten New “Yutong E12” EV Airport Express buses – this one at Wellington Station

Apparently, this service is proving very popular with over 100,000 passengers carried since its inception on 1st July, but that’s not hard since the previous diesel-powered “Airport Flyer” was withdrawn 2 years ago. During the intervening period, no public transport serviced Wellington’s International Airport – passengers both to and from had to rely on taxis, shuttles or personal transport options. Not hard then for a bus with no meaningful competition.

The original Airport Flyer – withdrawn 2 years ago
photo courtesy of stuff.co.nz

Have EV buses been beneficial? Depends on your point of view. From a driver view-point I give them a thumbs down. The extra stress placed on drivers adds to an already stressful job.

Wellington has some unusual and rather unique driving conditions, with many roads designed solely for horse and cart winding their way up through very hilly suburbs. Squeezing a large bus through these streets is bad enough – keeping eyes glued on the state of charge at the same time does not help.

Sorry to any eco-conscious souls out there, but give me plain olde-fashioned diesel very time.

Probably my favourite bus to drive – diesel naturally

Rud Istvan
December 13, 2022 2:22 pm

Don’t think EV busses make a lot of sense: weight, range, battery life, fire hazard…
But am very sure that full hybrid city busses make a lot of sense even with their hybrid price premium. Engine off at idle and regenerative braking, when city busses make a lot of stops. Downsize diesel to maintain 35-40mph plus AC w/o hybrid assist, so major fuel savings (about a third). Use the electric machine torque for acceleration from stop. City busses need a full brake job about every 25k miles, but with regen braking, the hybrid brake service interval is about 100k miles. Plus almost weight comparable as the downsized diesel offsets the extra traction battery weight. Plus, unlike EV battery going from full to mostly discharged during a bus ‘day’, hybrid bus battery floats between at worst about 45-55% charge and will easily last the life of a city bus, about 12 years.

Broward County Transit Authority (Fort Lauderdale, FL plus it’s suburbs and exurbs (like Weston, which was Everglades fringe once upon a time) started buying only hybrid city busses (made in Europe) about 5 years ago because the savings are compelling. Almost half the fleet now. No problems reported at all even tho some of the exurb highway bus routes are partly 55mph rather than 35 or 40.

6
Curious George
December 13, 2022 2:24 pm

After driving a bus for 1 hour, how much time is needed for recharging?

1
Tom Halla
December 13, 2022 2:28 pm

I can only imagine a battery fire kn one of those busses.

1
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 13, 2022 2:44 pm

Paris did not have to imagine. They lost several all at once, fortunately overnight charging while not in service. Rather spectacular next day internet images, since partly Google suppressed.

1
Duker
Reply to  Rud Istvan
December 13, 2022 2:51 pm

What suppression by google ? Its got multiple sites and reports
eg https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-29/paris-suspends-use-of-bollore-electric-buses-after-second-fire

0
willybamboo
December 13, 2022 2:31 pm

Sorry for you mate,
Hard to beat the convenience, reliability and range of diesel. CNG is also a poor substitute. You are speaking from a driver’s perspective. The taxpayer gets stuck with the bills. Purchase price, maintenance, service life, etc. All of it outrageously expensive.

2
joe x
December 13, 2022 2:32 pm

I drive both diesel and electric and must say that I still by far prefer the diesel version simply because of their versatility.
Range is an issue, and range anxiety is very real. Driving a diesel and setting out for the day with a full tank of fuel means never having to worry. With an EV, after 60Km (around 40 miles), a recharge is really needed. Having to recharge the bus takes time out of my rest break – I lose at least 10 minutes that I would otherwise spend relaxing with a cuppa and stretching my legs on a fine day.

greens create problems when none exist.

Last edited 27 minutes ago by joe x
2
Rud Istvan
Reply to  joe x
December 13, 2022 2:52 pm

A slight modification to be more accurate.
Greens imagine problems where none exist. Then they imagine ‘solutions’ that then create real problems.

Adding color: Greens imagine AGW is a problem based on faulty climate models, when all observations say it isn’t. So they then imagine and incentivize green renewable solutions that create real problems because of intermittency and lack of grid inertia.

An addendum: Greens are really stupid, reality impaired Greta types.

0
John Kelly
December 13, 2022 2:39 pm

A great article from an operator’s point of view. Too few of the pie-in-the-sky ideas from the greenies get to be truth tested in real life. Thanks Dave.

2
Duker
December 13, 2022 2:55 pm

Even worse , the trolley bus fleet of 49 was relatively new ( from around 2008) and it was haphazardly thought they could be converted to full battery power ( they have smaller batteries for moving short distances)

Amoung the reasons was consultants wanted to redesign the routes to change the way passengers used the buses – more hubs and less traditional longer direct routes, which was a big failure as of course changing buses meant the schedules ‘didnt/couldnt’ align

Last edited 1 minute ago by Duker
0
