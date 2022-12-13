Claim: Global Warming Induced Colder Winters Could Cause More Heart Attacks

Essay by Eric Worrall

First published JoNova; If we don’t act quickly to prevent more global warming, we could all freeze to death.

HEALTH NEWS DEC. 12, 2022 / 12:17 PM Climate change could worsen heart deaths linked to extreme temperatures By Cara Murez, HealthDay News Both extremely hot and very cold days take their toll on people who have heart disease, particularly those with heart failure. A new multinational analysis of 32 million heart-related deaths over the past 40 years found more occurred on days with severe temperatures, an issue that climate change could make even worse. … The investigators compared heart-related deaths on the hottest and the coldest 2.5% of days in 567 cities with those on days when temperatures were optimal. For every 1,000 heart-related deaths, there were an additional 2.2 deaths on days with extreme heat. There were also 9.1 additional deaths on days with extreme cold, the findings showed. Among people with heart failure, there were 2.6 additional deaths on extremely hot days and 12.8 on extremely cold days, the researchers reported. … Read more: https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2022/12/12/climate-temperatures-heart-deaths/9511670858043/

The abstract of the study;

Are the doctors seriously suggesting global warming is responsible for cold weather mortality? Also from the paper;

… Climate change produces both hotter summers and colder winters, rendering populations not accustomed to these unusual weather conditions vulnerable, especially in low-income areas where there may be less adaptability to changing conditions. … Read more: https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/epdf/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.122.061832 (full study PDF)

Strangely the message from climate scientists used to be that global warming would cause milder winters – hence all those hilarious “end of snow” predictions. Milder winters would have reduced winter mortality, and likely have reduced overall seasonal mortality, given that too cold seems to be worse for our health than too hot.

But that was yesterminute’s settled science.

Now the settled climate consensus appears to be that global warming causes all the bad weather, hot or cold. So when you feel the bitterness of a freezing cold winter, what you are really experiencing is life threatening global warming.

