UK Peak Demands for Natural Gas

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Joe Public

Natural gas accounts for 43% of the UK’s primary energy consumption. In comparison, renewable energy only supplies 4%.

Our reliance on  gas though is much greater in winter months:

https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/total-energy-section-1-energy-trends

And if you look at hour-by-hour data, the peaks are greater still, as the National Grid chart below shows:

https://mip-prd-web.azurewebsites.net/

This graph is for yesterday, Dec 10th. Demand for gas ramps up from around 310 mcm at night to 430 mcm in the early evening. One mcm = approximately 11 GWh.

So a rate of 430 mcm/day equates to 4730 GWh, or 197 GWh per hour.

While supply remains relatively constant, these peaks in demand are met by reducing what is known as the linepack – effectively the amount of gas within the gas distribution network. This, of course, is something that the electricity grid cannot do.

In comparison with the daily peaks and troughs of gas, electricity storage is miniscule. Pumped storage capacity is 2.8 GW, with the biggest, Dinorwig, rated at 1.7 GW with storage of 9.1 GWh. Battery storage is much tinier still.

Based on the decline in linepack, we would need about 70 mcm each day to top up at peak demand – that is 770 GWh.

In any event, all of the electricity storage we have will all be needed just to balance peaks in electricity demand.

Yet our policymakers continue down the road of electrification, seemingly oblivious to the realities.

1saveenergy
December 12, 2022 6:13 am

Current state of UK electricity (1/2 hr update )
https://grid.iamkate.com/

At 14:00 it’s costing £1650.00/MWh
Winter is just starting … Jan/Feb are our cold mths

quelgeek
December 12, 2022 6:28 am

As of right now nuclear has stepped back up to normal output, hydro is maxed out, as are biomass, and the Dutch, Norwegian, and Nemo interconnects. CCGT and the French interconnect are almost pegged too. They’ve even lit some coal powered stations. Meanwhile let’s see… Oh! Right. Solar is putting out 0.70GW (~1.5% of demand) and wind is managing an asthmatic 1.2GW (~2.6% of demand and about what we’re getting from coal right now).

Scissor
Reply to  quelgeek
December 12, 2022 6:51 am

You mean it might be premature to worry about the last 10%?

Allan MacRae
Reply to  quelgeek
December 12, 2022 7:41 am

This energy shortage crisis was accurately predicted by my co-authors and me in 2002 and again predicted (to the year) in an Open Letter to the UK Undersecretary of Energy and Climate in 2013.
I also predicted a Big Cull of Europe’s elderly and poor to happen this winter, due to inadequate energy supply and extreme cold.

﻿So the question is:
Are most/all European politicians this incredibly stupid?
or
Was this Cull deliberate?
 
Either way, if my prediction holds true, you should drag them into court, try them and convict them of criminal negligence or murder.

ResourceGuy
December 12, 2022 6:40 am

No wonder they are seeking agreements far beyond the grand interconnects….

Just be sure and avoid all the pellet ships enroute.

UK tries to shore up energy supply with US deal | CNN Business

pillageidiot
December 12, 2022 6:49 am

10-day weather forecast for Europe is showing ALL of northern Europe to endure significantly cold weather.

It looks like about a two week shot of cold right across the major population centers.

strativarius
December 12, 2022 6:51 am

I’ve given up.

The Parliamentary dictatorship cares not a jot.

Right-Handed Shark
December 12, 2022 7:10 am

Apparently Drax are preparing two generators to run on coal right now as the current weather looks to be set in for at least a week. Pretty sure that they’re not working the mine it sits on though, so probably importing at great expense from elsewhere.

2
rah
December 12, 2022 7:57 am

Just read they’re firing up their remaining coal fired plants. Fossil fuels to the rescue. I hope!

