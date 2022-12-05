South Australia Pushes for Zero Carbon Civilian Nuclear Power

Essay by Eric Worrall
Why is it OK for Australia to build and operate nuclear submarines, but not OK to use nuclear power to produce zero carbon electricity?
Labor divided over nuclear as Anthony Albanese and Tanya Plibersek reject SA Premier Peter Malinauskas’ energy push
Labor is seemingly divided over nuclear energy with Anthony Albanese and a senior Cabinet minister slapping down the party’s South Australian Premier after he called for an “open mind” to the zero carbon alternative.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Cabinet colleague Tanya Plibersek have dismissed Labor Premier Peter Malinauskas after he hit out at the “ill-founded” opposition to nuclear energy.
The Premier said he hoped the prosed construction of eight nuclear-propelled submarines in South Australia would “bust a few myths” around the energy alternative.
“In respect of my position on nuclear power for civil consumption, or use, I’ve always thought that the ideological opposition that exists in some quarters to nuclear power is ill-founded,” Mr Malinauskas told The Advertiser.
“Nuclear power is a source of baseload energy with zero carbon emissions. So, for someone like myself, who is dedicated to a decarbonisation effort, I think we should be open-minded to those technologies and I think it would be foolhardy to have a different approach.”
But some of the Premier’s federal allies were quick to rubbish his comments as the Coalition continue to spearhead the debate.
Australia’s faltering embrace of nuclear submarines is a long overdue strategic necessity.
My ex-forces friends describe Australia’s conventional diesel powered submarine fleet as “floating coffins”.
The problem is Australia’s ageing diesel submarine fleet could be neutralised in hours by a long range heavy missile bombardment of Australia’s submarine bases and fuel depots. Within a few weeks of the fuel depots being destroyed, our diesel submarine fleet would be helpless.
Nuclear submarines would be far more difficult to neutralise. Even if Australia’s resupply infrastructure was completely destroyed, the superior range and underwater capability of nuclear subs would allow Australian nuclear submarines to wreck an enemy convoy, then do a quick sprint underwater to Hawaii or San Diego to re-arm.
But Australia’s rush to embrace nuclear submarines is making opponents of civilian nuclear energy look like idiots. How can nuclear power be too dangerous and impractical for civilian use, when we are rushing to embrace nuclear power for our national defence?
Interesting times ahead, for Australia’s zero carbon push.