South Australia Pushes for Zero Carbon Civilian Nuclear Power

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

Why is it OK for Australia to build and operate nuclear submarines, but not OK to use nuclear power to produce zero carbon electricity?

Labor divided over nuclear as Anthony Albanese and Tanya Plibersek reject SA Premier Peter Malinauskas’ energy push

Labor is seemingly divided over nuclear energy with Anthony Albanese and a senior Cabinet minister slapping down the party’s South Australian Premier after he called for an “open mind” to the zero carbon alternative.

Tyrone Clarke Digital Reporter
December 5, 2022 – 1:10PM

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Cabinet colleague Tanya Plibersek have dismissed Labor Premier Peter Malinauskas after he hit out at the “ill-founded” opposition to nuclear energy.

The Premier said he hoped the prosed construction of eight nuclear-propelled submarines in South Australia would “bust a few myths” around the energy alternative.

“In respect of my position on nuclear power for civil consumption, or use, I’ve always thought that the ideological opposition that exists in some quarters to nuclear power is ill-founded,” Mr Malinauskas told The Advertiser.

“Nuclear power is a source of baseload energy with zero carbon emissions. So, for someone like myself, who is dedicated to a decarbonisation effort, I think we should be open-minded to those technologies and I think it would be foolhardy to have a different approach.”

But some of the Premier’s federal allies were quick to rubbish his comments as the Coalition continue to spearhead the debate.

Read more: https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/politics/labor-divided-over-nuclear-as-anthony-albanese-and-tanya-plibersek-reject-sa-premier-peter-malinauskas-energy-push/news-story/92242b0766943a2be8a24a66dd9c4860

Australia’s faltering embrace of nuclear submarines is a long overdue strategic necessity.

My ex-forces friends describe Australia’s conventional diesel powered submarine fleet as “floating coffins”.

The problem is Australia’s ageing diesel submarine fleet could be neutralised in hours by a long range heavy missile bombardment of Australia’s submarine bases and fuel depots. Within a few weeks of the fuel depots being destroyed, our diesel submarine fleet would be helpless.

Nuclear submarines would be far more difficult to neutralise. Even if Australia’s resupply infrastructure was completely destroyed, the superior range and underwater capability of nuclear subs would allow Australian nuclear submarines to wreck an enemy convoy, then do a quick sprint underwater to Hawaii or San Diego to re-arm.

But Australia’s rush to embrace nuclear submarines is making opponents of civilian nuclear energy look like idiots. How can nuclear power be too dangerous and impractical for civilian use, when we are rushing to embrace nuclear power for our national defence?

Interesting times ahead, for Australia’s zero carbon push.

Allan
December 5, 2022 2:06 pm

The answer to the headline question is: different governments in charge, and the SA state government extremely idealogical on the nuclear issue

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Allan
December 5, 2022 2:12 pm

SA Premier Peter Malinauskas is pushing for civilian nukes, its the federal administration which is pushing back.

Bryan A
Reply to  Eric Worrall
December 5, 2022 2:18 pm

And Tanya Plibersek is just Pl(a)i(n)berse(r)k

Tom Halla
December 5, 2022 2:07 pm

Greenpeace and the like started as anti-nuclear groups.
My supposition is they oppose nuclear as it will work, and the green NGOs have a Luddite tendency

tom_gelsthorpe
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 5, 2022 2:24 pm

“Tendency?!!”

tom_gelsthorpe
December 5, 2022 2:25 pm

Don’t expect the climatistas to be governed by either internal logic or common sense any time soon.

Nick Stokes
December 5, 2022 2:34 pm

I wonder how the SA premier feels about hosting a nuclear waste disposal site?

0
Graeme4
Reply to  Nick Stokes
December 5, 2022 2:48 pm

Dragging up this furphy again. There was a lengthy explanation of exactly how much nuclear waste exists after the spent rods have been processed in The Australian recently, and the shorter lifetimes of the small amount of final waste that has to be stored. Also Australia’s nuclear test sites are now accessible to the public, with the Montebello Islands considered one of Western Australia’s prime fishing sites with regular fishing charters. Perhaps some more research is worthwhile?

Graeme4
December 5, 2022 2:44 pm

To save building another 30,000 kms of transmission lines that would be required to support renewables, the suggestion is to locate SMRs at the sites of existing power stations. And SMR nuclear, along with coal and gas, is half the cost of wind and solar, when correctly comparing costs over the longer lifetimes of nuclear, coal and gas.

0
Rud Istvan
December 5, 2022 2:51 pm

While both are nuclear, the comparison here is apples to oranges. Nuclear submarine reactors use highly enriched uranium, run 20 years without refueling, then are simply replaced and the old reactors buried (US Navy buries them at Hanford). The AUS subs will be based on a US design, so US like easy disposal.

Civilian low enriched Gen 3 electricity generation needs almost annual partial refueling. The spent fuel rods can be recycled (France and Japan) leaving a small volume of highly radioactive waste residue to be glassified and buried, or a bunch of spent rods pooled and then eventually dry casked (US) for which there is as yet no permanent storage solution. A mess.

AUS has plenty of natgas and coal. Use it while we develop and prove out one or more Gen 4 nuc generation concepts (U molten salt, T molten salt, TWR (Gates), SMR) all of which ‘solve’ the Gen 3 spent fuel rod problem to a large degree. See essay ‘Going Nuclear’ in ebook Blowing Smoke for details and references.

0
