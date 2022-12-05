South Australia Pushes for Zero Carbon Civilian Nuclear Power

Essay by Eric Worrall

Why is it OK for Australia to build and operate nuclear submarines, but not OK to use nuclear power to produce zero carbon electricity?

Labor divided over nuclear as Anthony Albanese and Tanya Plibersek reject SA Premier Peter Malinauskas’ energy push

Labor is seemingly divided over nuclear energy with Anthony Albanese and a senior Cabinet minister slapping down the party’s South Australian Premier after he called for an “open mind” to the zero carbon alternative.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Cabinet colleague Tanya Plibersek have dismissed Labor Premier Peter Malinauskas after he hit out at the “ill-founded” opposition to nuclear energy.

The Premier said he hoped the prosed construction of eight nuclear-propelled submarines in South Australia would “bust a few myths” around the energy alternative.

“In respect of my position on nuclear power for civil consumption, or use, I’ve always thought that the ideological opposition that exists in some quarters to nuclear power is ill-founded,” Mr Malinauskas told The Advertiser.

“Nuclear power is a source of baseload energy with zero carbon emissions. So, for someone like myself, who is dedicated to a decarbonisation effort, I think we should be open-minded to those technologies and I think it would be foolhardy to have a different approach.”

But some of the Premier’s federal allies were quick to rubbish his comments as the Coalition continue to spearhead the debate.

