The End of Snow  — Again

1 hour ago
Kip Hansen
News brief by Kip Hansen — 28 November 2022

Just a quick note about those predictions and projections of “The End of Snow” (You remember that, don’t you?  I mentioned another such nonsensical media-meme here.)

According to post at Severe Weather Europe:   “Snow Extent in the Northern Hemisphere now Among the Highest in 56 years Increases the Likelihood of Cold Early Winter Forecast both in North America and Europe”.  Images that follow are from the snow page at Global Cryosphere Watch.

This is what they mean:

That’s a lot of “no more snow”. 

Or this:

Readers should note that :  “highest in 56 years” doesn’t mean it was higher in some year before 1966.  It means that our first satellite measurements are from 56 years ago….so, it really means, “highest ever measured”.

As for “drought everywhere”, this is not light low-water-content snow:

This observation aligns well with “In his most recent Weatherbell Saturday Summary, veteran meteorologist Joe Bastardi looks ahead at the winter weather over the coming weeks across the globe.”

Just so ya know.

# # # # #

Author’s Comment:

In the Central Hudson Valley of New York State, USA, we had out first snow on October 15th.  Long gone now, as Indian Summer arrived and my wife and I enjoyed several glorious days of sailing the fall-decorated Hudson River in 70°F sunny weather. 

In the past 30 years, we have had lasting snow as early Halloween and as late as Easter. 

We live in hope of another White Christmas, which we had last year.

Weather is chaotic, and varies wildly within a range determined by unnumbered factors, which we call Earth’s climate. 

Enjoy the snow, if you have it.  According to so many false voices:  “It will soon be a thing of the past.”

Thanks for reading.

# # # # #

jebstang66
November 28, 2022 2:13 pm

It is certainly colder in WA State for this time of year with large mountain snowfall and possible lowland snowfall tomorrow in western WA.

As a side note, we had a very hot and dry Summer yet the fewest acres burned in a decade per DNR. 140k acres in 2022 vs 484K in 2021 and 842K in 2020.

0
timosoren
November 28, 2022 2:13 pm

Bring it on, can’t wait to snowmobile and have great cherries and apples next year!

0
mikelowe2013
Reply to  timosoren
November 28, 2022 2:28 pm

I bet you’re glad you don’t live in Europe, with cold damp winters and little heating! That’s one reason we now live in the Pacific!

0
Pat from Kerbob
Reply to  mikelowe2013
November 28, 2022 2:59 pm

You must be good at treading water, or do you live under the sea?
🙂

0
Ed Zuiderwijk
November 28, 2022 2:17 pm

There will come a time when our children don’t know what predictions are about the end of snow.

1
John Shewchuk
November 28, 2022 2:27 pm

Could be related to the cooling phase of the Feynman solar (sunspot) cycle.

0
Tom Halla
November 28, 2022 2:36 pm

It went from rather warm to rather cold in Texas. Any zealot can pick one, and claim victory.

0
JC
November 28, 2022 2:38 pm

End of snow has a poetic ring to it. ‘Snow ends on planet earth into permeant spring of flooding continents and and millions of innocent deaths’. As laughable as alien abduction. The meteorologically delusional needed to stop taking ectasy and smoking weed then and now.

0
