Claim: Psychiatrists Can Spur Climate Action by Flying Balloons Around the Planet

Essay by Eric Worrall

“… I had to tell them something that would wake them up.”

To Address Climate Change, This Psychiatrist Goes Where No One Has Gone Before

November 29, 2022

H. Steven Moffic, MD

Psychiatry and inner space—closer than you think.

PSYCHIATRIC VIEWS ON THE DAILY NEWS

In my November 15, 2022, column, “I SCREAM for More Climate Action!” I bemoaned the slowness of society and psychiatry to help reduce climate change and instability. I asked for creative ways to obtain climate attention. I found one by serendipity.

While writing what became the column “A Day of Launching Dreams and Nightmares,” I had CNN on in the background. I was catching a bit about someone who was flying balloons around the earth to save fossil fuel. Then he was being interviewed and I stopped writing to listen. To my great surprise, he was also identified as a Swedish psychiatrist: Bertrand Piccard, MD. I had never heard of him.

… In 1999, Bertrand made history with the first nonstop balloon flight around the world, topping that in 2016 when he did the same with a solar-powered airplane.

“My experience as a psychiatrist is that you have to speak the language of the people you want to convince. . . I had to tell them something that would wake them up.”

