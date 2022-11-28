NPR Science Desk Reporter Rebecca Hersher. Source NPR, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject.
Alarmism Climate Propaganda Opinion

NPR: Why Don’t Severe Weather Forecasts Mention Climate Change?

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
25 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Try to imagine TV and weather feeds packed with even more climate propaganda, in the middle of emergency storm preparations.

Climate change is making the weather more severe. Why don’t most forecasts mention it?

November 23, 20225:00 AM ET
REBECCA HERSHER

At global climate talks that just wrapped up, one of the few areas of agreement was about the worldwide toll of climate-driven weather disasters. 

But that science is largely missing from public weather forecasts that millions of people in the U.S. rely on. As severe weather gets more common, scientists and forecasters are contending with a sneakily difficult question: How do we work together to explain the role of climate change?

Hurricane Ian led to some confusing climate change communication

The gap between scientists and forecasters was on full display when Hurricane Ian hit Florida in September. The storm gathered strength over abnormally hot water in the Gulf of Mexico – water made hotter by human-caused global warming. 

But forecasts and statements from the National Hurricane Center didn’t mention how climate change was likely to make Hurricane Ian more severe.

Read more: https://www.npr.org/2022/11/23/1136809782/climate-change-is-making-the-weather-more-severe-why-dont-most-forecasts-mention

Grow up Rebecca Hersher. Stop thinking about your priorities and start thinking about what it must be like for people preparing to face a major storm.

There is plenty of time for your climate proselytising after the emergency has passed.

People facing an natural disaster, in the middle of preparations for that disaster, need useful information which will help them survive, not useless irrelevancies like discussions of whose fault the storm is.

25 Comments
strativarius
November 28, 2022 10:12 am

“”Try to imagine…””

Have you not heard of the BBC?

Everything is climate related

Bryan A
Reply to  strativarius
November 28, 2022 11:02 am

Why don’t weather reports mention CC???
Because it’s WEATHER not CLIMATE…stupid

MCourtney
Reply to  strativarius
November 28, 2022 11:19 am

I heard a BBC weather forecast talking about “extreme mildness” earlier this month.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  MCourtney
November 28, 2022 11:29 am

dangerously mild weather- due to human caused climate change? 🙂

gezza1298
Reply to  MCourtney
November 28, 2022 11:37 am

Yes, and now that the extreme mildness has ended, my gas use for last week was double the week before.

MarkW
November 28, 2022 10:13 am

Let’s not forget that even the IPCC says that it is impossible to trace individual storms to climate change.
Of course all of the actual science shows that there is no increase in severe weather, but since that disagrees with the models, it must be suppressed.

Petit-Barde
November 28, 2022 10:14 am

“But that science is largely missing from public weather forecasts …”

Maybe it’s because that “science” does not exist since there is no data supporting it ?

David Dibbell
November 28, 2022 10:15 am

“As severe weather gets more common, scientists and forecasters are contending with a sneakily difficult question: How do we work together to explain the role of climate change?”

You don’t. Unless you are colluding to drive a movement rather than a forecasting system based on sound science.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  David Dibbell
November 28, 2022 11:33 am

gotta work together for the cause

“I gave up on Judith Curry a while ago. I don’t know what she thinks she’s doing, but it’s not helping the cause, or her professional credibility.”
—Dr. Michael Mann, IPCC Lead Author, disclosed Climategate e-mail, May 30, 2008

The above quote from https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/11/22/climategate-never-forget-12th-anniversary/

walterr070
November 28, 2022 10:16 am

It’s gotten to the point where they have to shove it down our throats every time there’s some unusual weather event. 

“By the way, this will likely continue to happen because of climate change… “

This is just my thoughts but if that was really the case would they have to try harder to let us know? Is this a sign of desperation?

MIke McHenry
November 28, 2022 10:17 am

The storm gathered strength over abnormally hot water in the Gulf of Mexico – water made hotter by human-caused global warming.
There is no evidence that this was the case. If the air was bit hotter it’s puny heat content would not effect water temperature in any significant way

MarkW
Reply to  MIke McHenry
November 28, 2022 10:29 am

They claim that the oceans have warmed by only a few hundredths of a degree celsius.
That might increase the average speed of hurricane winds by several centimeters per hour.

PS: It’s easy to refute the claim, but I’m using their numbers as a worst case.

mleskovarsocalrrcom
November 28, 2022 10:27 am

The constant droning about CLIMATE CHANGE is wearing thin on everyone. It’s akin to The Boy Who Cried Wolf except anyone that’s paying attention today knows the wolf never materializes. Without the MSM continually spouting overblown descriptions about every weather event and linking it to CC people wouldn’t even make a connection.

CD in Wisconsin
November 28, 2022 10:44 am

Ms. Hersher is simply repeating the standard alarmist narrative being disseminated from so many other outlets. It’s monkey see, monkey do.

The art of critically analyzing and thinking for oneself would appear to be dying out, at least among news outlets. One is not allowed to do any journalism (if we can still call it that) which is outside the standard party line of Big Brother.

rovingbroker
November 28, 2022 10:56 am

NPR: Why Don’t Severe Weather Forecasts Mention Climate Change?

Because severe weather forecasts are about severe weather and not about climate change. Also not mentioned in severe weather forecasts are shifts in population, urbanization, how stupid it is to build houses and live in flood zones and “if you can’t afford flood insurance you probably shouldn’t live in a flood zone.”

ATheoK
November 28, 2022 11:06 am

global climate talks that just wrapped up, one of the few areas of agreement was about the worldwide toll of climate-driven weather disasters.”

But that science is largely missing from public weather forecasts that millions of people in the U.S. rely on.”

A) Those “global climate talks” did not talk about or utilize “science”. They talked politics, 100% of the time.

B) There is, still, zero evidence to prove anything Anthropogenic Global Warming.
i) if Rebecca Hersher had paid any attention to the alleged “science”, she would note that alarmists are desperate to claim cold, ice and snow as products of “Global Warming”. Mostly because their entire scam is in grave danger of being exposed.

Kip Hansen
Editor
November 28, 2022 11:22 am

Well, in answer to the question “Climate change is making the weather more severe. Why don’t most forecasts mention it?” :

Because it simply isn’t true (enough) to bother with.

Climate change is making the weather more severe” is a media-meme, a climate alarm talking point, not a fact.

It is sometimes possible to say “making the weather more severe”, and sometimes it is in a very trivial sense — like heat wave made 1 degree hotter, or increasing the wind speed of a storm (maybe) by 3 mph. Even ideas like those are never proven or even provable.

NPR (and/or many of its sub-units) are part of various climate propaganda news cabals, sworn to push “The Climate Crisis” in every story conceivable (and some that are not.)

There may be real honest people somewhere in the weather broadcasting world that have been around long enough to recognize the lie and refusing to repeat it.

Graham
Reply to  Kip Hansen
November 28, 2022 11:42 am

Yes Kip I agree there might be one or two honest people in the weather broadcasting world but I doubt that there are many honest politicians in governments in many countries around the world.
Politicians are using the threat of climate change to achieve their socialist goals .
I heard our socialist ( communist ) Prime Minister blaming our late October (spring )frosts here in New Zealand which decimated Kiwi fruit and other horticultural crops on CLIMATE CHANGE.
How could that be when they are scaring every one with the threat of a tipping point of runaway heat ?

BobM
November 28, 2022 11:26 am

I’ve tried DDG’ing around for information on her educational background. No luck yet. My guess is she’s as innumerate and scientifically illiterate as most ot the rest of the MSM, and has not a clue about what she’s talking about.

Bryan A
Reply to  BobM
November 28, 2022 11:45 am

Found this
Where did Rebecca Hersher go to college?
Hersher came to NPR from Nature Medicine, where she wrote about biomedicine and pharmaceuticals, and started her career in science, with a B.A. in Neurobiology from Harvard University in 2011
Not much CLIMATE in those credentials

Joseph Zorzin
November 28, 2022 11:28 am

Nice looking lady with the most perfect teeth I’ve ever seen- but she isn’t listening to the NPR stations in New England or eastern NY since they constantly talk about climate change- if not in the context of the daily weather.

ScienceABC123
November 28, 2022 11:29 am

Let’s be clear here… Rebecca Hersher wants “climate change” mentioned in severe weather forecasts/reports so she can cite them as “evidence” of climate change.

n.n
November 28, 2022 11:30 am

[catastrophic] [anthropogenic] saturation effect (CASE)

Duane
November 28, 2022 11:30 am

Maybe she ought to read the actual IPCC reports and conclusions that there has not been found any correlation between extreme weather events and global warming. That’s the 97% consensus, you see. It’s only the dumb media and climatistas who keep claiming that extreme weather events are increasing in frequency or strength since 1850, despite constant attempts to link the two unrelated processes/events.

Right-Handed Shark
November 28, 2022 11:57 am

The forecasts may be non-committal, but the forecasters are not beyond stoking up the alarm when asked their opinion (not officially endorsed by the Met office of course)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00uGSlFBVDs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jl-ABiTO_rA

