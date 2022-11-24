GOP Vows to Block Climate Reparations

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Rep Jim Banks (R-IN) : “… to pay for the weather, bad weather in other countries out of the pocketbooks of hardworking Americans may be the most insane thing I’ve ever seen…”.

The video also discusses new plans for vaccine passports. A clip of Biden funding green projects across Europe attracted the response “… he’s supposed to be the President of the United States of America, not the President of the rest of the world…”.

Rep Jim Banks also accused President Biden of “being owned by the Chinese Communist Party”.

There is going to be tremendous pressure on individual politicians to cave into the green spending agenda, and lots of attempts to attach green spending to priorities Republicans want, but if Republicans hold the line, this could block President Biden’s attempts to give US taxpayer’s money away to other countries, and defund Biden’s green agenda.

Happy Thanksgiving Day America.

5 5 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

GETTR

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...