Tasmanian Climate Crisis: Early Tomato Planting and Some Dead Seaweed

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Tasmanian academic Edward Doddridge has presented his proof the climate end times are upon us – earlier crop planting times, and some dead seaweed.

What planting tomatoes shows us about climate change

Published: November 22, 2022 6.04am AEDT
Edward Doddridge

Research Associate in Physical Oceanography, University of Tasmania

There’s a piece of gardening lore in my hometown which has been passed down for generations: never plant your tomatoes before Show Day, which, in Tasmania, is the fourth Saturday in October. If you’re foolhardy enough to plant them earlier, your tomato seedlings will suffer during the cold nights and won’t grow.

But does this kind of seasonal wisdom still work as the climate warps? We often talk about climate change in large-scale ways – how much the global average surface temperature will increase. 

Changes everywhere

Climate change really does mean change – both large scale and small. From extreme weather to ecosystems changing all the way through to the time when you can plant tomatoes. 

For gardeners, this means accepted wisdom no longer holds. In Tasmania, you can now safely plant tomatoes 18 days earlier than you could in the 1900s. That’s because minimum temperatures in October are now about 1℃ warmer than they were in 1910.

Hotter water has also killed off almost all Tasmania’s giant kelp, and made it possible for warm-water fish to migrate south. 

Read more: https://theconversation.com/what-planting-tomatoes-shows-us-about-climate-change-193830

Frankly the climate crisis was more interesting before this big reveal. It’s like sitting through two hours of horror show buildup, only to find the monster behind the closed door is a well behaved poodle. “You must spend trillions on this crisis, or our abundance of early tomato crops will continue!”.

Stay tuned for more Doddridge reveals of why we must mortgage our children’s future combatting the climate crisis.

Mr.
November 22, 2022 10:13 am

What a gyp!

Eddie doesn’t tell us which varieties of tomatoes we can plant earlier.

I mean, as a tomato-growing fanatic, I know that the last thing I want to be doing is planting all my varieties at the same time (been there before – cherry tomatoes out the wazoo, but what I really want is some big red juicy beefhearts).

a_scientist
Reply to  Mr.
November 22, 2022 10:23 am

50 miles west of Chicago, still can’t plant tomato transplants before Memorial day to be safe.
I have an old book, Man and Climate published in 1942 by the USDA, the map shows the same date.

doonman
Reply to  Mr.
November 22, 2022 10:30 am

Still waiting for rising nighttime air temperatures to dry out the fog bank which keeps the tomatoes wet at night and promotes mold and mildew. It’s been 40 years now it’s not happening.

Bryan A
Reply to  Mr.
November 22, 2022 10:31 am

Beef has become Passe
You need to grow GrubHearts instead

doonman
November 22, 2022 10:17 am

How do rising air temperatures at night of 1 deg C heat ocean water? Wouldn’t rising air temperatures increase ocean evaporation which has a net cooling effect? Asking for a friend.

Bryan A
November 22, 2022 10:29 am

Just curious…how else has the Tomato crop been negatively affected?
Larger…
More per plant…
Juicier…
Taste…
Acidity…
???

Redge
November 22, 2022 10:39 am

“Climate warps”

That’s a new meaningless term

Henry Pool
November 22, 2022 10:54 am

Ja. Ja.
It is just what I thought…
https://breadonthewater.co.za/2022/11/20/the-lord-of-the-weather/

