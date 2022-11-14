Alarmism Climate Propaganda flooding

BBC Admit Their Pakistan Floods Claim Was False

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
8 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Tim

There’s been an interesting follow up to this story about the Pakistan floods at the end of August:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-62712301

Readers will recall that the claim that one third of the country was under water immediately set off my BS detector, and I did a full analysis here, totally debunking it.

But just a couple of days after my piece, the BBC’s More or Less radio programme also looked at the claim, after some viewers had complained:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m001brmm

They interviewed an environmental scientist who checked out what the various satellite records indicated. His conclusion was that the true figure was that about 10% of the country had been affected by floods, and much of this was short term.

In fact, all the BBC had to do was what I did in a few minutes, and check what NASA were reporting:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/see-the-scale-of-pakistan-s-flooding-in-maps-photos-and-videos/ar-AA11jAbb?cvid=e6a35228dc2e48b8ac933307c57d841a#image=5

It was plainly evident that nothing like a third of the country had flooded. Indeed a simple look at the map would have shown them that much of Pakistan is either mountainous or desert, which would be impossible to flood.

They could also have checked with the UN disaster agency, OCHA, who were publishing regular reports on the flooding.

According to them, the area affected was 75000 sq km, or 9% of the country:

https://reliefweb.int/report/pakistan/pakistan-2022-monsoon-floods-situation-report-no-04-2-september-2022

In fact, these are precisely the sort of checks the BBC should have carried out before making their absurd claim. One which anybody with an ounce of common sense, or integrity, would have immediately suspected was wrong.

It is doubly ironic that the BBC’s defense was that the one third claim had been widely reported across the media. This shows just how utterly corrupt most of the media is nowadays.

8 Comments
Tom Halla
November 14, 2022 6:11 am

Innumeracy is a near requirement to be a green.

Stephen Wilde
November 14, 2022 6:11 am

I’ve seen many Twitter posts from alarmists repeating the one third assertion as fact.

gezza1298
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
November 14, 2022 6:22 am

And amazingly they did not get ‘fact checked’ despite being a lie.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
November 14, 2022 6:11 am

It was plainly evident that nothing like a third of the country had flooded.”

Obviously, the BBC uses the new math.

gezza1298
November 14, 2022 6:25 am

The legacy media are an incompetent corrupt joke these days. There is never any challenge made to the tantrum toddlers of Just Stop Oil when they claim millions will die if we open some new gas or oil wells. Where is the evidence to back up their claim? But no, TV interviewers are stupid enough to agree that they have a valid point.

James Snook
November 14, 2022 6:28 am

The silly, excitable, ‘Stop the Oil’ campaigner feature in the TV interview in an earlier news item, cited this and the fact that “pensioners are dying earlier and birds are dropping out of the sky” due climate change. The mind boggles at their gullibility.

Jim Gorman
November 14, 2022 6:31 am

In the media TWO WRONGS DO MAKE A RIGHT!

What they never examine is how gossip and rumors are spread. When the GRAPEVINE (media) says something, accountability goes out the window. No accountability is a big section in the devil’s workshop!

suffolkboy
November 14, 2022 6:35 am

The message still hasn’t got through to JSO’s jet-setting Indigo Rumbelow. In a rare recent car-crash interview (about 5 minutes in) on Sky News she trots out the official “one third of Pakistan” nonsense, which is what the BBC have been saying for weeks. It’s rare because the BBC/Guardian complex rarely challenge JSO, XR or the Climate Change Cult on a face-to-face live television interview.
However, JSO-UK’s tactics may have backfired: a few hours after this interview JSO-UK High Command declared a ceasefire, or at least an end to the motorway disruption.

