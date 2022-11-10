Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine. By President Of Ukraine link
Ukraine Zelensky: No Climate Action Without Peace

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
18 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Ukraine President Zelensky might have just jeopardised whatever remaining support he had with US Republicans, by tying climate action to support for Ukraine.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says climate change policy is impossible without peace

Posted Yesterday at 4:13am, updated Yesterday at 7:38am

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has distracted world governments from efforts to combat climate change, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in a video message played at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt.

Key points:

  • Mr Zelenskyy criticised the impact of war and aggression on global joint actions on climate change 
  • Ukraine is hosting an exhibition space for the first time at a UN climate conference
  • Andrew Forrest called for a pause to seabed mining at COP27

“There can be no effective climate policy without the peace,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

“This Russian war has brought about an energy crisis that has forced dozens of countries to resume coal-fired power generation in order to lower energy prices for their people … to lower prices that are shockingly rising due to deliberate Russian actions.

“[It] brought an acute food crisis to the world, which hit worst those suffering the existing manifestations of climate change.

“The Russian war destroyed 5 million acres of forests in Ukraine in less than six months.”

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-11-09/zelenskyy-blames-russia-cop27-climate-change/101631956

President Biden has been generous in his support for President Zelensky, but this support is costing the USA a great deal of money.

However, Congress is likely going to be in Republican hands going forward, and Congress controls the purse strings. Continued US support for Ukraine to some extent will depend on Zelensky’s relationship with the US Republicans.

Congressional Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has already indicated he won’t be writing any blank cheques.

House Republicans divided over aid to Ukraine ahead of midterms

McCarthy says Congress won’t ‘write a blank cheque’ while another senior Republicans says Ukrainians should ‘get what they need’

Julian Borger in Washington Wed 19 Oct 2022 06.24 AEDT

Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, told the Punchbowl Newswebsite on Tuesday: “I think people are going to be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank cheque to Ukraine.

“They just won’t do it,” McCarthy added. “It’s not a free blank cheque. And then there’s the things [the Biden administration] is not doing domestically: not doing the border and people begin to weigh that. Ukraine is important, but at the same time it can’t be the only thing they do, and it can’t be a blank cheque.”

A few hours later, however, the ranking Republican on the House foreign affairs committee, Michael McCaul, who is likely to run the committee in the event of a Republican win in November, argued that arms supplies to Ukraine should be stepped up.

“We’ve got to give them what they need. When we give them what they need, they win,” McCaul said on the Bloomberg television channel. In particular he referred to the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), which has a longer range than the missiles the administration is currently providing.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/oct/18/republicans-ukraine-midterm-elections

I understand Zelensky’s motivation, in his position I would talk to anyone and everyone, and say anything, to get the weapons needed to fight Russia.

But stepping into the climate change arena is playing with fire, in ways Zelensky may not be aware of. Supporting the opponents of the people who now hold the purse strings in the USA is a dangerous move, for someone who utterly depends on continued US generosity.

Zelensky should remember, the USA is under no obligation to help. It is not America’s job to sign blank cheques to fund every feel good righteous sounding cause, especially when Europe could be doing a lot more to pull their weight.

The trillions of dollars Europe plans to squander on renewables in the next few years are only available because the USA helps pay for Europe’s defence – otherwise Europe would need much of that money to fund their own armies and equipment, instead of relying on the USA to pay the bills. So I completely understand people who feel Europe and the rest of the world are taking America’s generosity for granted.

Richard Greene
November 10, 2022 10:14 am

I just posted a comment and then it disappeared.
Are comments not allowed for this article?

1
Duane
November 10, 2022 10:23 am

Eric makes way too much out of Zelenskyy’s brief comment which is factually correct, that the Russian initiated war did cause interruptions in supply, particularly to Europe of natural gas, and resulting increases in fossil fuel prices, which clearly hinders the efforts by governments to switch over to renewable energy sources. He did not advocate any particular climate change policy, and he has a legitimate concern that many in Europe and elsewhere may want to blame Ukraine for what they are now paying for fossil fuels.

There is no lack of Republican support for Ukraine. Only the extreme MAGAs advocate any cutback in support of Ukraine, and that does NOT include McCarthy. He and the vast majority of Republicans voted for the funding of Ukraine’s defense, which is by far the most cost effective means of reducing Russia as a military threat to the US and NATO. Very cheap compared to the trillions we wasted fighting the counter insurgent wars in the hellholes of the middle east the last two decades.

1
Mr.
Reply to  Duane
November 10, 2022 11:18 am

Yes a more rational US government would conclude that it’s all about prioritizing spending programs –

  • nobody is dying of climate change, and not likely to. Ever.
  • so far, about 200k Ukraine, Russian and other combatant troops are casualties since hostilities started. US does not need to add US citizens to this butchers bill.
0
Curious George
November 10, 2022 10:31 am

“USA is under no obligation to help.”
Except a moral obligation. The USA is a proud guarantor of Ukrainian territorial integrity, under a 1994 Budapest memorandum. Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons, in exchange for security guarantees, which are now no guarantees.
﻿
It is a strange way to preserve the honor of a nation.

2
Onthe Move
Reply to  Curious George
November 10, 2022 11:11 am

Should have thought better when they started the coup in 2014. Elections have consequences, even for Vice-presidents too.

0
Curious George
Reply to  Onthe Move
November 10, 2022 11:20 am

The coup? Supported by 85% of population? It is usually called “revolution”.

0
Duker
Reply to  Curious George
November 10, 2022 11:54 am

How do you come up with 85% ? Was that the same way the Budapest memorandum of seeking Security Council action becomes a guarantee of territorial integrity
Sure the deposed President was totally corrupt , but the replacement was no better until the TV comedian came along ( very s

0
Duker
Reply to  Curious George
November 10, 2022 11:51 am

Not a Guarantor under Budapest ‘memorandum’

The Security section is very limited

  1. Seek immediate Security Council action to provide assistance to the signatory if they “should become a victim of an act of aggression or an object of a threat of aggression in which nuclear weapons are used”.

Seeking Security Council ‘action’ is not intervene with military assistance is it

0
joel
Reply to  Curious George
November 10, 2022 11:53 am

What honor? We dumped Afghanistan. We dumped South Vietnam. We dumped Libya.
People who pushed the honor stuff brought us WW I and its followup, WW II.

0
ResourceGuy
November 10, 2022 10:42 am

jeopardised whatever remaining support he had with US Republicans”

Say what?

0
Mr.
Reply to  ResourceGuy
November 10, 2022 11:19 am

Yes I’m having trouble grasping Eric’s connection on this as well.

0
MarkW
Reply to  ResourceGuy
November 10, 2022 11:29 am

There are very few Republicans who are really into “climate change action”.

Threatening to not take climate action, for any reason, is unlikely to upset most Republicans.

0
MCourtney
November 10, 2022 10:46 am

Some US Republicans take funds from Russia.
That’s the reason they are opposed to democracy and the invaded country’s right to independence.
We need to back Ukraine.

-1
Graham
Reply to  MCourtney
November 10, 2022 10:53 am

Proof Please

3
pillageidiot
Reply to  MCourtney
November 10, 2022 11:07 am

Every Republican that I know, is a rock-ribbed anti-Communist. Further, they all consider Putin to be an ex-KGB Communist that is the de facto dictator of Russia.

Try an experiment with the Republicans that you know personally. Say, “We are backing the wrong side in the Russia-Ukraine war, we should really be backing Russia, our true ally in the region.”

I suspect you will get 100% disagreement with your statement.

0
Onthe Move
Reply to  MCourtney
November 10, 2022 11:12 am

We need to back Ukraine.”

Have you tried joining the mercenaries there?

0
joel
Reply to  MCourtney
November 10, 2022 11:55 am

Ah. Another war over Eastern European borders. There is a long, proud history of war over borders in Eastern Europe. Everybody had God on their side.
Look. If “we” win, in a few years we will get tired and go somewhere else. Russia isn’t going anywhere. The Ukrainians are crazy.

0
Rud Istvan
November 10, 2022 10:56 am

Z said, “climate change policy is impossible without peace.”
Too complicated. Should have just said, “climate change policy is impossible.”

  1. Renewables are ruinables.
  2. No $100 billion/year in climate reparations despite Pakistan’s demand.
  3. Not enough minerals for EV’s absent recycling, which Tesla has shown is not possible yet (cobalt, lithium).
2
