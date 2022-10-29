COMING SOON: Commenting here will require registration

Announcements

First, don’t panic – we are going to make this easy. Starting About November 7th/8th, commenting on WUWT will require you to be a registered user. Read on for the hows and whys.

For over 15 years, WUWT has been open to commenting by anyone. That had both good and bad aspects to it.

The good was obvious – anyone could immediately comment by simply placing their email address and name/handle into the comment box. The first comment required approval, after that comments went unfettered provided the commenter didn’t use any of the prohibited words or phrases that most platforms already flag as inappropriate.

The bad was not so obvious – and appeared mostly behind the scenes at the moderation level. Through the years we have fought with some nefarious people hell-bent on disrupting this forum doing things like using fake email addresses, spoofing other identities to get past moderation, (in particular, one well-known climate troll from Oregon has been caught and warned dozens of times, and is banned), and then we have the “bots” – which are getting worse daily.

A recent WUWT article noted this:

We are being spammed by an extremely clever and aggressive spambot.

The bot uses several techniques to spoof users but is trying a new one today.

Then there’s Twitter, which has millions of “bots” estimated to be somewhere between 5% (according to Pre-Elon Twitter) and as much as 20% by other estimates.

How many bots do we have on WUWT? Well, there could be dozens to hundreds. Some people, like “griff” act like bots, where they throw up some cryptic or inane comment, and then never respond to replies to it. But, we don’t really know a total bot count.

What we do know, is that it is getting worse, and as the climate alarmist establishment gets even more zealous, trying to make people believe there is a “climate crisis”, our workload to weed out false commentary from bots and other fakes has increased significantly.

When I started WUWT in 2006 the Internet was a different entity. Now, it’s a climate war zone, and we have to harden the fort against daily attacks. I’ll point out that almost any other website today that has user interaction requires registration – we are just late to the party.

As I first said, “we are going to make this easy.” Here’s how.

We have a process by which we are going to use some automation assistance to help our valid pre-existing users get registered. I don’t want to give the details, because that will tip our hand to the bots and the bullies. Let’s just say, you’ll be hearing more soon.

For reference, here are some WUWT statistics as of this writing:

  • 475,929,091 Views
  • 28,652 Posts
  • 3,490,060 Comments

Thanks to all of you for making WUWT the most-viewed (and likely most-commented) climate related website in the world.

-Anthony

23 Comments
Walter Horsting
October 29, 2022 8:16 am

I will be happy to comply…you have an important site that needs to be reposted.

ResourceGuy
October 29, 2022 8:23 am

Sounds good considering the Russian agents and organized climate con teams about. Their phase choices and timing like when undersea pipelines are exploding are fairly easy to spot, but some registration would help stem the shock troops.

Thorsthimble
October 29, 2022 8:30 am

That’s not a big deal to me. I have no issue doing that.

Cool Tolerance
October 29, 2022 8:31 am

Just a few words to express my deep gratitude for the work you are doing. Although I rarely comment, I read almost every post and many of the comments in the posts as well. I’ve learned so much here and keep up your wonderful website.

Bryan A
October 29, 2022 8:33 am

I’d register today if it were an early option.
Anything to make Bots and Spammers diminish.
Not that I have anything against Spam…yum

Doug
Reply to  Bryan A
October 29, 2022 8:47 am

Fried with onions

Randy Stubbings
October 29, 2022 8:34 am

Anthony, thanks to you, Charles, and others who work tirelessly to bring climate truth to the world. Your website is sorely needed. It’s sad that this step must be taken, but I agree it’s necessary. I have no problem registering.

Keith Van Ausdal
Reply to  Randy Stubbings
October 29, 2022 8:42 am

Thanks for persevering. Hope this makes your important work easier and more effective.

old mike
October 29, 2022 8:38 am

Anthony, this will be a small price to pay to be actively involved in your excellent site. Thank you for your years of commitment to the truth.

Jeff Alberts
October 29, 2022 8:38 am

I’m assuming a valid WordPress login will do?

SMC
October 29, 2022 8:39 am

It’ll be interesting to see what happens to twitter and the bots now that Musk is the chief twit. Hope the registration works to keep them down here.

RevJay4
October 29, 2022 8:40 am

Not a problem for me. Gladly comply. I’ve enjoyed reading and commenting for a while, so I’ll stay on board.

william Johnston
October 29, 2022 8:41 am

“widely distributed and flashy”. And for a darn good reason. It is truth to power. Keep it up.

Chaswarnertoo
October 29, 2022 8:43 am

Like drug use? May not be back.

TEWS_Pilot
October 29, 2022 8:45 am

I have both a WordPress and a Disqus comment account, but if you create a new unique one just for here, I will cheerfully register.

Doug
October 29, 2022 8:46 am

Just let us know how to make this great site better

Gilbert K. Anold
October 29, 2022 8:48 am

Anthony: Although you are as you put it:”late to the party” it appears registration is needed. It will slow the bots down some but, they will never go away, Those of us that regularly comment here will appreciate a lessening of the mayhem.Carry on good sir.

leowaj
October 29, 2022 8:50 am

Ok, I’ll admit, my email address is fake.

Allen Stoner
October 29, 2022 8:51 am

Thanks for all the hard and quality work Anthony.

griff
October 29, 2022 8:54 am

‘How many bots do we have on WUWT? Well, there could be dozens to hundreds. Some people, like “griff” act like bots, where they throw up some cryptic or inane comment, and then never respond to replies to it. ‘

no I don’t… but my time is limited and I’m in a different time zone – and you know quite well you moderate my comments and they are delayed appearing.

By the time my comment appears and it gets to the time of day I’m free to comment, the discussion frequently has moved on and commenting on something many items and a day down the list often isn’t worth it.

Not to mention 95% of all replies I get are just insults and not genuine debate.

I see the spam problem on many sites… but if you want to restrict comment which doesn’t fit in the echo chamber, go right ahead. It is your site.

Anthony Watts
Author
Reply to  griff
October 29, 2022 8:58 am

Oh, you’ll still be able to post those inane and fact-free comments, but like everyone else Ed, you’ll have to register.

Vlad the Impaler
October 29, 2022 8:54 am

I’m sure you’ve thought of this, but I do not (and would prefer not to) have any interaction whatsoever on the (anti-)social media stuff. I do e-mail, and that’s about it. Don’t even have one of those ubiquitous ‘demon devices’ which are mis-named “cell phones”, so as long as nothing more than an e-mail address is needed, I’ll be OK.

Thanks for all you do, Anthony and Charles (and any of the other unsung hero moderators).

Vlad

griff
October 29, 2022 9:04 am

I might as well say ‘farewell’ now, in case I forget later…

I won’t be registering. I simply can’t trust people from the right of the US political spectrum with more data.

My borrowed identity will just have to return to where I borrowed it from…

