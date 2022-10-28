UN COP27 Blueprint: More Government, More Debt, More Taxes

Essay by Eric Worrall

The unusual alignment of Western political and electoral cycles has created an unprecedented opportunity for a massive green power grab.

The following table from the UN Emissions Gap Report 2022 appears to summarise what the United Nations wants to achieve at COP27.

Source: UN Emissions Gap Report 2022

The plan also calls for massive wealth transfers – joint projects, green investment clubs, and green banks for poor countries.

I wonder which wealthy nation is supposed to provide the bulk of the funding these green boondoggles would demand? I wonder is any of the taxpayer’s money transferred offshore to fund UN climate projects would somehow slip back into the pockets of some of the Western politicians who facilitated the transfer?

Only a strong voter turnout in the US midterm elections can prevent this massive transfer of wealth to other countries from happening.

All major English speaking nations are currently run by left wing net zero obsessed politicians – and I include the British Conservatives in this assessment.

The USA is the only major English speaking country which has a near term opportunity to stop this power grab, at the midterm elections on the 8th November this year.

Britain, Australia and Canada have much longer to wait until voters can deliver their verdict on UN climate communism. The next British national election does not have to occur until January 2025. Same for Australia. And Trudeau, who won an election in 2021, can also wait out his full four year term until 2025.

All eyes are on the United States. There could be a lot more riding on the midterm elections than who gets to control the US Congress and Senate.

