Climate ugliness Opinion

Paypal: Alleged Threat of Money Seizure from Users who Promote “Misinformation”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Paypal stirred a firestorm over an apparent threat to pull money from the accounts of people whose views they don’t like, before apparently backing down.

PayPal Reverses Course, Says Company Will Not Seize Money From People for Promoting ‘Misinformation’

By Zachary Stieber 
October 8, 2022 Updated: October 8, 2022

PayPal on Oct. 8 said it was not implementing a new policy that would have enabled the company to seize money from users who allegedly promote “misinformation” or “hate.”

“An AUP notice recently went out in error that included incorrect information. PayPal is not fining people for misinformation and this language was never intended to be inserted in our policy,” a PayPal spokesperson told The Epoch Times in an email.

“Our teams are working to correct our policy pages. We’re sorry for the confusion this has caused,” the spokesperson added.

The company in September announced that it was amending its acceptable use policy, or AUP.

The policy, due to take effect in November, said that users may not use PayPal to for the “sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content, or materials that, in PayPal’s sole discretion, (a) are harmful, obscene, harassing, or objectionable, (b) depict or appear to depict nudity, sexual or other intimate activities, (c) depict or promote illegal drug use, (d) depict or promote violence, criminal activity, cruelty, or self-harm (e) depict, promote, or incite hatred or discrimination of protected groups or of individuals or groups based on protected characteristics (e.g. race, religion, gender or gender identity, sexual orientation, etc.) (f) present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, (g) are fraudulent, promote misinformation, or are unlawful, (h) infringe the privacy, intellectual property rights, or other proprietary rights of any party, or (i) are otherwise unfit for publication.”

For each violation, PayPal says users are subject to repercussions. Those include “liquated damages” of $2,500 per violation. The money will be taken directly from a person’s PayPal account.

Read more: https://www.theepochtimes.com/paypal-reverses-course-says-company-will-not-seize-money-for-promoting-misinformation_4783827.html

Paypal is widely perceived as a woke, climate alarmist anti-conservative organisation. Shutting down and disrupting the activities of law abiding groups who entered into an agreement with Paypal in good faith is bad enough, but arbitrarily “fining” people for holding views Paypal considers misinformation would be an even more outrageous attack on free speech and liberty.

WUWT will be keeping an eye on this issue. Paypal claim the apparent threat to arbitrarily “fine” people whose views they believe are misinformation was all a big misunderstanding, but frankly I don’t trust them.

Kip Hansen
Editor
October 10, 2022 9:40 am

“frankly I don’t trust them” and you are not alone in that. Of course, it would be entirely illegal to seize account holders funds — for any reason except as ordered by a court of law.

Hum
Reply to  Kip Hansen
October 10, 2022 6:59 pm

I cancelled my Paypal account today. Where do they get off telling anyone that they are our arbiters of truth and acceptable information.

James Schrumpf
October 10, 2022 6:03 pm

Canceled my PayPal account a while ago. You don’t need them for anything, they’re just a convenience.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  James Schrumpf
October 10, 2022 6:14 pm

For a while, at least for me, they weren’t even a convenience, but an extreme inconvenience. They blocked my cards from being used even outside of a PayPal account for any retailer using PayPal.

That ENSO Guy
Editor
Reply to  James Schrumpf
October 10, 2022 6:15 pm

I tried closing my account today, but they were closed for the holiday. I’ll try again tomorrow first thing.

Bob Tisdale

Tom Halla
October 10, 2022 6:10 pm

“Error” my eye! This was a trial balloon.
If someone senior is not shortly fired, boycotting PayPal would be reasonable. Vigilante fascism is still fascism.

John Shewchuk
October 10, 2022 6:11 pm

PayPal must think they also own the science … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRR9AMum9A0

Zig Zag Wanderer
October 10, 2022 6:11 pm

I’ve managed to avoid them almost from the start. I had awful difficulty because I’d just moved to Australia, but my credit cards were UK based. PayPain (as I dubbed them) decided to refuse my use of said cards.

When I tried to use them through PayPain in the UK, they refused because they were linked to another account (despite me taking them off). In fact, even if I used my credit cards on any system that used PayPain, they refused my transaction, because the card was linked to a PayPain account, and they weren’t able (through PayPain) to use that card outside of the account.

Eventually all related cards were replaced, and I studiously avoided PayPain ever since, having completely stuffed up almost all of my online transactions for years. Never wanted it, never needed it, never actually used it.

Andre Lauzon
October 10, 2022 6:24 pm

I will never, never again use PayPal nor will I never, never, give through Gofund .(or whatever the name is).You have to be careful if you live in Canada as our dictatorship type of Gov’t can pass laws at anytime to legalize seizing your money. They did it once, they may do it again

Myron
October 10, 2022 6:36 pm

The amateur radio club I belong to hosts two swap fests each year. We use Eventbrite, thus PayPal for registration of vendors. In the United States, even to this day amateur radio is a mostly white male hobby. This is due not from anything amateur radio has done. Rather it is a result of racial US military practices generations ago. It was white males in the military that were trained to use and repair electronic equipment. Because of past societal norms it was the sons of white military veterans that learned electronic skills rather than daughters.
What if someone at PayPal were to believe that current amateur radio operators were racist and misogynistic because there aren’t many minorities or women in amateur radio and robbed our PayPal account?

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Myron
October 10, 2022 6:40 pm

Just ‘identify’ as a black lesbian, and you’ll be golden.

Carlo, Monte
October 10, 2022 6:41 pm

PayPal stock tanked today as clients ran for the exits:

2022-10-10 19.40.11.jpg
jeffery p
October 10, 2022 6:52 pm

Step into the wayback machine to a time when the internet was going to free information and allow everyone to have a voice. What happened?

Bob
October 10, 2022 6:58 pm

PayPal isn’t as important as they think they are.

