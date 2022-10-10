Aussie Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen. Source Twitter, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject
AFR: Australia’s Renewable Transition to Drive Up Prices 35% Next Year

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
15 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Surprise – despite a political promise of cheaper power bills, turns out someone has to pay the trillions of dollars required to “transition” to renewables.

Electricity prices to soar as energy transition falters

Angela Macdonald-Smithand Jenny Wiggins
Updated Oct 10, 2022 – 6.40pm, first published at 2.19pm

“Next year, using the current market prices, tariffs are going up a minimum 35 per cent,” Alinta Energy chief executive Jeff Dimery told the summit in Sydney, with disagreement from Origin Energy and EnergyAustralia.

Mr Dimery warned Australia was “out of time” on putting in place policies to support investment in new firmed renewables capacity to replace the coal power plants exiting at an accelerating rate, worsening upward pressures on pricing.

What cost $1 billion to acquire is going to cost me $8 billion to replace. So let’s talk about that and still explain to me how energy prices come down, I don’t get it.

It makes it harder to achieve the drop in power prices promised by Labor by 2025 in the run-up to the election in May, although Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen did not back away from that assurance.

“It appears that some people think [the energy transition] will be easy and cheap, but I think most people in this room understand it’s hard and expensive and likely to drive energy bills [up] in the near term,” said Andrew Richards, CEO of the Energy Users Association of Australia.

“If you look at the quantum of investment required … [estimates] look at anywhere between $US100 and $US120 trillion of investment necessary to effect transition by 2050. That is orders of magnitude more than the supply chain is capable of doing today.”

Read more (paywalled): https://www.afr.com/companies/energy/electricity-prices-tipped-to-rise-at-least-35pc-in-2023-20221010-p5boif

Could it be nobody ran the numbers, before our politicians opened their mouths and committed to an impossibly expensive energy solution?

Note the $US100+ trillion is a most likely a global transition estimate, though this isn’t clear from the context.

The cost of Australia transitioning is around AUD $7 trillion by my estimate, much of that cost is battery backup. Though this estimate is just the cost of replacing current demand, it does not include the cost of providing additional electricity for a 100% electric vehicle fleet.

And of course, there is a real question whether the transition is even possible, given European solar manufacturers appear to be choosing to close their factories rather than face the prospect of using their own product to power operations.

Ron Long
October 10, 2022 2:03 pm

Come on, 35% is a small price for saving the planet earth from a burning hell. Disclaimer: I was born sarcastic.

Sean
Reply to  Ron Long
October 10, 2022 2:39 pm

But they are not saving anything. The local emissions simply get exported to “developing” economies in Asia in the industrial products that Australia buys rather than make domestically. So, it’s 35% more just to say, “it’s not my fault”.

Scissor
Reply to  Ron Long
October 10, 2022 3:12 pm

I think I can translate into Kriol. You going to pay through the nose one.

ResourceGuy
October 10, 2022 2:17 pm

It also depends on sabotage rate along the way….and other KGB moves.

WSJ
BERLIN—The Danish island of Bornholm suffered a power outage Monday, local electricity providers said, amid mounting calls for heightened security measures to protect Europe’s critical infrastructure.
The incident comes after an elaborate sabotage operation brought train traffic in northern Germany to a halt on Saturday and days after powerful undersea explosions near Bornholm hit the Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia to Europe.
Authorities have yet to determine who or what caused the incidents, but they have drawn attention to the vulnerability of Europe’s critical infrastructure, including energy, power and communication links amid a spiraling economic conflict with Russia. Western governments have sanctioned Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine and accused Russia of hitting back by undermining Europe’s energy security.
Authorities in Bornholm, a rocky island south of Sweden with a population of around 40,000 people, said they had fired up a local power plant to produce backup electricity for the island. The disruptions also caused outages in internet and television connections in parts of the island.
Within hours, most of the consumers on the island had their electricity restored, local electricity provider TREFOR said. The cause for the outage was “grave damage to the cable network,” it said. The Danish transmission operator, Energinet, said that a fault in the high-voltage grid resulted in the outage.
Officials in Germany over the weekend called for increased security after Transport Minister Volker Wissing said that the German railway outage was the result of “a deliberate act.”
Crucial cables were cut in two separate locations, disabling communication with trains and stranding thousands of passengers at the start of the weekend in the states of Lower Saxony, Bremen, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein.

German authorities said the attacks were sophisticated because they happened hundreds of miles apart and targeted a key communications system between operators and train drivers, and a separate system normally used as a backup. They haven’t released information on possible perpetrators or motives and continue to investigate. One of the agencies conducting the probe is the State Protection arm of the police, which investigates politically motivated crimes.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  ResourceGuy
October 10, 2022 2:34 pm

Crazy stuff happening in Europe this year.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 10, 2022 3:05 pm

There is a war on, thanks to Putin invading Ukraine. Crazy EU stuff happening is sometimes not so crazy. EU is supporting Ukraine. That makes EU an indirect war target in Putin’s mind.
Ditto US. But Biden is failing so miserably that Putin probably figures just leave well enough alone. Or, as Napoleon said, paraphrasing, “Never interrupt the enemy when in the process of making a mistake.”

Ouluman
October 10, 2022 2:35 pm

Incredible how many examples are out there of false economics with respect to “green” energy. Millions being forced into energy poverty around the globe. I was going to say who the hell votes for these idiots – but the sad reality is that almost all Govts nowadays are so brainwashed that it is difficult to find a real party that has common sense.

Eventually people will protest on the street & it will become violent when they cannot afford to live in the same comforts that they are used to, and it looks like this will happen sooner rather than later.

Steve G
October 10, 2022 2:36 pm

Do you think the Australian MSM will pick this up today and relentlessly hammer Bowen on the cost of the impossible dream?? I can just see the ABC hounding Bowen and demanding answers on behalf of businesses and taxpayers all over the country!

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Steve G
October 10, 2022 2:56 pm

AFR is mainstream kind of Australia’s answer to Wall Street Journal or UK’s Financial Times.

wazz
Reply to  Steve G
October 10, 2022 3:35 pm

Alinta’s CEO Jeff Dimery is a shrewd observer and commentator on the electricity generation scene. I first noticed his comments in March before this years AEMO wholesale prices exploded to their full extent.
This link from 25March is worth a read
Alinta says court wind farm ruling will have ‘dramatic’ and chilling effect on renewable energy investment 25Mar22
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-03-25/chill-winds-for-renewable-sector/100940308
Many Aussies reading at WUWT will know how there is a dominant Renewables news source in Ozz that has spruiked the most tenuous twaddle for many years.

nicholas tesdorf
October 10, 2022 2:59 pm

Most politicians failed mathematics at school and went on to study political science as it did not involve any mathematical calculation. As a result, they can open their mouths on any subject without being constrained by reality.

David Wojick
October 10, 2022 3:02 pm

$100 trillion US is about what it would likely cost just for the batteries needed to make wind and solar reliably replace existing US demand presently served by fossil fueled juice. That is 5 times annual GDP so impossible. And this is without any additional electrification. The only question is when this green bubble will burst?

Steve G
Reply to  David Wojick
October 10, 2022 3:06 pm

With the amount of hot air blown globally from the climate / green zealots you’d a think the bubble is at breaking point..Hang on you can always blow another one!! Like a “tipping point”?

markl
October 10, 2022 3:41 pm

People are just starting to wake up to the reality of “renewable energy”. My prediction is there will be fields of wind turbines and PV panels out of use blighting countrysides in our future.

toorightmate
October 10, 2022 3:43 pm

Watch as Australia quickly becomes the Western World’s worst basket case for renewable energy.
We will probably even outdo California.

