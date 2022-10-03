Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #522

The Week That Was: 2022-10-01 (October 1, 2022)

Quote of the Week : “A man who is certain he is right is almost sure to be wrong.” – Michael Faraday

Number of the Week: 14

THIS WEEK:

By Ken Haapala, President, Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP)

Scope: The weather disturbance in Southeast US disrupted travel resulting in a brief TWTW with a very brief This Week Section which is not summarized.

********************

Tim Ball – RIP: The world lost a gentleman and scholar with the death of Timothy Francs Ball at the age of eighty-three. Tim retired as a professor at the University of Winnipeg specializing in geography with emphasis on historical climatology. He emphasized the weather records of the Hudson Bay Company which covered the area of North America that drains into the Hudson Bay, most of central Canada. The area is also known as Rupert’s Land. The records show that warming and cooling in the area is natural, there is nothing unusual with today’s climate change.

Ball was co-author of Eighteenth-Century Naturalists of Hudson Bay which discusses the flora and fauna of Rupert’s Land as well as the careful efforts by members of the Hudson Bay Company to consistently record weather. Although these locations were far distant from one another, they provide a solid 200-hundred-year record of what occurred over a large, major area of North America.

In 2007, Tim earned the wrath of the climate change alarmists including the United States Geological Survey when he criticized the listing of the polar bear as an endangered species about to be eliminated by global warming. Based on the weather (climate) records, Ball did not consider the melting of the Arctic ice sheet unusual. A member of the US National Snow and Ice Data Center strongly disagreed and trashed the paper, without evidence why. We are now seeing that the polar bear is thriving due to a reduction in hunting (particularly the use of airplanes while hunting polar bear) and that the Arctic Ice Sheet is rebounding as it has in the past.

Tim long recognized the great failings of global climate models that are not tested against observations. He authored several essays on the importance of naturally occurring Rossby Waves. These eddies, or swirls, can become stationary. In the summer they can cause stationary high-pressure systems, causing “heat waves.” In the winter they can cause polar weather to descend on the east side of the Rockies, over parts of the Great Plains – a Texas “blue norther.” Among other matters, he understood the difference of behavioral pattern of plains and woodland buffalo (bison) and how natives hunted them.

Since he plainly spoke for science based on evidence, Tim was sued by several people. Perhaps the worst was by Michael Mann, which drained him financially and emotionally. Mr. Mann lost and was ordered to pay court costs in British Columbia, Canada. But Mr. Mann never did. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy – Tim Ball – RIP and Changing Cryosphere – Land / Sea Ice

********************

Challenging the Orthodoxy: Recently retired from Plasma Physics Division, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Wallace Manheimer has authored papers on diverse subjects such as magnetic fusion, inertial fusion, and the energy/climate dilemma. His recent paper in the Journal of Sustainable Development, “While the Climate Always Has and Always Will Change, There Is no Climate Crisis” is noteworthy.

Chairman of SEPP, Tom Sheahen gave a presentation to the Irish Climate Science Forum and CLINTEL on the second most absurd push by climate scientists after CO2 – Methane. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy.

********************

Hurricanes: After a strong tropical storm weakens, it become an “extratropical” storm, but this has no clear definition as to either strength or latitude. It is extratropical because it began in the tropics and was a cyclone (a hurricane). Former hurricane Fiona hit eastern Canada and politicians shouted alarm of global warming; however, former hurricanes have hit Greenland as well, without such cries of alarm.

Hurricane Ian was a large strong storm that made landfall in the Fort Myers and Cape Coral area of Florida, where hurricanes seldom make landfall. But the claims that the hurricane was unprecedented appear false. After presenting records of prior hurricanes, Paul Homewood writes:

“To be blunt, 130 Kt wind speeds are not consistent with 940 MB pressure.

“And this is not the only evidence of inconsistency. Estimates of wind speeds from satellite data are largely based on the Digital Dvorak system, which measures temperatures within the cyclone.

“According to the satellites, Ian only peaked at around 120 Kts at landfall. Indeed, it briefly peaked higher on the 27th when winds were estimated at 110 Kts. The red line represents the actual measurements, while the green line is the published number, in this case peaking at 135 Kts just prior to landfall:” [Homewood gives charts supporting his statements]

The claim of 150 mph winds (130 Kt) may be quietly abandoned. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy and Changing Weather.

********************

A Mineral Cliff? As the leaders of many nations assert that solar, wind and other sources of energy are the solution to the [non-existent] problem of human-caused climate change, resorting to censorship of “climate change deniers” is very much in vogue. Further, advocates of the great energy-leap forward assume that there are no difficulties for obtaining the rare earths needed for this transition. See links under Censorship and Challenging the Orthodoxy.

********************

Number of the Week – 14: According to an article in Geosystems and Geoenvironment, there are fourteen rare earths or metals that will be needed to reach net zero. The most critical rare earths of metals are: Te (tellurium), In (Indium), Ag (silver), and Cd (Cadmium). See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy.

NEWS YOU CAN USE:

Censorship

Jacinda Ardern calls for a Global Ministry of Truth to stop disinformation “weapon”

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Oct 1, 2022

Jacinda Ardern is Prime Minister of New Zealand

Challenging the Orthodoxy — NIPCC

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Physical Science

Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), 2013

Summary: https://www.heartland.org/_template-assets/documents/CCR/CCR-II/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Biological Impacts

Idso, Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), 2014

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/climate-change-reconsidered-ii-biological-impacts/

Summary: https://www.heartland.org/media-library/pdfs/CCR-IIb/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Fossil Fuels

By Multiple Authors, Bezdek, Idso, Legates, and Singer eds., Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change, April 2019

http://store.heartland.org/shop/ccr-ii-fossil-fuels/

Download with no charge:

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Climate-Change-Reconsidered-II-Fossil-Fuels-FULL-Volume-with-covers.pdf

Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming

The NIPCC Report on the Scientific Consensus

By Craig D. Idso, Robert M. Carter, and S. Fred Singer, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), Nov 23, 2015

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/

Download with no charge:

https://www.heartland.org/policy-documents/why-scientists-disagree-about-global-warming

Nature, Not Human Activity, Rules the Climate

S. Fred Singer, Editor, NIPCC, 2008

http://www.sepp.org/publications/nipcc_final.pdf

Global Sea-Level Rise: An Evaluation of the Data

By Craig D. Idso, David Legates, and S. Fred Singer, Heartland Policy Brief, May 20, 2019

Challenging the Orthodoxy

While the Climate Always Has and Always Will Change, There Is no Climate Crisis

By Wallace Manheimer, Journal of Sustainable Development, Sep 8, 2022

file:///C:/Users/Owner/Downloads/6319af1906dc4.pdf

Methane: The Irrelevant Greenhouse Gas

By Tomas P. Sheahen, ICSF & CLINTEL, Sep 21, 2022

Slides and Video

The rush towards Net Zero risks global geopolitical instability, along with the loss of vital technological capabilities, according to a new analysis of the future requirements for rare metals.

By David Whitehouse, Net Zero Watch, Sep 29, 2022

Link to paper: Net Zero climate remediations and potential terminal depletion of global critical metal resources: A synoptic geological perspective

By David Groves, et al., Geosystems and Government, Sep 22, 2022

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S277288382200111X?v=s5

After Hurricane Ian: No Trend in Florida Landfalls, Global Activity Trending Down

By Roy Spencer, His Blog, Sep 29, 2022

Data Driven Perspective on Ian and Hurricane Trends

By Joseph D’Aleo, ICECAP, Sep 30, 2022

http://icecap.us/index.php/go/joes-blog/perspective_on_ian_and_hurricane_trends1/

Challenging the Orthodoxy – Tim Ball — RIP

Tim Ball, R.I.P.

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 28, 2022

On The Death Of Climate Scientist Dr. Tim Ball

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, Sep 26, 2022

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2022-9-26-on-the-death-of-climate-scientist-dr-tim-ball

Ball’s Bearing, Tim Ball, 1938-2022

By Mark Steyn, His Blog, Sep 26, 2022

https://www.steynonline.com/12840/ball-bearing

RIP Dr. Tim Ball, Climate Realist

By Anthon Watts, WUWT, Sep 25, 2022

Please Donate Towards Dr. Tim Ball’s Funeral Expenses

By Anthony Watts, WUWT, Sep 30, 2022

Defending the Orthodoxy

Climate Scientists Want To Ban Dissenting Views

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Sep 28, 2022

[SEPP Comment: They don’t want to be told their predictions are wrong, their evidence is lacking?]

Defending the Orthodoxy – Bandwagon Science

Everybody knows: global wildfires are getting worse

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 28, 2022

Questioning the Orthodoxy

Fossil Fuels Are the Greenest of Energy Sources

By Gregory Wrightstone, CO2 Coalition, Sep 26, 2022

The Pessimistic Rationalist and the Philosopher of Fossil Fuels

Review of Vaclav Smil’s How the World Really Works and Alex Epstein’s Fossil Future

By Rupert Darwall, Real Clear Energy, Sep 26, 2022

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/09/26/the_pessimistic_rationalist_and_the_philosopher_of_fossil_fuels_855618.html

Gigantic Ozone Hole – 7 Times Larger Than Antarctica’s – Widens Over The Tropics

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Sep 26, 2022

https://notrickszone.com/2022/09/26/gigantic-ozone-hole-7-times-larger-than-antarcticas-widens-over-the-tropics/

Link to latest paper: Observation of large and all-season ozone losses over the tropics

By Qing-Bin Lua, aip Advances, July 5, 2022

https://aip.scitation.org/doi/10.1063/5.0094629

The IPCC botched the math, E-C-E-C-S

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 28, 2022

Seeking a Common Ground

Euro energy crisis: A rare opportunity to recalibrate priorities?

By Vijay Jayaraj, CO2 Coalition, Sep 26, 2022

Models v. Observations

How has hurricane prediction skill changed? And a very warm, dry weekend ahead.

By Cliff Mass, Weather Blog, Sep 30, 2022

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2022/09/how-has-hurricane-prediction-skill.html

Changing Weather

A twenty-six-decade record of Atlantic hurricanes

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 28, 2022

From the CO2Science Archive:

Notable US Hurricanes In History

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Oct 1, 2022

Hurricane Fiona

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Sep 26, 2022

[SEPP Comment: A look at past hurricanes hitting Canada.]

Hurricane Ian

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Sep 29, 2022

Long Term Trends In Atlantic Hurricane Activity

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Sep 30, 2022

Changing Cryosphere – Land / Sea Ice

The Ice-Free Arctic–Part II

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Sep 27, 2022

“What is astonishing however is that these buffoons are still in a job and living off the taxpayer.

In any other field of science, to be so consistently wrong for so long would have quickly led to a well-earned oblivion.”

There Is No Detectable Link Between Greenland’s Climate And Atmospheric CO2 Changes

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Sep 29 2022

https://notrickszone.com/2022/09/29/there-is-no-detectable-link-between-greenlands-climate-and-atmospheric-co2-changes/

Link to one study: Deglacial to Mid Holocene environmental conditions on the northeastern Greenland shelf, western Fram Strait

By Katrine Elnegaard Hansen, et al. Quaternary Science Reviews, Oct 1, 2022

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0277379122003353

Agriculture Issues & Fear of Famine

Hunger In America: Why Hasn’t It Already Been Ended?

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, Sep 24, 2022

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2022-9-24-hunger-in-america-why-hasnt-it-already-been-ended

“And now we are told that that enormous generosity by the American people still did not fix the problem. So the White House will hold a new big conference, undoubtedly to give every advocate a platform to come and demand yet more and more spending.

If you’re wondering how it could be possible to spend the incredible sum of $182.5 billion in one year on food and nutrition programs in American without eliminating hunger, one potential answer can be found in the recent series at PowerLine about the Minnesota Feeding Our Future scandal. According to recent federal indictments, scammers in this one incident stole well over $200 million in federal food aid and used it mainly to buy luxury goods and real estate for themselves. “

[SEPP Comment: Over 60 years ago President Kennedy started the war on hunger, and this is what the taxpayer gets!]

Just like that: European Fertilizer production down 70%

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Sep 26, 2022

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Yellow (Green) Journalism?

The time travel crisis

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 28, 2022

Communicating Better to the Public – Make things up.

We just fiddle this dial here and…

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 28, 2022

Expanding the Orthodoxy

Earth saved — by DC grifters!? U.S. State Dept appoints first ever ‘diplomat for plants & animals’ — & she just happens to be the wife of Biden’s Chief of Staff!

By Marc Morano, Climate Depot, Sep 29, 2022

https://www.climatedepot.com/2022/09/29/earth-saved-by-dc-grifters-u-s-state-dept-appoints-first-ever-diplomat-for-plants-animals-she-just-happens-to-be-the-wife-of-bidens-chief-of-staff/

Questioning European Green

Germany’s Power Supply Will Likely Be Plagued By Supply Gaps Until [by] 2030, Institute Finds

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Oct. 1, 2022

Energy Institute: supply gaps in the electricity market possible by 2030

By Die kalte Sonne , (Translated by P. Gosselin)

https://notrickszone.com/2022/10/01/germanys-power-supply-will-likely-be-plagued-by-supply-gaps-until-2030-institute-finds/

Questioning Green Elsewhere

No one told us it might actually cost money

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 28, 2022

“Going woke on climate could well mean going broke. As the Financial Post put it, ‘Immoral and irresponsible’: U.S. banks threaten to leave Mark Carney’s green alliance over legal risks’.”

Non-Green Jobs

German Industry Collapse: Companies Leaving In Droves…”Can No Longer Bear Cost Explosion”!

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Sep 25, 2022

https://notrickszone.com/2022/09/25/german-industry-collapse-companies-leaving-in-droves-can-no-longer-bear-cost-explosion/

Litigation Issues

All Eyes on SCOTUS With Climate Case on Deck

By Phil Goldberg, Real Clear Energy, Sep 29, 2022

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/09/29/all_eyes_on_scotus_with_climate_case_on_deck_856133.html

Cap-and-Trade and Carbon Taxes

UN Secretary General Windfall Tax Proposal Is Crazy

By Jeff Eshelman, Energy in Depth, Sep 20, 2022

Subsidies and Mandates Forever

EV Tax Credits Fund Income Inequality, Environmental Harm

By William L. Kovacs, Real Clear Energy, Sep 26, 2022

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/09/26/ev_tax_credits_fund_income_inequality_environmental_harm_855552.html

Energy Issues – Non-US

Race To The Bottom

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Sep 25, 2022

[SEPP Comment: Net Zero electricity to promote growth???]

Would more UK gas actually bring down prices?

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Sep 25, 2022

[SEPP Comment: Gas has other uses in addition to electricity generation.]

As war on gas pipelines escalates, Britain faces national security crisis

Press Release, Net Zero Watch, Sep 28, 2022

As underwater gas pipes explode, ponder that a third of UK gas comes from an underwater pipe

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Sep 29, 2022

Colder, Wetter Than Normal September Pushes German Gas Consumption +14.5%, Winter Gas Outage Looms!

By P Gosselin, Net Zero Watch, Sep 30, 2022

https://notrickszone.com/2022/09/30/colder-wetter-than-normal-september-pushes-german-gas-consumption-14-5-winter-gas-outage-looms/

Net Zero Watch warns Liz Truss she will fail without a credible energy plan

Press Release, Net Zero Watch, Sep 17, 2022

Energy Issues — US

Clean Energy Week 2022: Powering Through the Red Tape

By Michael Mohr-Ramirez, Real Clear Energy, Sep 29, 2022

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/09/29/clean_energy_week_2022_powering_through_the_red_tape_856118.html

New England Power Market: Warnings Aplenty (blackouts, energy poverty too)

By Allen Brooks, Master Resource, Sep 28, 2022

Return of King Coal?

RWE readying three brown coal plants for restart from early October

By Vera Eckert, Reuters, Sep 26, 2022

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/rwe-readying-three-brown-coal-plants-restart-early-october-2022-09-26/

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Solar and Wind

Renewables and the Great Texas Blackout: Baker Institute Study Tip-toes to Key Causality

By Robert Bradley Jr, Master Resource, Sep 29, 2022

“There is not only government failure in the quest to address market failure. There is analytic failure in identifying market failure that government is empowered to correct. Restated, problems attributed to markets are often the result of prior government intervention on close inspection.”

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Energy — Other

Make Your Mind Up About Hydrogen, BBC!

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Sep 27, 2022

[SEPP Comment: It may not be the magic fuel?]

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Vehicles

Must we say it again?

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 28, 2022

[SEPP Comment: The climate effect of electric cars will be trivial.]

Carbon Schemes

Oil giant Shell is leading the way on this $4 trillion climate change solution some say won’t work

By Marianna Cerini, Yahoo, Sep 26, 2022

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/oil-giant-shell-leading-way-170000784.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAEri1o0_FMep1Ce7O9d_CKks0MCDnmbyX70fZ_P8FlcediOTKhXsJhliA3dbMAnlcCfVUcwaZEfq0CRd5hFtQEbqO5DbI7jzYB9dYuf8QhOM8IKqhE8m7rVUdeNEQWYf0otWovJbMw7Ag0mtJv2U9UHWxzJxN_g3JadIczXGq1O6

BELOW THE BOTTOM LINE

Bet the world, but not my superannuation [pension fund] on our climate models says modeler Prof Andy Pitman

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Sep 30, 2022

Mann that was fast

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 28, 2022

Police rescue passengers from powerless electric ferry!

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Sep 30, 2022

[SEPP Comment: As the PM demands censorship of supporters of fossil fuels!]

