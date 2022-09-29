The Heartland Institute’s Donald Kendal, Jim Lakely, and Chris Talgo present episode 365 of the In The Tank Podcast. Stories have popped up recently that might point to the climate cult falling apart. From Al Gore calling out corporations for “greenwashing” to Rashida Tlaib lashing out at bankers for not cutting off fossil fuel financing, it seems like the “greenies” are turning on each other. Also, YouTube denied Heartland’s attempt at monetizing our channel, claiming our content is “harmful.”
Live at Noon CT: Is the Climate Cult Crumbling? – In The Tank, ep365
September 29, 2022 10:12 am
You can’t continue using grammar school averaging for 50 years without questions being asked sooner or later. This period of time is sufficient for climate scientists to have started using some calculus to obtain better answers to how the climate and temperature works. Simply assuming a flat disk for the earth and an average insolation over the whole disk is beyond childish.
Has anyone seen calculation on how much “back radiation” is absorbed on its way back down? It’s not only “up going” radiation that contributes to saturation, back radiation must also contribute. Have we reached that point yet?