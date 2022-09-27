This live and real-time radar stream is coming directly from the National Weather Service WSR-88D NEXRAD network and is provided as a free public service of The Heartland Institute and WUWT.
It features a 3D view of south Florida and it will constantly update with new radar data and storm track, as well as the position of Ian. As the storm progresses, the radar view may switch to different locations.
Periodically, and as the situation changes, different views may be displayed.
TS/Hurricane Ian -LIVE RADAR VIDEO FEED
millibars have stopped dropping at around 952, winds are compressing the main body from the west and the outbound streaming weather is screaming up the coast being slowly driven by a front across the entire continent. Florida has been under cloud cover for more than 24 hours now and there will be NO energy input from the land, likely shortly after nightfall the flora will start dragging Ian into a wobble with cooler/cold input air.
I doubt Ian’s gonna be more than base 2 and dropping when the eye hits land. Irma didn’t like Florida’s west coast either.
in any way it’s too many inputs for the system to predict it reliably so they’re using a “rubber stamp play list” prediction system