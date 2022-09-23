Carbon Fail Opinion

WSJ: US Emissions Cuts Will be “Swamped” by Indian and Chinese Growth

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t M; China’s new coal capacity since Chinese Premier Xi Jinping signed the Paris Agreement almost matches the USA’s total coal capacity.

China’s Coal Power Boom

Beijing is building more coal-fired capacity than the rest of the world combined, U.S. climate lectures notwithstanding.

By The Editorial Board
Sept. 12, 2022 6:26 pm ET

An unspoken truth of the climate-change crusade is this: Anything the U.S. does to reduce emissions won’t matter much to global temperatures. U.S. cuts will be swamped by the increases in India, Africa and especially China. Look no further than China’s boom in new coal-fired electricity.

S&P Global Commodity Insights recently estimated that China is planning or building coal-fired power plants with a total capacity of at least 100 gigawatts. Those are merely the projects whose development status is confirmed, so the real number is almost certainly higher. Total U.S. power capacity is some 1,147 gigawatts. One gigawatt is enough energy to power as many as 770,000 homes.

Since China signed the Paris pact, its coal-fired power capacity has increased by some 185 gigawatts, S&P Global Commodity Insights estimated earlier this summer. The U.S. has decreased its coal capacity by about 80 gigawatts since late 2015. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported in January that U.S. operational coal capacity was 209.6 gigawatts.

Read more (paywalled): https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinas-coal-power-boom-beijing-xi-jinping-climate-energy-biden-administration-11650480857

China has more industrial capacity than the United States. It is only a matter of time until this advantage becomes a major geopolitical issue.

China is attempting to convert that industrial capacity advantage into military superiority, with admittedly mixed results – but they won’t stay incompetent in the military sphere forever.

For now, the USA still has a chance to play industrial capacity catchup, by pursuing Trump like energy and economic policies. But that opportunity is rapidly slipping away.

This failure to keep up will eventually have real consequences. For example, China is currently staying out of the Ukraine conflict. But what if they decide to get more involved? China’s immense industrial capacity could be used to provide a level of supply to Russian forces, and any Chinese “volunteers” who travel to the front lines, that the USA and Western powers would struggle to match. The Chinese learn fast – any battlefield technology gap would rapidly close, if China committed to helping Russia win. Even worse, the US military is dependent on Chinese components. It is possible if China stopped supplies, there would be a period of months, if not years, during which the USA would find it difficult to respond to a Chinese escalation, once current military stocks were exhausted.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
michel
September 23, 2022 6:18 am

“We should not get caught up in a bourgeois environmental debate driven by the bourgeois environmental lobby …The debate on the left needs to seriously talk about climate change, but it needs to be focused on jobs. And the renewables industry, and many of those who espouse it in politics, have no interest in jobs for working class communities. And we should stop pretending that we’re in an alliance with them. The big winners from renewables have been the wealthy and big corporate interests. Invariably the only jobs that are created when wind farms get put up, particularly onshore wind, have been jobs in public relations and jobs for lawyers.”

Gary Smith, General Secretary of the GMBH union in the UK. Quoted from the New Statesman by Paul Homewood.

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2022/09/23/govt-lifts-fracking-ban-ed-miliband-throws-a-wobbly/#more-58705

These are perhaps some green shoots of hope. The WSJ is starting to get real about this stuff. And these are strong words from a UK union boss. Going to be an interesting Labour Party Conference in a few weeks time! Once again the split between the southern urban professional leadership, and its main financiers and former faithful voters, may come out in the open.

0
Reply
BobM
September 23, 2022 6:20 am

At least the Wall Street Journal is reporting with sanity, unlike most of the rest of the large MSM news organizations. Perhaps the WSJ is not infiltrated with Chinese agents yet? Certainly the ABC, NBC, CBS, Bloomberg-types (and the DNC?) are all in on undermining the future of US independence.

3
Reply
M Courtney
September 23, 2022 6:22 am

China is attempting to convert that industrial capacity advantage into military superiority, with admittedly mixed results – but they won’t stay incompetent in the military sphere forever.

This is complacent. It assumes that the USA outclassing China, unit for unit, means the USA has a military advantage.
But China can produce units quicker and more cheaply. They have the industrial strength already.

An example:

  • F-22 Raptor (US) costs $350 million
  • Chengdu J-20 (China) costs $120 million.

The F-22 is the better plane, but is it three times better? Can it shoot down three enemies at once? And if it’s destroyed on the ground can it be replaced as quickly?

China already has a military advantage. However exploiting that would be very detrimental to both sides.
For now…

2
Reply
Redge
September 23, 2022 6:24 am

US Emissions Cuts Will be “Swamped” by Indian and Chinese Growth

If only emission cuts mattered

2
Reply
fretslider
September 23, 2022 6:33 am

“US Emissions Cuts Will be “Swamped” by Indian and Chinese Growth”

And as the stay at home empire vanishes beneath the waves of global relevance you can comfort yourself that you did your bit to save the planet.

0
Reply
RickWill
September 23, 2022 6:47 am

China now has nuclear lower cost than flue gas scrubbed coal. Given the desire for clean air, unscrubbed coal is no longer acceptable.

China will get even better at building nuclear. So in the long run, as developed countries give up manufacturing to China, the transition to nuclear in China will be a significant contributor to reducing fossil fuel intensity.

That is not projecting that fossil fuel usage will decline; rather it will have lower acceleration.

In July 2013 the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) set a wholesale power price of CNY 0.43 per kWh (7 US cents/kWh) for all new nuclear power projects, to promote the healthy development of nuclear power and guide investment into the sector. The price is to be kept relatively stable but will be adjusted with technology advances and market factors, though many consider it not high enough to be profitable. It was reported that the price for power from Sanmen might be about 5% higher, but in 2019 it was CNY 0.42/kWh. Haiyang was selling power for CNY 0.414/kWh and Taishan CNY 0.435/kWh in 2019.

Nuclear power is already competitive, and wholesale price to grid has been less than power form coal plants with flue gas desulfurization, though the basic coal-fired cost is put at CNY 0.3/kWh*. In March 2015 a new round of electricity market reform was launched, to prioritize clean power generation, and this allowed nuclear power companies to negotiate prices with customers.

https://www.world-nuclear.org/information-library/country-profiles/countries-a-f/china-nuclear-power.aspx

0
Reply
Michael E McHenry
September 23, 2022 6:56 am

This has got to be known by Biden and the democrats. So why the push?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: