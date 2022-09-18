Net-Zero Ridiculae

Manchester To Shut Down in 2027 If Carbon Targets Are to Be Met

geoarmstrong
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

This really is hilarious!

Manchester will blow its carbon budget for the rest of this century within the next five years if urgent action is not taken, councillors have been warned. If the city continues on the current trajectory, it would exceed its carbon budget of 15 MtCO2 set for a 82-year period up to 2100 by around 2027.

Manchester council declared a climate emergency three years ago and the city now has a target of becoming net zero carbon by no later than 2038. The town hall is on track to halve its own carbon emissions by 2025, having already reduced the amount of carbon it directly emits by 30 pc since 2020.

A refreshed action plan, which was endorsed by the council’s executive this week, recognises the progress made in retrofitting buildings to make them more energy efficient, installing LED street lights and using electric bin lorries. But the council only accounts for around 3 pc of the city’s carbon emissions.

Councillors were warned about the challenges ahead as an updated climate change framework for the city was approved on Wednesday (September 14). They were told the city would use up its carbon budget by 2027 if it continues to reduce its emissions by around 5 pc a year, as it did before the pandemic.

Labour councillor Tracey Rawlins, who is the executive member for environment and transport, said the framework is a ‘call to action’. She said: “The city as a whole is not progressing as fast as we should be.

“The emissions that we’re responsible for as an organisation are quite small. We’re doing what we can, but it’s really important we continue to drive that.”

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/manchester-set-blow-carbon-budget-25029487?mc_cid=79dcf035da&mc_eid=4961da7cb1

It does no take a genius to work out that while councils might save a bit of energy here and there, introduce a few electric trucks and so on, whatever they do on their own is pure virtue signalling.

As the report notes, the council only accounts for 3% of the city’s emissions, most of which are totally out of the council’s control, and indeed the city’s.

The electricity Manchester uses comes from the grid, so they can do absolutely nothing about them. The vast majority of Manchester’s drivers own petrol/diesel cars, and its goods and passengers are ferried around on good, old diesel lorries and buses.

And how do Mancunians heat their homes? (I note, by the way, that the City Council has not decided to spend hundreds of millions of its budget on insulating all homes, not just council houses, fitting heat pumps and solar panels. I wonder why?)

Just as with every local council that has gone down the same route, Manchester’s councillors doubtlessly preened themselves when they declared their climate emergency. But they were not prepared to put their (ie taxpayers’) money where their mouth is.

Stephen Wilde
September 18, 2022 2:02 am

The stupidity hurts and we are paying them for it.

Herbert
September 18, 2022 2:22 am

City Councils used to be about Roads,Rates and Rubbish.
Now they want to displace the Department of Foreign Affairs and save the planet.
Manchester City Council should return to what the ratepayers pay them to do, but little chance when they can prance about like this on the world stage.

Barnes Moore
Reply to  Herbert
September 18, 2022 2:58 am

It appears they are only about rubbish now, just not the kind you place at the curb.

fretslider
September 18, 2022 2:48 am

Two big users, Old Trafford and Maine Road

Will they floodlight with LEDs? Unlikely

It’s easy to signal virtue and impossible to deliver

Steve Case
September 18, 2022 3:11 am

This seems appropriate:

Emperors New Clothes.png
Redge
September 18, 2022 3:49 am

At least Walsall trialled electric bin wagons before going completely down the path of madness:

Councillor Oliver Butler, portfolio holder for clean and green said: “The electric bin lorry was a brand new vehicle with a perfect battery on a 20 Celsius day, so conditions were perfect.

“But I think we’d be in a lot of trouble on a freezing winter’s day with old batteries, as it wasn’t a particularly good performance in the summer.

“That’s not because we are against climate change but there is the issue of the reliability of the fleet and what the capability of what we can deliver.

“We don’t want bins unemptied at the side of the road because the lorry is at 12 per cent and given up the ghost to go back to the depot.”

Councillor Hicken added: “When you do trials of electric bin lorries, you find out a lot about the weaknesses that are there.”

Manchester? Not so much

Rod Evans
September 18, 2022 4:08 am

Never underestimate the lunacy of Manchester’s political leaders.
It is worth noting the Mayor of Manchester is none other than Andy Burnham. He was a Labour Cabinet Minister in the Gordon Brown government back in the 2008-2010 period.
It was he who presided over the Liverpool Care Pathway. That was a protocol developed by and administered by the NHS to accelerate the deaths of thousands of old people. This was done, by denying them the essentials of life such as water among other things, when old people were on the wards of NHS hospitals having ‘care and none treatment’…
If he and people like him were prepared to oversee that not to mention The South Staffs NHS crimes before they got found out and stopped by public outcry, what aren’t they prepared to do?
Denying warmth and heat to the citizens of Manchester during a winter period seems like a small sacrifice when such a lofty ambition as influencing Climate Change has to be advanced.
I would not put Soylent Green policies off the menu when considering Andy Burnham and his ilk.

fretslider
Reply to  Rod Evans
September 18, 2022 4:44 am

Andy Burnham is almost as deranged as Paul Mason. They’re as thick as Bolsheviks – and selling identity politics dressed up as class war. But Marxists aren’t convinced.

An article by our British comrades at Socialist Appeal (‘Storytelling, “culture wars” and the Left’) has drawn the ire of ‘left-wing’ journalist Paul Mason. He said that our “mouldering” organisation needs to abandon its outdated worldview. Alan Woods explains that the thin gruel of Mason’s post-modernism is no substitute for the science of Marxism.

https://www.marxist.com/the-sad-case-of-paul-mason-a-victim-of-post-modernism-a-reply-by-alan-woods.htm

Andy Burnham spoke the language of class struggle – Labour must follow
The Greater Manchester mayor has demonstrated passion and authority at a moment of emergency. 

By Paul Mason

https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/uk-politics/2020/10/andy-burnham-spoke-language-class-struggle-labour-must-follow

What do others think of Mason?

If this is ‘anti-fascism’, count me out
Paul Mason’s new book is batshit crazy.”

https://www.spiked-online.com/2021/08/27/if-this-is-anti-fascism-count-me-out/

Rich Davis
September 18, 2022 4:56 am

Let’s see if I follow the argument.

I assume for estimation purposes that the emissions rate has been constant from 2000 through 2022 to date, call it 22.7 years. And “by 2027” is interpreted conservatively as by the end of 2027, so about 5.3 years. The budget is given as 15Mt.

22.7/28 of the budget has already been spent, leaving 5.3/28 to be spread over 77.3 years.

5.3/28×15 = 2.84Mt left for 77.3 years, or 36.7kt/yr

Since 15Mt would have been used up in 28 years, the recent rate has been 536kt/yr

It’s necessary to reduce to 36.7/536 = 6.9% of the average usage so far in this century. Easy peasy!

