Climate Lawsuits

Litigious Climate Scientist on the Hook for Legal Fees

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Stanford prof ordered to pay legal fees after dropping $10 million defamation case against another scientist

From Retraction Watch

A Stanford professor who sued a critic and a scientific journal for $10 million — then dropped the suit — has been ordered to pay the defendants’ legal fees based on a statute “designed to provide for early dismissal of meritless lawsuits filed against people for the exercise of First Amendment rights.”

Mark Jacobson, who studies renewable energy at Stanford, sued in September 2017 in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia for defamation over a 2017 paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) that critiqued a 2015 article he had written in the same journal. He sued PNAS and the first author of the paper, Christopher Clack, an executive at a firm that analyzes renewable energy.

At the time, Kenneth White, a lawyer at Southern California firm Brown White & Osborn who frequently blogs at Popehat about legal issues related to free speech, said of the suit:

It’s not incompetently drafted, but it’s clearly vexatious and intended to silence dissent about an alleged scientist’s peer-reviewed article.

In February 2018, following a hearing at which PNAS argued for the case to be dismissed, Jacobson dropped the suit, telling us that he “was expecting them to settle.” The defendants then filed, based on the anti-SLAPP — for “Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation” — statute in Washington, DC, for Jacobson to pay their legal fees.

In April of this year, as noted then by Forbes, District of Columbia Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Carroll Wingo, who has been presiding over the case, ruled that Jacobson would have to pay those fees. In that ruling, Wingo wrote that the Court 

finds that the three asserted “egregious errors” are statements reflecting scientific disagreements, which were appropriately explored and challenged in scientific publications; they simply do not attack Dr. Jacobson’s honesty or accuse him of misconduct.

Jacobson appealed that decision, but Wingo upheld it in a June 25 order.

Jacobson could be on the hook for more than $600,000, the total of what the plaintiffs have told the court were their legal costs — $535,900 for PNAS, and $75,000 for Clack.

Paul Thaler of Cohen Seglias, which has been representing Jacobson, noted in comments to Retraction Watch that the judge had not yet ruled on how much Jacobson should pay:

The Court must now determine the level of attorneys’ fees to charge, which ranges from $0 to the amounts requested by the Clack and NAS attorneys (see legal fee requests and replies for arguments in both directions). Once that is done, Prof. Jacobson will decide whether to appeal the questions of whether the publication of false facts with provable “yes/no” answers (such as the false claim that a table has maximum values when it factually has average values) are indeed questions of fact or of scientific disagreement and whether legal fees are allowed in a case of a voluntary dismissal without prejudice.

Despite dropping the suit, and the judge’s ruling, Jacobson continues to insist in comments to Retraction Watch that there were false claims in the Clack et al paper:

This case has always been about three false factual claims, including two of modeling “errors” or “bugs,” claimed by Dr. Clack and published by NAS that damaged the reputations of myself and my coauthors. What has come out is that the Clack attorney has now admitted in a Court document that Dr. Clack now makes no claim of a “bug in the source code” of our model, despite Dr. Clack’s rampant claim throughout his paper that we made “modeling errors.” Dr. Clack has also admitted in writing that our paper includes Canadian hydropower, yet neither he nor NAS has corrected this admitted error in the Clack Paper. Third, all evidence points to the fact that Table 1 of our paper contains average, not maximum values, indicating that Dr. Clack’s claim regarding modeling error on this issues is factually wrong as well. Thus, it is more clear than ever that the three false facts published by the Clack Authors were indeed false facts and not questions of scientific disagreement. I regret that it was impossible to have these errors corrected upon our first request rather than having to go through this drawn-out process to restore the reputations of myself and my coauthors.

Read the full article here

Bill Toland
September 18, 2022 6:10 am

The comments to the original article are very illuminating.

Hans Erren
Reply to  Bill Toland
September 18, 2022 6:55 am

Do you have a link?

H.R.
Reply to  Hans Erren
September 18, 2022 8:39 am

It’s the first link provided in this post, Hans. Click on “From Retraction Watch” right after the introductory sentence.

David Kamakaris
September 18, 2022 6:13 am

“Litigious Climate Scientist on the Hook for Legal Fees”

Not getting my hopes up too much just yet, but this is a step in the right direction in undoing the climate insanity that today is running rampant over all of us.

fretslider
September 18, 2022 6:27 am

Will this wake the woke?

Michael in Dublin
September 18, 2022 6:30 am

There is one section from the article that is particularly relevant and worth quoting:

Scienceshould be a platform that all ideas should be critiqued and examined,” Clack told Retraction Watch:

That is why it is a slow methodical process. No one should be above being held accountable for errors or mistakes. Humans are imperfect, and so mistakes will happen, it is the job of science to correct and build from them. If there are critiques people should publish them because in the end it will only slow human progress if they do not. It should be the institutions job to protect those that publish such critiques (which most universities do). (bold – my emphasis)

This should be the introduction to all climate debates!

fretslider
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
September 18, 2022 8:04 am

But it isn’t science. It’s a neo-religious cult. And heresy isn’t tolerated.

“Professor: Climate Change Deniers Are Criminals”

https://www.thecollegefix.com/professor-climate-change-deniers-are-criminals/

Death Penalty for Global Warming Deniers? By Richard Parncutt, Professor of Systematic Musicology, University of Graz, Austria

https://www.romancatholicimperialist.com/2012/12/death-penalty-for-global-warming.html

Fortunately? Most get away with a mere public burning at the stake on Twitter and cancellation.

Philip Mulholland
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
September 18, 2022 8:14 am

This should be the introduction to all climate debates!

﻿

Hear Hear, and here’s me fessing up to my algorithm error.

The first change corrects a conceptual error in the DAET model design whereby previously the global average air temperature GAT was calculated by averaging the air temperature of the two sides of the model. This procedure of averaging temperature is not physically appropriate, and this error has now been corrected by applying the process of averaging energy flux for the two sides of the model prior to conversion to average air temperature using the Stefan-Boltzmann equation.

Notice of Erratum Correction to the DAET Climate Model 14Sep2022
You’ve got to take the rough with the smooth.

Richard Page
September 18, 2022 6:35 am

He expected them to settle rather than fighting the case. That is very telling – when the EPA conducts routine ‘sue and settle’ suits, it obviously skews the attitude of these activists to the legal system.

tgasloli
September 18, 2022 6:40 am

“Jacobson dropped the suit, telling us that he “was expecting them to settle…”

In other words, this suit was extortion.

John Garrett
Reply to  tgasloli
September 18, 2022 6:47 am

Bingo!

observa
Reply to  tgasloli
September 18, 2022 7:19 am

Well no it was really in contravention of anti-Slapp law designed to curb extortion. It’s important to get the facts right in such matters.

Taylor Pohlman
September 18, 2022 6:56 am

Now what about Steyn’s anti-SLAPP suit?

DHR
September 18, 2022 7:09 am

“…Table 1 of our paper contains average, not maximum values…” But average and maximum values have no merit when assessing a renewable contribution to a grid. What is correctly needed is a minute by minute assessment of what the renewables can contribute, going back several years based on weather data, so an accurate determination of backup requirements can be made. It’s the backup requirements which always destroy an economic argument for renewables. See King Island and El Hiero for proof of that.

Terry
September 18, 2022 7:23 am

Michael Mann is the poster boy for this. Had costs awarded against him in Canada for a vexatious lawsuit and said he’d never pay them.

fretslider
Reply to  Terry
September 18, 2022 8:08 am

said he’d never pay them.”

He seems, deep down, like Tony Bliar… “I did it in good faith, I believed…”

Antigriff
Reply to  fretslider
September 18, 2022 8:39 am

No, Mann is just a fraud and he knows it….Hockey Puck graph indeed.

fretslider
Reply to  Antigriff
September 18, 2022 8:42 am

Some might just say Blair was a bit of a fraud…

Doonman
September 18, 2022 7:43 am

Let’s all agree that the climate is an act of god and therefore lawsuits based on opinion about it (which modeling is) are ridiculous.

fretslider
Reply to  Doonman
September 18, 2022 8:31 am

“Let’s all agree that the climate is an act of god “

Sorry, I can’t go with that. The climate is what it is. In the absence of any evidence, god is obviously something you actively choose to believe in.

It doesn’t make it real.

DMacKenzie
September 18, 2022 8:38 am

Blair King did a 3 part series on Jacobsen’s questionable numbers back in 2015….here’s one pf them…

https://achemistinlangley.net/2015/11/27/deconstructing-the-100-wind-water-and-sunlight-scenarios-part-iii-issues-with-energy-storage/?wref=tp

Last edited 22 minutes ago by DMacKenzie
Pat Frank
September 18, 2022 8:47 am

Turnabout is fair play in science. Jacobson could have published again in PNAS, demonstrating his case that all of Clack’s work was wrong or misleading. Jacobson could then have reiterated his original case.

Triumph would have been his (were he able to make the demonstration)

But he didn’t do that. Jacobson departed standard scientific debate — betrayed it, in fact — to transfer the disagreement to the courts.

The one case Jacobson *did* establish is that the debate about CO2, climate, and “renewables” is political at its base.

Josh Scandlen
September 18, 2022 8:59 am

Here’s the update as of a week or so ago.

https://retractionwatch.com/2022/09/12/stanford-prof-appeals-order-to-pay-428k-in-legal-fees-after-dropping-defamation-suit/

