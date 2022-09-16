Climate Economics Climate FAIL Energy Fail

Blackout News Friday: Germany, Europe Teeter on The Economic Brink as Energy Crisis Intensifies

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
19 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin

The Green New Deal in Europe is quickly turning into a House of Horrors

One excellent site with all the late latest energy crisis developments in Germany and Europe is Blackout News here. Here are some of the more notable headlines of the past week:

Europe’s largest aluminum plant cuts production by 22% due to energy costs

Deindustrialization

Europe’s largest aluminum smelter, Aluminum Dunkerque Industries France, will cut production by 22% due to rising electricity prices, thus putting the industry’s existence at risk and increasing Europe’s dependency on foreign suppliers.

High energy prices: Municipal utilities running into payment difficulties

Struggling utilities

German municipal utilities, who supply gas and power to their communities, are running into liquidity problems as suppliers of electricity and gas demand large sums as security guarantees before deliveries. Around 200 of the 900 German municipal utilities are affected.

The municipal utilities also “have to reckon with payment defaults by their customers on an unprecedented scale. Consumers have to cope with price increases of over 50% in some cases, which many will not be able to cope with”

Eight to 15% of consumers are expected to not to be able to pay.

It’s a serious danger signal because if they get into trouble, an economic crisis is usually not far away.

Exploding energy costs: economists sound the alarm

Hostile business environment in Germany

The German economy is reeling from exploding energy costs as insolvencies escalate and even once robust companies collapse. A number of industrial companies have imposed production stops or drastically reduced production – because of the skyrocketing energy costs. BDI industry association president Siegfried Russwurm warns that the spiraling  energy prices are driving companies away.

In the latest BDI survey, 90% of all companies are severely challenged by the sharp rise in energy and raw material prices. In February 2022, the figure was just 23%.

France plans rolling blackouts this coming winter

Extreme power shortages in France

France normally generates a good 70 percent of its electricity from nuclear power plants but its power supply is massively at risk as 24 of the 56 reactors are off the grid due to repairs and maintenance.  The country is now planning rolling blackouts should there be corresponding supply problems.

French utility RTE reports “it is clear that the country will not be able to produce enough electricity during the winter months unless consumers drastically reduce their power consumption.” As a result, the utility expects there may be rolling blackouts during the winter.

==========================

If this keeps up, Europe might quickly turn into a continent of starving and freezing beggars. Watch for Europe to be looking at a new Enabling Act.

Willkommen and bienvenue! Welcome to the Green New Deal!

19 Comments
Olen
September 16, 2022 10:20 am

Man made economic and human disaster caused by fake claims of man made climate disaster. Not very shiny.

tgasloli
Reply to  Olen
September 16, 2022 10:31 am

And by the terrible foreign policy of sacrificing the people of Europe and destroying the entire economy for the criminal oligarchs of the Ukraine.

Scissor
Reply to  tgasloli
September 16, 2022 10:43 am

Don’t forget 10% for the big guy. A whole lot of money laundering takes place through the Ukraine.

DMacKenzie
September 16, 2022 10:29 am

Central Planning causes this….not enough people looking after the supply chain to keep it profitable….and the Central Planners always insist that more central planning is the least cost cure….

Ben Vorlich
September 16, 2022 10:35 am

In the UK Universities have gone to a four day week

fretslider
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
September 16, 2022 10:41 am

20% less indoctrination per week!

Peta of Newark
September 16, 2022 10:35 am

Oh Ye of Lyttle Feythe, Feare Ye Notte – it’s all under control.

Ou peut etre, c’est tout dans le duvet 😀

Parceque, apres easily 1,000+ annee of being at a la guerre avec each other,
Peace Has Broken Out Between the UK et La France.

La Entente est Maintenant = Cordiale

Read all about it here

What could possibly go wrong.

markl
September 16, 2022 10:38 am

My oh my ….. all those “conspiracy theories” becoming realized.

IanE
September 16, 2022 10:40 am

Well, well, no need to worry, kids. Putin is obviously on his last legs and about to climb down ignominiously – it just took a bit longer for the predicted result from our, oh so clever, Western politicians. Now, upwards and onwards to a wonderful WEF future.

fretslider
September 16, 2022 10:40 am

And yet the narrative still holds – even now.

If only a hurricane would come along to prove the point. Thus far nature isn’t playing ball

Bindidon
September 16, 2022 10:41 am

Typical manipulation from Gosselin’s TricksZone.

The problems in Europe have NOTHING to do with any Green New Deal.

They all stem from

  • the Russian imperialist war waged by Putin and his henchmen against Ukraine;
  • the fact that gas prices are driven by stock markets generating price increases caused by the expectation of shortages;
  • the fact that electricity prices are directly indexed to gas prices.

France has few in mind with green energy, but… 50 % of its nuclear plants are in maintenance due to major corrosion problems in sensitive reactor areas.

Europe very certainly won’t move back to coal.

Tom Halla
Reply to  Bindidon
September 16, 2022 10:49 am

So they call it the Energiewende, same premises, different players, same policies, same results.
Coal will return, or politicians will have the same fate as the former government of Sri Lanka. At best.

Krishna Gans
September 16, 2022 10:49 am

Like open eyed blinds running into the desaster

Dennis Topczewski
September 16, 2022 10:57 am

As planned. You will own nothing and be happy.

Curious George
September 16, 2022 10:57 am

“24 of the 56 reactors are off the grid due to repairs and maintenance.”
Better in summer than in winter. Feels like a false alarm.

fretslider
September 16, 2022 11:01 am

Far out news – look out you krauts.

Our old friend Nostradamus has foretold more upheaval to come.

“”Quatrain 10/22 then allegedly reads: “Because they disapproved of his divorce, A man who later they considered unworthy. The people will force out the King of the islands. A man will replace who never expected to be king.””

https://www.express.co.uk/news/weird/1670132/nostradamus-predictions-queen-death-royal-family-next-spt

The royal family and Germany go way back

DonM
September 16, 2022 11:04 am

The four or five smug giggling German reps to the UN (Trump 2018 speech) need to comment on current events.

One of them is Heiko Maas.

Who are the others. And do they care about the state of their Country?

London Broil
September 16, 2022 11:05 am

All that free wind and sun isn’t making up for the hydrocarbon shortfall? How can this be?

I am calling my shot and predicting that Germany folds and gives in to Russia.

