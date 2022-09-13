Climate Economics Intermittent Wind and Solar

Will California “Learn” to Avoid Peak Rolling Blackouts?

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
17 Comments

Reposted from Climate Etc.

by Planning Engineer

The first week in September of this year California was facing rolling blackouts due to a forecast 20-year high Peak. Residents were asked to cut down electric usage and at risk of rolling blackouts. Is this a new normal? Or can the threat of rolling blackouts be avoided?  The likely answer is that the risk of rolling blackouts could be greatly reduced, but because of other priorities such reliability risks are the new normal.

What has peak demand looked like for California in recent history. The Chart below shows recorded peaks and the projected 2022 value that caused concern in early September.

The forecasted peak conditions were 2.5% above the high 20 years ago and 2.9% above what was observed 5 years ago.

The idea that a system might be unprepared because it had a peak that was a few percentage values higher than what was seen 5 years ago would have seemed strange to a planner 30 years ago. Many of us were used to seeing spurts in peak demand growth that averaged 8 to 10% a year or more. The peak demand shown above for California is pretty well bounded. The most basic planning criteria is that a system should be able to survive the loss of the largest generating resource and the most critical transmission element during a peak load with no loss of load and no severe voltage declines or undamped system oscillations. Looking at the variability in load levels here, no particular challenges to planners are apparent. If “green” resources were capable of replacing traditional resources with minor adjustments, we would not see the problems we are seeing.

Why is California challenged now and why might it continue to see challenges in the future?  Primarily because the focus on green energy is increasing the percentage of “green” intermittent resources. “Green” resources are not as dependable as traditional rotating machinery nor do they support the system as well. It is likely that these resources have been credited with more ability to provide capacity than is warranted, and when the rubber meets the road they don’t perform as “expected”. Intermittent resources cause problems on both the generation side and the load side. Intermittent solar on the residential side serves to reduce load as seen by the Cal ISO. When solar is not performing well available load which is not displaced by solar on the residential side increases concurrent with solar reduction on the supply side.

If California were more honest about the capabilities of “green” intermittent resources planning would be enhanced. However, being honest about the capabilities of “green” resources would have consequences that some would find unacceptable. There has been a big push to make “green” options appear much more economic and capable than they are so that they will be more competitive. Subsidization of “green” resources by traditional uses occurs in many ways. In addition to crediting “green” resources above their dependable capability, others subsidies include directing costs associated with such additions to others. Being honest makes the “green” dream a much harder sell. Assuming that “green” resources work well saves other investment in the grid. This subterfuge tends to limit the cost increase that should be imposed by these resources, but does so at the cost of reliability. This tradeoff takes a while to see as we have built the electric grids to have very high levels of reliability at the bulk level. In the short term it looks like you are getting a cleaner, equally reliable system at a moderate cost increase. But as penetration levels increase, cost get higher and reliability gets much worse.

In 2015 I wrote here:

Greater penetration of renewable resources will limit the options available to operators while at the same time increasing uncertainty around expected generation patterns. To accommodate such uncertainty the choices are to: 1) increase grid costs and infrastructure, 2) limit the operational flexibility of the grid, 3) increase generation costs through backup generation resources or 4) live with increased risks and degraded reliability. Likely all four are and will continue to occur to some extent as the penetration of intermittent resources increases.

California policy makers have determined resource investment, resource allocations and how and when grid improvements are made to enhance reliability. To blame extreme weather for causing the current concerns seems to be quite a reach. I suspect that a careful and fair examination of the weather data would should that the weather triggering such concerns this was not anything extraordinary considering historical weather patterns. But if it there truly was something unusual about the weather as driven by climate change, shouldn’t this have been anticipated by those responsible? California is spending vast sums of money on the power system based on climate change, it seems incredible that they would not incorporate such anticipated changes into their planning models.

Will California learn to avoid peak rolling blackouts?  If reliability were a primary concern, this situation shouldn’t bubble up again in a few years. California should be able to properly credit the ability of its power resources and match them to projected weather ensuring adequate power. If other priorities prevent responsible steps to ensure reliability, then those priorities, not the weather, should claim responsibility for the consequences. If California wants to continue as they have, they should be honest and make statements such as the following:

This is the end of affordable, reliable electric service as we understood it for most of the last 50 years. We are choosing to go with “green “technology to deal with the climate crisis. Keeping past reliability levels will raise your costs tremendously. As we try to put on limit on costs this will decrease your reliability. At time the power will not be there. We’ve all got help each other out.

Of course, once everything is looked at honestly it may lead to further change. Ideally the power system represents the best  balance between economics, reliability and public responsibility. California has reached a balance skewed by false expectations that “green” resources cannot meet. Creating a balance that looks at the true costs and reliability impacts of green resources should benefit electric users in California. Hopefully as consumers, voters, policy makers and others better understand the accurate pros and cons of available generating options either consumers will understand why their reliability is poor or else better choices will be made by policy makers on their behalf. Fairly accounting for the performance of system resources will lead to better balance of economics, reliability and costs.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

17 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John the Econ
September 13, 2022 2:08 pm

This is what the “Smart Grid” is intended to resolve. On the demand side, anyway. Eventually the state will gain control over people’s thermostats and car chargers and balance demand to match supply, no matter how intermittent.

Will be real popular with consumers. But hey, the planet!

4
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  John the Econ
September 13, 2022 2:27 pm

As people in Denver found out to their chagrin during last weeks heat wave.

4
Reply
Duker
Reply to  John the Econ
September 13, 2022 2:31 pm

The state doesnt control the system itself. Its the Market operator or CASIO which runs a ‘semi voluntary’ club of the generators.
The nature of electricity supply itself means it has to be highly regulated.
As the nerve center for the power grid, the ISO matches buyers and sellers of electricity, facilitating over 28,000 market transactions every day to ensure enough power is on hand to meet demand.’

It would be ludicrous to build a system that meets demand on a few days per year. ( Not that longer term increase in supply and grid upgrades isnt necessary)

Like do stores build their shops or warehouse fufillment centres for the very busiest days per year, no theres long delays – which is untenable for an electric grid and the power in more or less consumed the instant its generated ( no electrons dont move around the grid like cars on a highway). Imbalances in supply and demand can break the system and deliberate blackouts are means of maintaining grid stability, damage to electrical equipment connected to the grid can occur if its not done

-12
Reply
Rud Istvan
September 13, 2022 2:25 pm

Planning Engineer and I wrote several joint posts over at Judith’s some years ago. He has since retired from his very senior executive position at one of the country’s largest utilities. Take his posts as EE engineering gospel.

5
Reply
Rob_Dawg
September 13, 2022 2:25 pm

Supply v Demand. Probably the only theorem of economics that has validity.

California has committed to capping supply and is fast taking control of demand at the lowest consumer level. The incentives and disincentives are truly draconian.

In the meantime it would take 43 nuclear power plants to electrify the surface transportation network. None a planned.

Hungry, cold and in the dark. It won’t be necessary for the last to leave to turn off the lights.

4
Reply
rhs
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
September 13, 2022 3:11 pm

I would go so far as to say minus 1 Nuclear plant planned as they are going to take one off line and not replace it or it’s generating capacity.

2
Reply
Jon Le Sage
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
September 13, 2022 3:51 pm

Hi RD.. I did a rough estimate a few yrs. back with respect to how much additional generating capacity would be needed to provide enough energy to charge roughly 10 mil. automobiles.. I started out with how many registered vehicles there are in the state of Ca.. There are over 30 mil. cars currently registered. I assumed 1/3 were being driven daily.. I also assumed that each car (EV) took 28 kw to be fully charged… Then I assumed that at any given time only a third 33% were being charged at the same time… So rounding up I used 3.5 mil. cars being charged at any one given time.. 3.5 * 28 kw @7kw per hr. = 98mil kw.. = 98 gw = 44 Diablo Canyon nuclear power plants.. Yes, it is a down and dirty calculation with lots of variables, but it still demonstrates how absurd and unrealistic people are when we hear our state is going to eliminate the gas powered automobile… By 2035 no less… And this not include commercial vehicles..

0
Reply
Stan Sexton
September 13, 2022 2:42 pm

In Europe, huge companies are folding due to power prices. Almost 20% of power customers cannot pay their bills. This is coming here. Also, SDG&E plays games with power voltage. My voltage meters have read as low as 99 volts. When that happens, your large motors like A/C compressors draw more current (amperage) to compensate, and run hotter, shortening their life. That adds more to their obscene electric bills.

0
Reply
Steve Case
September 13, 2022 2:48 pm

We are choosing to go with “green “technology to deal with the climate crisis.
______________________________________

H L Mencken’s hobgoblins are more real to CA politicians than the elephant in the living room.

Or they are destroying the economy for some other reason.

1
Reply
Duker
September 13, 2022 2:58 pm

Traditionally, grid operators have been most concerned about the “peak demand,” which happens on the hottest summer days when folks are blasting the air conditioning. But California’s grid operators are now more concerned with “evening ramp,” which is the time in the evening when the renewable generation (mostly solar) tapers out and other sources of energy must ramp up to meet electricity demand. The evening ramp is a yearlong challenge for the CAISO.
https://blog.ucsusa.org/mark-specht/caiso-california-power-grid/
Losing the generation you need at the most critical time of need is of course a crazy approach

The most interesting part is large parts of US dont have an independent system operator at all. The local utility does that, presumably they are the owner of grid and generation, and of course buy in outside power if needed

FERC-ISO-map-943x600[1].jpg
-2
Reply
jeffery p
Reply to  Duker
September 13, 2022 3:15 pm

But outside power from where? More and more, utilities have no excess power to sell. This is a consequence of the Green New Deal, AKA, “Screw You, America.”

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Duker
September 13, 2022 3:25 pm

Evening ramp problem is usually called the ‘duck curve’.

1
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Duker
September 13, 2022 3:41 pm

No kidding, why are we not building more nuclear while tearing down intermittent wasteful sources like solar and wind?

Don’t we want reliability?

0
Reply
Philip CM
September 13, 2022 3:06 pm

UHaul is doing what they can to help lower the number of Californians dependent on that failing energy grid.

0
Reply
jeffery p
September 13, 2022 3:11 pm

Of course they won’t learn anything. California keeps getting bluer and bluer as sensible people are fleeing to states with more freedom, fewer taxes in reduced costs of living. Yes, plenty of die-hard, brain-dead progs are leaving too, but a majority of those leaving the state are centrist or center-right.

Last edited 50 minutes ago by jeffery p
0
Reply
Shanghai Dan
September 13, 2022 3:52 pm

This year, we had a $97 billion surplus in California.

IF we were smart, we would have taken $60 billion and started building 10 more Diablo Canyon-sized reactors, and in 5-6 years (with the State streamlining the process) had 100% of our electrical needs met by reliable, ultra-green nuclear.

And then we’d have taking the remaining $37 billion and rolled out 37 more Carlsbad-sized desalination plants to provide clean, fresh water for 15 million people – eliminating our water shortage. And power those desalinators with excess nuclear power at night and intermittents during the day (water buffers really nicely in reservoirs).

But we’re not smart, it’s about no nukes, more wind, and how dare we raise the salinity in a 100 yard radius of the discharge tube!

0
Reply
Bob
September 13, 2022 3:52 pm

There is no problem with the power grid in California, the problem is with the lying and cheating politicians, administrators, bureaucrats, academics and pseudo scientists. They need to be held to account for their dangerous behavior. End of story.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Economics Economy-health

Avoiding a Malthusian Future

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Energy Fail

Wave Of German Insolvencies Picks Up Speed…”Tenfold Increase in Gas, Electricity Prices”

2 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics

Aussie Professors Push for $275 / ton Social Cost of CO2

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Energy Fail Government idiocy

World is not going through an energy crisis but a ‘crisis of common sense’

4 days ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: