Sky News host Andrew Bolt says the Greta Thunberg cult has “gone bust”.

“A mere child, full of rage, obsessed with doom, totally devoid of any practical solutions – but here she was lecturing the world on how to fuel their 21st century economies,” Mr Bolt said.

“Thunberg is now a victim of her own success in scaring people into doing very, very stupid things that we’re now paying for.”

