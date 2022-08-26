Bad science journalism Humor

Friday Funny – There is No Climate Emergency*

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
5 Comments

Unless you are on the doom news payroll.

Josh writes: “There is No Climate Emergency!” say a whole load of scientists from all over the world in a declaration.

A global network of over 1100 scientists and professionals has prepared this urgent message. Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific. Scientists should openly address uncertainties and exaggerations in their predictions of global warming, while politicians should dispassionately count the real costs as well as the imagined benefits of their policy measures.

How Bill Gates bankrolls the media outlet that claims it’s not backed by billionaires

Of course if they ARE on the doom news payroll, well then….DOOOM!

Like the cartoon work of Josh? Buy him a pint.

Richard Greene
August 26, 2022 6:13 am

Nut Zero is a climate emergency in progress

His Majesty
August 26, 2022 6:18 am

“Scientists should openly address uncertainties and exaggerations in their predictions of global warming, while politicians should dispassionately count the real costs as well as the imagined benefits of their policy measures”.

This is much too rational for those now thoroughly controlled by their permanently irrational emotions.

It is however what MUST be done to prevent actual catastrophic man-made calamity.

Spetzer86
August 26, 2022 6:21 am

At this point, there’s too much money in the system for the politicians to let go. It really should be illegal for politicians to make money while they’re in office. Pay them a daily stipend and maybe give them a public dormitory for housing.

E. Schaffer
August 26, 2022 6:22 am

But maybe there is..

A number of GCM results show that surface warming produced by contrails is between 0.2 and 0.3°C/decade”

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Szu-Cheng-Ou/publication/244478099_ACCRI_SSWP_V_Ou/links/02e7e51d34ccf5cca3000000/ACCRI-SSWP-V-Ou.pdf

Peta of Newark
Reply to  E. Schaffer
August 26, 2022 6:35 am

Invest yourself in a solar power meter..

Here‘s a nice one

Try doing some science instead of letting others make it up.

