Government idiocy Intermittent Wind and Solar

Aussie Climate Minister: 600,000 Workers are Required for the Green Transition

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

Australia’s energy and environment minister Chris Bowen has revealed his vision for an Australian renewable superpower which creates lots of well paid green jobs.

Push to cut emissions by 43pc will need an ‘enormous new workforce’

Jacob Greber Senior correspondent
Aug 23, 2022 – 4.41pm

The Albanese government’s push to cut emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 will unleash an employment demand wave that will severely test the nation’s ability to train and source offshore workers.

A “mini jobs summit” in Parliament House in Canberra with 70 to 80 green groups, think tanks, industry lobbies and unions organised by Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen ahead of next week’s national jobs summit heard a series of calls for the government to manage the transition.

Labor is particularly eager to emphasise the potential upside of its climate change agenda, which Mr Bowen said could generate more than 600,000 jobs by 2030.

“We’re going to need an enormous new workforce to address issues around sovereign capability and manufacturing, and reducing our reliance on vulnerable supply chains, and make sure the geographic dispersal of that workforce is done the right way.

Read more: https://www.afr.com/policy/energy-and-climate/push-to-cut-emissions-by-43pc-will-need-an-enormous-new-workforce-20220823-p5bc4t

Energy and Environment Minister Chris Bowen explaining how easy it is to store electricity;

Bowen’s message is an appeal to people who yearn for a return to Australia’s manufacturing golden age, which peaked in the late 1950s, before greedy government tax grabs locked in a long term decline. The introduction of capital gains tax in 1985, and the beginning of Australia’s high cost green energy obsession in the 90s possibly dealt the death blow to an already weakened industry.

Australian Historical Tax Rate
Australian Historical Tax Rate – share of GDP taken as tax by the Australian Government. Source Australian Government.
Australia's manufacturing decline.
Australia’s manufacturing decline. Source Australian Government.

As Western taxes and heavy handed economic meddling soared in the latter half of the 20th century, Asia presented an irresistible lure to manufacturers, by providing a predictable, low tax, low cost business environment. Taxes stayed below 21% or below in China’s case, throughout the entire period that Australian energy costs and taxes soared. Most manufacturers had no choice, they had to follow the money or perish at the hands of their Asian competitors.

The solution to Australia’s economic woes is obvious. But Bowen doesn’t appear to get any of this, perhaps because for his entire life he has been a left wing activist, and has no experience of running a business. Bowen doesn’t appear to understand that government money is rarely a path to national prosperity – success stories like the spinoff benefits of the Apollo programme are the exception rather than the norm. Low taxes and predictable costs were and are the keystones of the Asian miracle.

In Chris Bowen’s fantasy world we really can store electricity like water, high tax high cost Australia can out compete China at manufacturing, on the back of expensive, unreliable green energy, with a little government help, it really is worth training people long before the jobs are ready, and hundreds of thousands of well paid workers will be required in the green energy factories of the future.

Sadly millions of Australians desperately want to believe in Bowen’s fairy tale.

If you are interested on more background on the impact of taxes on manufacturing, the Asian Miracle, and why government meddling doesn’t work, The Trillion Pound Horror Story is an excellent documentary which delves into these issues. The same people also produced The Great Global Warming Swindle.

drednicolson
August 23, 2022 10:05 pm

A nation cannot tax its way to wealth, any more than a body can give itself blood.

saveenergy
Reply to  drednicolson
August 23, 2022 10:32 pm

Not a good analogy !!
A body can give itself blood, it does it 24/7; The process is called hematopoiesis, about 41.6 milliliters of blood is produced per day.

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  saveenergy
August 23, 2022 10:36 pm

Try having lymphoma. I do agree with your point about a poor analogy.

Alexy Scherbakoff
August 23, 2022 10:14 pm

With all that hot air no wonder we have global warming.

H B
August 23, 2022 10:34 pm

What a utter load of bovine excrement need I say more Bowen is an idiot of the highest order

Frank
Reply to  H B
August 23, 2022 11:28 pm

Bowen excrement?

Dennis
Reply to  H B
August 23, 2022 11:59 pm

Turn off the television sound and watch him, he is a clown.

Mike McMillan
August 23, 2022 10:34 pm

“We’re going to need an enormous new workforce …”

Great! Another destination for Gov Greg Abbott to bus our illegals.

Mike in Houston

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Mike McMillan
August 23, 2022 10:43 pm

Interestingly Australia and the USA tried swapping illegals a few years ago. Now Australia has a growing cocaine import problem, and Asian internet fraudsters have more people on the ground to collect money from US victims.

Mike McMillan
Reply to  Eric Worrall
August 23, 2022 10:47 pm

A win-win all around !

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Eric Worrall
August 23, 2022 10:48 pm

Why can’t we grow our own cocaine?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
August 23, 2022 11:31 pm

Wrong climate.

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Mike McMillan
August 23, 2022 10:46 pm

The workforce is to cut down trees to produce the paper for the report.

Geoff Sherrington
August 23, 2022 10:45 pm

Stupidity has entered political decision-making here.
There is a widely discussed shortage of jobs. Agricultural crops are sometimes not planted or picked because there are no people coming forward to work. Hospitals are pushed to limits, some from Covid and aftermaths. Diverse small businesses advertise for more staff and get little response. Capable teachers are rare, schools need more teachers. And so on.
Yet, there are big proposals to cure this lack of workers by a huge immigration program.
One wonders how more immigrants will lessen the load on hospitals. Why? On public transport. Why? How they will leave fruit picking in their native countries to pick fruit in Australia. Why? How will teachers leave their homes and native languages to move here to teach English? Why?
This country has gone crazy.
We used to talk about mass madness from “something in the drinking water”. Fluoride and chromium were blamed, then fizzed from no evidence.
But the madness remains. Geoff S

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Geoff Sherrington
August 23, 2022 11:26 pm

Your expectations of humanity are too high. I expect humanity to be as idiotic as it is, therefore I don’t stress about these things.

Stephen Mueller
August 23, 2022 10:45 pm

Sitting here in the freezing cold and pouring rain, some global warming would be nice.

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Stephen Mueller
August 23, 2022 11:05 pm

Try living in Tasmania. We have moss growing on the electric wires.

Steve G
August 23, 2022 10:46 pm

Chris Bowen – Not only a veritable giant in the areas of physics and engineering, but now we can add work force economics to his list of unbelievable talents.

Chris Hanley
August 23, 2022 10:50 pm

Bowen sees great commercial opportunities in the development of ‘technologies known to be critical to reach net zero emissions including hydrogen, long-duration energy storage and technologies to support the integration of renewables into the grid, as well as carbon capture and direct air capture’
It’s a remake, same plot but different actors and with the promise of a far more spectacular ending.

MarkH
August 23, 2022 11:46 pm

They are probably just going to employ 600,000 people to ring me up 10 times a day and try and “give” me some gadget to track my power use (double pinky swear we won’t send the data to .gov), or analyse my power bill.

With the price that energy will be at, they surely won’t be employing them to actually make anything in Australia, it was already financially infeasible before the latest nuttery, what’s coming will be far worse.

Ken Irwin
August 23, 2022 11:51 pm

60000 jobs created 100000 destroyed

Typical of this farrago – cost benefit analysis only considers benefits.

Dennis
August 23, 2022 11:58 pm

Meanwhile there is a severe shortage here of skilled and unskilled labour, for example the building and construction industry is struggling to complete projects and estimates for starting new projects is a long way into the future, typically for house renovation and extensions no start until late in 2023 or even later.

And add the global supply problems for materials and rising costs.

But the new Australian Federal Government claims that over eighty per cent of electricity will come from unreliable energy installations within a few years time, at least four offshore wind turbine sites chosen already, at present there are none offshore.

