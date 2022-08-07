Emergence Emergent Climate Phenomena

Putting It Into Reverse

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
12 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

We have an experiential understanding of the effect of radiation on objects. Oh, not nuclear radiation, that’s something different. I’m talking about things like solar radiation, aka sunshine. In the world of climate science, sunshine aka solar radiation is also known as “shortwave radiation”.

This is to distinguish it from thermal “longwave” infrared radiation. Longwave thermal radiation is being given off all the time by everything around us, including the atmosphere. It’s what makes night-vision glasses work. They “see” the longwave radiation. Longwave radiation is also why we can feel the heat from a hot cast-iron stove clear across the room—we can sense the heat on our bodies from the longwave radiation.

Radiation in climate science is distinguished by direction, being either upwelling (headed to space) or downwelling (headed to the earth’s surface).

These types are often referred to by abbreviations. So downwelling shortwave radiation (sunshine) is DSR. Upwelling shortwave radiation (sunshine reflected from the surface and clouds) is USR. Similarly, upwelling longwave radiation (that part of the thermal longwave infrared radiation constantly emitted by the surface and atmosphere that is headed to space) is ULR, and downwelling longwave radiation (that part of the longwave radiation emitted by the atmosphere that’s headed toward the earth’s surface) is DLR.

With that as prologue, as I opened by saying, we have an experiential understanding of the effect of radiation on objects. Our experiential understanding of the effect of solar radiation is quite simple.

The more radiation absorbed by some object, the hotter it gets.

Our experiential understanding of longwave radiation is also simple, exemplified by feeling the heat from a cast-iron firewood stove from across the room. That understanding is:

The hotter an object gets, the more longwave radiation it emits.

We experience both of these quite often. Indeed, we have a number of scientific equations that allow us to calculate exactly how much hotter something gets from absorbing a given amount of radiation, and also how much radiation is given off by an object at a certain temperature.

And indeed, our experiential understanding of sunshine is what underlies the fundamental paradigm of climate science:

The more radiation absorbed by the planetary surface, the hotter it gets.

Now, that seems unassailably true, based on both our experiential understanding, as well as the equations that can actually calculate the amount of heating for a given amount of radiation. I mean, we can see every day how the sun comes up and the earth gets warmer … simple physics, right?

So … is it always true that if more radiation is absorbed by some object, it gets warmer?

Well … consider what happens when you walk outdoors during the day. Immediately you are absorbing hundreds and hundreds of watts of additional energy from the sun.

But despite absorbing a large amount of solar radiation, your overall average temperature is unchanged … more radiation has not made you hotter.

Ah, folks will say, but that’s because the human body has systems that regulate our temperatures. We have systems that increase heat loss when absorbed radiation increases, that move the absorbed energy to where it can be lost to the air … and, folks say, that’s very different from the climate.

Hmmm …

Keeping that in mind, let me take a slight detour. There’s a mathematical measure called “correlation”. It measure the similarity of two datasets, and for any pair of datasets, it has a value somewhere between minus one and one. “Correlation” measures whether two sets of data, say temperature and absorbed radiation, move in the same direction. A correlation of 1.0 means the two datasets always move in the same direction—if, for example, when absorbed radiation increases, temperature always goes up.

A negative correlation means the two datasets are generally moving in opposite directions. A correlation of -1.0 means the two datasets always move in opposite directions—when one goes up the other always goes down.

And a correlation of zero means that there is no relationship between the changes in one dataset and the changes in the other.

With that as a prologue, let’s look at the correlation between the earth’s surface temperature and how much radiation the surface is receiving. Per our experiential understanding, the correlation should be strongly positive, meaning that the more radiation that is absorbed by the planetary surface, the hotter it should get, and the less radiation absorbed, the cooler it should get.

Here, using the CERES satellite data, is a gridcell by gridcell display of that correlation. Each gridcell is 1° latitude by 1° longitude.

Figure 1. Gridcell by gridcell correlation of surface absorbed radiation (shortwave + longwave) and surface temperature. Gridcells are 1° latitude by 1° longitude.

Now, this is a most interesting result. Everywhere over the land, with no exceptions, the correlation is just what we’d expect—not only positive, but in general strongly positive. Overall correlation over the land is 0.91, a strong positive correlation, which supports our experiential understanding of absorbed radiation and temperature. Over the land, when absorbed radiation increases, temperatures do in fact go up, and vice versa. Positive correlation. Simple physics.

But over large areas of the tropical ocean, shockingly, there is negative correlation. Contrary to our experiential understanding, contrary to the central paradigm of climate science, contrary to “simple physics”, in those areas more absorbed radiation is NOT making the planetary surface warmer. It’s making the surface cooler … which isn’t possible if absorbed radiation is determining the temperature.

From that, we can only conclude that in those areas, the causation is going in reverse. Instead of total absorbed radiation determining temperature, the temperature is determining total absorbed radiation.

A primary mechanism that explains this apparent impossibility is the temperature-controlled emergence of cumulus fields and thunderstorms. These increase with increasing temperature, and they greatly reduce the amount of solar radiation absorbed by the surface. And so the temperature is regulating the amount of absorbed solar radiation, via clouds and thunderstorms.

And this is a very strong regulation. Here’s a scatterplot of the net effect of clouds on the downwelling radiation versus the surface temperature.

Figure 2. Scatterplot, ocean temperature versus total downwelling radiation change due to clouds (cloud radiative effect, “CRE”).

Note that at the warmest temperatures, the clouds are reducing total downwelling radiation (shortwave + longwave) by up to 60 W/m2 … by comparison, a doubling of CO2 is said to increase radiation by 3.7 W/m2.

Next, I need to show that the phenomenon of reversed causation/negative correlation is in fact temperature-related. I mean, it could just be some peculiarity of the tropical ocean that isn’t particularly related to the temperature.

The first way I investigated that question was by making a scatterplot of the relationship between temperature and the correlation shown in Figure 1. Here is that result.

Figure 3. Scatterplot. Horizontal axis shows the temperature of each 1° x 1° gridcell. Vertical axis is the correlation of absorption and temperature in that gridcell. The box at bottom right encompasses all of the gridcells which have a negative correlation between the absorbed radiation and the temperature.

A couple of things are clear here. First, the reversal of cause and effect leading to the negative correlation of absorption and temperature only occurs at ocean temperatures over ~ 23°C.

And second, in that area in the lower right showing all gridcells with negative correlation, the warmer the temperature, the greater the maximum observed negative correlation.

So this is evidence strongly supporting the idea that the emergence of negative correlation is indeed temperature-based.

However, while this shows the conditions on average over the period of the satellite record, this is only a long-term calculation. We still need to investigate what happens in the gridcells as temperatures warm and cool over time.

Now, my hypothesis is that the surface temperature is regulated by emergent phenomena including tropical cumulus fields and thunderstorms. If that is the case, then as the temperature increases, the strength of this negative correlation should wax and wane.

More specifically, a corollary of my hypothesis is that the area of the ocean surface where the correlation is negative should be larger in the summer when the ocean is warmer, and the area of negative correlation should be smaller in the winter when the ocean is cooler. So I did the calculations and graphed it up. Of course, to do this I had to split the data into northern and southern hemisphere gridcells, since the seasons are reversed in the two hemispheres.

Figure 4. Monthly variations in the area of the ocean surface where the temperature and the absorbed radiation are negatively correlated.

As would be expected if my hypothesis is correct, in the northern hemisphere (red line) the area of negative correlation is largest in the summer. In fact, it peaks out at about 50% larger in summer than the winter minimum.

And at the same time, the area in the southern hemisphere (blue line) is at a minimum, because it is the southern hemisphere winter. It is an even larger swing in the southern hemisphere, with the maximum area of negative correlation being almost twice the minimum area.

So both of these methods show that indeed, the negative correlation is a function of temperature.

Summary: When the ocean temperature gets high enough, the normal everyday “simple physics” positive correlation between absorbed radiation and a resulting temperature increase breaks down, and the correlation between radiation and temperature goes negative. This acts to reduce the ocean surface temperature. It is another of the many emergent phenomena which act in concert to thermoregulate the planet.

How good is this planetary thermal regulation? Well, although we inhabit a world that is balanced at a temperature on the order of 50°C warmer than it would be without greenhouse gases, a world regulated by clouds, winds, and waves, a world where the land temperature varies by up to ± 30°C (± 10%) from summer to winter, and the ocean varies by up to ± 8°C (± 3%) from summer to winter … despite being in the midst of all of that daily and monthly fluctuation, the global average temperature only varied by ± 0.4°C (± 0.1%) over the entire 20th century …

To me, this is the big unanswered question in climate science—not why the temperature varies, but why it varies so little. And the existence of the negative correlation discussed above is a testament to how “simple physics” is completely inadequate to explain the unbelievably complex, chaotic climate system.

My best regards to all,

w.

The Usual: When you comment please quote the exact words you are discussing. I can defend my own words. I cannot defend your restatement of my words.

4.6 10 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
12 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Richard M
August 7, 2022 10:29 am

The feedback also occurs at the micro level. Due to the low energy levels of some DLR the energy never makes it past the surface skin. As a result, this energy is exposed to the constant pounding from atmospheric gases. What happens is called thermal equilibrium.

If the surface is at all warmer than the atmosphere the energy is almost immediately conducted back into the atmosphere. Since the energy came from the atmosphere the result is equivalent to no change.

Even if the surface is cooler, it means much of the other energy that would be conducted to the surface stays in the atmosphere.

This is what happens to most of the 3.7 w/m2 of DLR from CO2. It gets lost in thermal equilibrium processes.

3
Reply
Devils Tower
August 7, 2022 10:34 am

One big factor that needs to be added to discusion is what happens when the sea level rises. This will be short but should be obvious.

Starting from the glacial minimum sea level two basic things happen..

1. The sea surface area increased by 30%

2. The atmospheric pressure at sea level has decreased as the sea level has risen.

Both of these significantly increases the overall ocean evaporation which cools the ocean.

My opinion, these effects are the dominant feed backs that limit warming on the high side and cooling on the low side.

3
Reply
Rud Istvan
August 7, 2022 10:40 am

Nice post, WE.

IMO there are three separate but related underlying mechanisms for the tropical ocean negative correlation effect you prove yet again by different means.

  1. Tropical Cumulus and then cumulonimbus clouds directly increase local albedo, thereby increasing USR and decreasing DSR.
  2. Cumulonimbus directly convect humid air’s latent heat of evaporation to high cold altitudes, where it’s release via condensation into rain enables more cooling ULR (escapes to space) at altitudes where the GHE is significantly less because drier.
  3. Linzen’s adaptive iris hypothesis says more and larger Tstorms reduce high cirrus. High cirrus warms by reflecting ULR, turning it into DLR. (Note. High cirrus comprises tiny ice crystals. These are transparent to DSR but opaque to ULR.) Judith and I did back to back posts on this years ago at Climate Etc. She interviewed Lindzen on the history of how ‘climate scientists’ treated his anno 2000 paper, while I explained his hypothesis using his original paper, followed by a then new paper incorporating it into a climate model that resulted in significantly reduced model ECS.
8
Reply
John Tillman
August 7, 2022 10:55 am

The hotter an object gets, the shorter the peak wavelength of the energy it emits gets.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wien%27s_displacement_law

Also, the sun produces nuclear radiation, ie energetic particles and very short wavelength gamma rays, as well as progressively longer X-ray, UV, visible and IR light, microwave and radio EM radiation. Among the energetic particles are neutrons and the protons, alpha and beta particles of the solar wind. Electrons can be considered particles in the context of solar wind as well.

But sunshine at Earth’s surface I guess could be distinguished from total solar output.

0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
August 7, 2022 10:56 am

I have long been interested in weird currents, upwellings, not always reaching the surface, going sideways, etc. The nutrient poor Amazon causes nutrient rich upwelling, small examples in the nutrient rich Mississippi delta. Gulf coastal temperatures sometimes show this, right now S Texas at the border is several degrees lower than the northern ones I checked. This can be explained by Ekman effects, but such happens to the north, not always reaching the surface.

This study (Open Access) was done by floats, float all over the place, maybe not a complete enough sampling. Weatherly, G., N. et al., 2003. Temperature inversions in the open Gulf of Mexico. Journal Geophysical Research. 108(C6):1-8. There are a few others.
https://doi.org/10.1029/2002JC001680     &nbsp;
“What is unusual is how often they were seen and how wide spread they were. About half of the 1482 temperature profiles obtained seaward of the shelf break had one or more temperature inversions, a total of 867 inversions were seen, and inversions were seen throughout the Gulf of Mexico.” Surely some of this has atmospheric effects.

1
Reply
Bob
August 7, 2022 11:09 am

Excellent.

0
Reply
JCM
August 7, 2022 11:18 am

Climate communicators commonly avoid the feedback parameter lambda in discussion, and focus exclusively on forcing. The idea is humanity has control over forcing, and no control over feedback.

Very little is known about the factors of lambda, or the feedback response in the thermodynamic system.

  • P: Planck feedback
  • WV: Water vapor feedback
  • LR: Lapse rate feedback
  • WV+LR: combined water vapor plus lapse rate feedback
  • C: cloud feedback
  • A: surface albedo feedback

We are to conceptualize the system as remaining idle and static in response to a forcing.

Considering the bulk of OLR that is observed originates from the continuous IR spectra of liquid and solid water phases in the atmosphere, it is troubling so little attention is paid to hydroclimate variables.

Evapotranspiration, convection, and moisture convergence: these are immensely powerful dynamic processes.

People tend to accept conclusions, be they scientific or otherwise, that support themes, ideologies, and narratives that are a preexisting component of their worldview. It just so happens that the themes, ideologies, and narratives associated with human-caused global warming mechanisms and its proposed solutions align well with archetypal worldviews of the Left.

There are several aspects of the contemporary human-caused global warming narrative that align well with a collectivist worldview. This makes the issue gratifying to the sensibilities of the Left.

Global warming’s long term nature calls for the embracement of collectivism across generations. This natural alignment of the global warming problem with collectivist themes makes the issue extremely palatable to left leaning ideology. These types of collectivist action almost necessarily call for top-down government intervention and thus they are inevitably associated with collectivism at the expense of individualism. This theme is very appealing to youth, investors, and the intelligencia-at-large.

Mainstream climate communicators, and those who claim to be disinterested scientists, have a substantial blind spot when it comes to the recognition of their own biases on the issue. which they proudly put on display at any opportunity.

0
Reply
Chris Nisbet
August 7, 2022 11:20 am

Doesn’t this negative correlation contradict this claim by the IPCC?…

“In 2013, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) fifth assessment report (AR5) concluded (pdf) that the “net cloud feedback” is likely positive. “

0
Reply
Jim Gorman
August 7, 2022 11:24 am

Excellent post. It is refreshing to see some actual science using observations to illuminate one aspect of this complicated planet.

So disappointed that over 40 years no well known climate scientist, or even not well known, has had the temerity to even postulate a reason for this.

The concentration on statistical trending of temperature, while fascinating, simply does nothing to advance any recognition of causal effects. The simple quantity of different models of temperature is a stark reminder that lemmings follow each other over a cliff.

Your initial observation here is a good start for a hypothesis of a deterministic system describing how it works.

Congratulations.

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
August 7, 2022 11:27 am

Seldom mentioned is that daytime warming versus nighttime cooling affects the altitude and time of day that clouds will exist or the duration of their persistence. Over the entire globe, integration of these local cloud covers cause the planet albedo to average 0.3 and average cloud cover to be .65…..

0
Reply
dk_
August 7, 2022 11:36 am

move the absorbed energy to where it can be lost to the air

Rather that in the human body, surface moisture can evaporate from the skin, carrying heat away,

Evaporative cooling continues to work in the absence of sunlight, so long as the cooling surface is exposed to air.

How might it work for the planet, over large bodies of water, in darkness vs light rather than winter vs summer? How does the process work for overnight lows vs daily average or day time high temperature?

Personal observation: “lake effect” snow also cools the ground level air temp on the lee side of the body of water (and the water surface), even in air temperatures below freezing, as long as the body of water surface is not completely frozen. If verified, would this support or contradict the hypothesis?

0
Reply
Pablo
August 7, 2022 11:45 am

“Well, although we inhabit a world that is balanced at a temperature on the order of 50°C warmer than it would be without greenhouse gases,”

“The Greenhouse Effect on Earth

Experience suggests that a reasonable model consists of two layers, with the top layer centered at a height of about 3km and the bottom layer centered at a height of about 0.5km….if we remember that water vapour is the principal absorbing gas in the Earth’s atmosphere…The temperature of the top layer is equal to the effective temperature.For Earth this is -20ºC.

…For the bottom layer, the fourth power of the temperature is equal to twice the fourth power of the effective temperature because the bottom layer is the second from the top. We find that the temperature of the bottom layer is the second layer is 24ºC.

Since these two data are not enough to draw a profile, we will compute one further point, namely, the lower limit to the temperature at very great heights. ….(called the skin layer).
If this layer is in radiative equilibrium…we find the skin temperature is -60ºC.

Our theoretical model will be complete once we have calculated the ground temperature.
The fourth power of the ground temperature is equal to the fourth power of the effective temperature added to th fourth power of the the temperature of the bottom layer of atmosphere. We find a value for the ground temperature of 60ºC.

We can now compare the theoretical temperatures we have just calculated with average temperatures measured in the real atmosphere. …We see that the theoretical model is quite successful at altitudes above 10km but that there are substantial deviations throughout the troposphere.

Our theory is inadequate because radiation is not the only process that carries heat upward from the ground and from the lower levels of the troposphere.”

“Atmospheres” by R.M. Goody

“Even most meteorologists don’t realize this, but the existence of our weather depends on the greenhouse effect. .. (to steepen the lapse rate for convectional instability to occur)

The combination of solar and infrared radiation together “tries” to make the Earth’s surface extremely hot. But long before that temperature state is reached, the atmosphere becomes “convectively unstable”,….

(Without convection and evaporation) The average surface of the Earth would be around 60ºC, and the altitude at which jets fly would be so cold that their fuel would gel.”

“Climate Confusion” Roy W. Spencer

So it seems that greenhouse effect actually cools the average surface temperature by 45ºC

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Emergence Emergent Climate Phenomena

Some Models Are Useless

6 months ago
Willis Eschenbach
Emergent Climate Phenomena

Advection

7 months ago
Willis Eschenbach
Emergence Emergent Climate Phenomena

A Request For Peer Preview

1 year ago
Willis Eschenbach
Emergent Climate Phenomena Natural Warming

Millennial CO2 And Temperature

1 year ago
Willis Eschenbach

You Missed

Emergence Emergent Climate Phenomena

Putting It Into Reverse

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Hurricanes

Pacific Typhoons Defy Climate Experts’ Dire Forecasts…Trending Downward 70 Years!

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Polar Bears

Hudson Bay Sea Ice Update: Many Polar Bears are Still on Low Concentration Ice Offshore

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism coral reefs

Sorry, CNN, Great Barrier Reef Is Setting Records, Fearmongering Won’t Work

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: