Hurricanes

Pacific Typhoons Defy Climate Experts’ Dire Forecasts…Trending Downward 70 Years!

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
11 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin

Charts by Kirye

Pacific typhoons have been trending downward for 70 years 

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) presents the latest data for Pacific typhoons — going back to 1951.

This summer climate alarmists in Europe have been chasing “heat waves”, likely because hurricanes and typhoons have been on the quiet side.

Today we look at the data from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) for the number of typhoons formed in the Pacific in the month of July, now that the July data are available:

Clearly the world has warmed somewhat since 1951, but contrary to what the climate bedwetters claim, the trend in typhoons has been downward – suggesting that a warmer climate leads to less Pacific storms in terms of typhoons formed. This is the opposite of what climate “experts” said would happen.

Next we look at the number of typhoons formed in the Pacific from January to July, going back to 1951:

Though the data for 2022 are not yet complete,  we look as a reminder at the number of typhoons formed each year up through 2020:

Data source: JMA.

The climate experts have been wrong, and the media have been misleading us. Typhoons are not intensifying and becoming more frequent.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
11 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
HotScot
August 7, 2022 6:06 am

Well, Blow me…………..

1
Reply
John Shewchuk
August 7, 2022 6:12 am

Great posts as usual Kirye. If this keeps up, hurricane & typhoon forecasters will be without a job.

1
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
August 7, 2022 6:25 am

Somebody looking objectively at the real numbers . . . imagine that!

0
Reply
2hotel9
August 7, 2022 6:28 am

Well, hell, where the msm going to find more disaster porn? Oh, they will just CGI that shit, like AlGore:The Goreacle does.

2
Reply
Pillage Idiot
Reply to  2hotel9
August 7, 2022 6:50 am

CGI: Catastrophic Global Imagination

0
Reply
Derg
August 7, 2022 6:34 am

Don’t we measure hurricanes differently from today versus 10 years ago, 20 years ago or 50 years ago?

We probably need the Final Nail to tell us how we should fill in “missing” data with Simon and Griff’s shared brain.

1
Reply
Doug S
August 7, 2022 6:40 am

But come on now, it could be worse than we thought, couldn’t it?

0
Reply
tgasloli
August 7, 2022 6:52 am

Oh, they will just change their models and show climate change decreases number & intensity of typhoons. Climate change does whatever is most useful to give governments cover when it ruins your life in order to benefit billionaire campaign contributors,

0
Reply
rah
August 7, 2022 6:55 am

And this year, like last is liable to be a very below average year for Typhoons.
Even NOAA admits it.

As I write this the ACE for the NW Pacific is at 28% of the average for this time of year.

Since the largest part of the Global ACE is derived from the NW Pacific basin, as long as it is depressed, the Global ACE is likely to continue to show below average numbers.

The last thing the alarmists want is to bring attention to those facts.

0
Reply
Richard Greene
August 7, 2022 6:58 am

The 2022 Pacific typhoon season is an ongoing event in the annual cycle of tropical cyclone formation, in which tropical cyclones form in the western Pacific Ocean. The season runs throughout 2022, though most tropical cyclones typically develop between May and October.

Most typhoons hit Japan between May and October with August and September being the peak season.

It is puzzling why a chart for only the month of July (first chart), and another chart for January through July (second chart), would be presented when the typhoon season runs from May through October. And the number of typhoons that affect Japan typically peaks in August and September.

For the third chart, there is probably bias in the data.
Prior to the satellite age (roughly pre-1980) it is more likely that a typhoon was formed and never recorded in the record books, compared with after 1980.

Hurricanes / typhoons tended to be undercounted in the era before weather satellites. That bias can be significantly reduced by only counting hurricanes / typhoons that made landfall — for the US they have been declining since the late 1800s.

Global warming reduces extreme weather events by reducing the temperature differential between the poles and the tropics. Data charts on extreme weather events are at the link below:

https://elonionbloggle.blogspot.com/2022/07/global-warming-reduces-extreme-weather.html

The big news for 2022 that was not mentioned
(I don’t now why)

Not a single hurricane or typhoon so far this season
in the Northern Hemisphere. There were three
Atlantic Ocean tropical storms so far:
Alex, Bonnie and Colin.

Hurricane season extends through November
but this seems like big news to me.

0
Reply
fretslider
August 7, 2022 6:59 am

Gotta hide the decline…

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Hurricanes

NOAA Still Expects Above-Normal Atlantic Hurricane Season

3 days ago
Charles Rotter
Hurricanes Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Tokyo Midsummer Hasn’t Warmed in Decades. And: The Missing Hurricanes”

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Hurricanes

Climate Change Weekly #439: Hurricanes Not Increasing, Despite Warming

1 month ago
Guest Blogger
Hurricanes NASA

Update on NASA’s TROPICS-1 Mission

2 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Hurricanes

Pacific Typhoons Defy Climate Experts’ Dire Forecasts…Trending Downward 70 Years!

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Polar Bears

Hudson Bay Sea Ice Update: Many Polar Bears are Still on Low Concentration Ice Offshore

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism coral reefs

Sorry, CNN, Great Barrier Reef Is Setting Records, Fearmongering Won’t Work

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits

Court Sides with GAO over UCLA, Awards $225,000 in Legal Fees Over Records Fight

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: