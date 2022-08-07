Pacific Typhoons Defy Climate Experts’ Dire Forecasts…Trending Downward 70 Years!

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin

Charts by Kirye

Pacific typhoons have been trending downward for 70 years

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) presents the latest data for Pacific typhoons — going back to 1951.

This summer climate alarmists in Europe have been chasing “heat waves”, likely because hurricanes and typhoons have been on the quiet side.

Today we look at the data from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) for the number of typhoons formed in the Pacific in the month of July, now that the July data are available:

Clearly the world has warmed somewhat since 1951, but contrary to what the climate bedwetters claim, the trend in typhoons has been downward – suggesting that a warmer climate leads to less Pacific storms in terms of typhoons formed. This is the opposite of what climate “experts” said would happen.

Next we look at the number of typhoons formed in the Pacific from January to July, going back to 1951:

Though the data for 2022 are not yet complete, we look as a reminder at the number of typhoons formed each year up through 2020:

Data source: JMA.

The climate experts have been wrong, and the media have been misleading us. Typhoons are not intensifying and becoming more frequent.

5 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...