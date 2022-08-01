WSJ: Why Pretend Green Pork Will Stop Climate Change?

Climate Politics

Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t M; There have been some surprisingly climate skeptic Wall Street Journal articles lately, at least in terms of hilighting the obvious flaws of big government subsidised climate “solutions”.

Because organized groups and politicians want the money, and the public wants to be a sucker.

By Holman W. Jenkins, Jr.Follow
July 29, 2022 6:07 pm ET

Lies told by government officials provoke little concern from the public until voters encounter a consequence: That mask or vaccine didn’t prevent you from being infected by Covid. You can’t keep your doctor. The half-trillion dollars you were asked to spend on climate change didn’t stop climate change.

Take the Joe Manchin-sponsored climate compromise coming together in the U.S. Senate. Despite panegyrics in the press, this euphoric proposal amounts to exactly the sort of subsidy regime the National Academy of Sciences in 2013, after a similar splurge, judged to be a “poor tool for reducing greenhouse gases and achieving climate-change objectives.”

One analysis pinpointed in the fewest possible words why: “Alternative energy is not replacement energy.” 

Such packages are sold on the public’s faulty intuition that an erg of green energy consumed is an erg of fossil energy that stays in the ground. But it does not follow. The most widely celebrated paper in recent years on the economics of climate change concludes that green-energy subsidies mostly just increase total energy consumption rather than displace fossil fuels. The impact on CO2 and temperatures is “minuscule,” according to Princeton’s José Luis Cruz Álvarez and Esteban Rossi-Hansberg.

But the saddest sound effect is the claim by the Senate bill’s admirers that China, India and other emitters will be so impressed with the Manchin compromise that they will fall in the line.

Read more: https://www.wsj.com/articles/why-pretend-green-pork-will-stop-climate-change-alternative-energy-global-warming-lies-government-officials-11659129705

I hope Wall Street Journal continues this trend of shooting climate change sacred cows – its about time mainstream media started to do a little actual journalism, instead of just accepting whatever left wing politicians say as gospel.

I agree with the journalist Holman W. Jenkins, that believing that the West can lead others with their climate insanity is one of the strangest aspects of the climate movement.

This belief in climate leadership is certainly not unique to green politicians in the USA. European politicians frequently speak of “climate leadership”, they think they are influencing the world to follow their climate action.

So far the only part of the world which has so far allowed itself to be completely led down the garden path by American and European greens is Sri Lanka. Poor countries might get a lot of things wrong, but after the Sri Lanka fiasco, finding another poor nation sucker willing to fully embrace the Western green roadmap could be a challenge, no matter how much funding or international recognition is on offer.

Success is what others follow and try to copy. The success of the industrial revolution spread throughout the world. The success of capitalism overturned the Soviet Union and Maoist communism – only a handful of miserable holdouts like North Korea completely refuse to embrace private enterprise, and even they intermittently allow private markets.

The energy shortages and economic pain green Europe and green energy obsessed parts of the USA are currently suffering are not a template for success.

Ron Long
August 1, 2022 10:23 am

Good report. The CAGW Insanity (spending other people’s money) suffers from a series of Reality checks. China will not do anything that damages them and will do whatever will weaken the West, the cost of adaption is never compared to the cost of “prevention”, and there is no anthropogenic signal detectable against the variation of normal climate cycles. Maybe a small amount of hope people are waking up? Hello?

MarkW
Reply to  Ron Long
August 1, 2022 10:37 am

The one child policy harmed China.
Xi’s attempts to re-implement communism have been harming China.
The focusing of capital into unneeded housing projects is harming China.

Slowroll
August 1, 2022 10:24 am

When will the FBI be knocking on (breaking down) Mr. Jenkins door?

Olen
August 1, 2022 10:29 am

Does halting climate change also halt change in weather? Best to not mess with it as if they could except for the availability of energy.

John Hultquist
August 1, 2022 10:34 am

The WSJ regular opinion writers** are realists, but the Journal does print other views — think John Kerry. News articles, in contrast to the opinion pages, often include climate cult nonsense. It is sometimes hard to tell if the person writing the article has knowledge of climate change issues or whether such language has become inserts much like spell-checking software anticipating you wanted junket when junk food was intended.
Of course, these inserts can be ignored, but they are not a good sign.

**regular opinion writers are listed under the “opinion” tab on the Journal’s home page

Rud Istvan
August 1, 2022 10:36 am

Some observations.

Good that at least the opinion pages of WSJ are waking up. The energy and food inflation in the long run is BAD for Wall Street. The Fed ‘raise interest rates’ response normally tanks stocks and bonds. Doing that during a recession is doubly bad. Only FJB ‘thinks’ we’re not in one now after two quarters of declining GDP; another sign of his befuddlement.

Only a fool like Kerry ‘thinks’ exhibiting green leadership will persuade India and China to also commit economic suicide.

The Manchin ‘deal’ is not what it seems on the surface. In return for supporting Schumer, he extracted a promise from Schumer, Pelosi, and Biden to expedite fossil fuel extraction permits nationally and have the EPA ease off on coal (WV benefits from shale gas). The thinking is that if they double cross him on this ( not part of misnamed ‘Inflation Reduction’ bill—separate yet to come legislation), he will switch parties and throw the Senate to the Republicans in advance of Jan 3 2023.

The deal is NOT done. The bill includes elimination of the carried interest tax provision on private equity funds. Sinema is on written record opposing its elimination (which the Dems attempted to do and failed). And, given some of the green climate provisions, there is some doubt whether the Senate Parliamentarian will approve its passage via budget reconciliation ( no cloture), for which the Senate has strict rules otherwise preserving 60 vote cloture. If she insists some of the green crud be removed for mere reconciliation, Schumer is up the creek without a paddle.

Ben Vorlich
August 1, 2022 10:40 am

I don’t expect anything like this appearing on the BBC anytime soon.

ResourceGuy
August 1, 2022 10:44 am

Somehow I don’t think any Democrat will be in sight when a major U.S. city is told to take cold showers in order to save energy. But there will instead be calls to lynch grid operators, power plant managers, and pipeline operators.

ResourceGuy
August 1, 2022 10:53 am

Don’t look up…..

Blade falls off wind turbine in Gloucester | Wind Energy News (wind-watch.org)

