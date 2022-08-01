Punish Companies Who Downplay Climate Risk!

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) – Some of Britain’s top listed companies could be downplaying risks from climate change on their bottom line and could face “appropriate action”, regulators said on Friday.

Trillions of dollars have flowed into stocks and bonds of companies which tout their environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials, leaving regulators worried about “greenwashing” or companies flattering their green profile to attract investments.

Companies listed on the London Stock Exchange’s premium market have been required since 2021 to make climate-related disclosures to investors in line with the global Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) – or to explain why they have not.

https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/uk-companies-may-face-action-if-they-downplay-climate-risk-watchdogs-say-2022-07-29/

You know it’s a religion when they try to ban dissent.

The whole idea anyway that most UK companies will suffer losses because of global warming are absurd.

4 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...