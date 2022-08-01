Climate ugliness

Punish Companies Who Downplay Climate Risk!

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
7 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) – Some of Britain’s top listed companies could be downplaying risks from climate change on their bottom line and could face “appropriate action”, regulators said on Friday.

Trillions of dollars have flowed into stocks and bonds of companies which tout their environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials, leaving regulators worried about “greenwashing” or companies flattering their green profile to attract investments.

Companies listed on the London Stock Exchange’s premium market have been required since 2021 to make climate-related disclosures to investors in line with the global Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) – or to explain why they have not.

https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/uk-companies-may-face-action-if-they-downplay-climate-risk-watchdogs-say-2022-07-29/

You know it’s a religion when they try to ban dissent.

The whole idea anyway that most UK companies will suffer losses because of global warming are absurd.

4 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rod Evans
August 1, 2022 6:09 am

Let the inquisition begin. Those who have sinned will be punished. Trent your sins or face eternal damnation. Well endless fines for railing to believe…. You must believe or be cancelled.
it reminds me of Spain for some reason?

3
Reply
Rod Evans
Reply to  Rod Evans
August 1, 2022 6:15 am

Let me try that again now I am sat on my computer not in the glare of the lovely sunshine here in Central UK.
Let the Inquisition begin. Those who have sinned will be punished. Repent your sins or face eternal damnation, well endless fines for failing to believe anyway. …You must believe or you will be cancelled. It reminds me of Spain for some reason…?

0
Reply
John Bell
August 1, 2022 6:14 am

Setup a climate hypocrite paparazzi who follow around these spanish inquisitors and show how they use fossil fuels every day and publish it all, embarrass them and shame them. Fight fire with fire.

0
Reply
Quilter52
August 1, 2022 6:28 am

Under Australian law at least, directors are required to act in the best interests of the shareholders. If directors do that then, if they are punished for climate transgressions, hopefully at least some of our judges have the backbone to call out any regulator that tries to force something through that the directors do not believe is appropriate. Most of our regulators are stacked with bureaucrats that have never run anything larger than the chook raffle for their kids pre-school. They have no idea at all how things run out there in the real world. In the ACT where I live, we have – according to our government – totally green power – but at the moment it is dark and there is no wind. So here do those bureaucrats and politicians think the power is coming from? Shareholders will judge companies harshly if the directors don’t do their jobs properly.

0
Reply
co2isnotevil
August 1, 2022 6:46 am

Companies that accept this ESG nonsense are the one who should be punished, although I think this will happen naturally as a result of the breach of their fiduciary responsibility to share holders.

The green nutjobs know this and consistent with the false equity agenda, they want to penalize the sane so they don’t look as insane by comparison.

1
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
August 1, 2022 6:49 am

People that know they are lying are afraid of refutation.

0
Reply
Gerry, England
August 1, 2022 6:56 am

Wouldn’t it be fun if they did tell the truth that the government’s Net Zero lunacy and the already screwed up electricity generation and gas supply are the real threats to them and not a few days of warm weather every year.

Last edited 3 minutes ago by Gerry, England
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism Climate ugliness

Get Ready for the 100 Year Long Climate “Emergency”

6 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate ugliness

Al Gore Disgustingly Compared Climate Skeptics to Uvalde Police Who Allowed Children to Be Massacred

7 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Climate ugliness Opinion

Al Gore: “climate deniers are … similar to all of those … law … officers in Uvalde, Texas”

7 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate ugliness

Our Green Future? Energy Impoverished Aussies Risking Carbon Monoxide Poisoning to Stay Warm

1 week ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate ugliness

Punish Companies Who Downplay Climate Risk!

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #514

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Greenhouse Effect Oceans

Why the Sun, Not CO2, Heats the Oceans Revisiting the Debate: Does Greenhouse Back-radiation Warm the Oceans?

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate FAIL

Great Idea for U.S. Energy Policy: Let’s Follow the Example of Germany!

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: