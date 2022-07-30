Climate Change Debate Climate News

Koonin-Dessler Debate

3 hours ago
Andy May
28 Comments

By Andy May

Andrew Dessler and Steven Koonin will debate the resolution “Climate science compels us to make large and rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.” Dessler will take the affirmative, and Koonin will take the negative. Dessler is a Professor of Atmospheric Science at Texas A&M University and Koonin is a Professor of Civil and Urban Engineering at NYU, his background is in theoretical physics.

They had separate back-to-back long-form interviews with Joe Rogan this past winter, Koonin’s interview is here, and Dessler’s is here. Koonin’s best-selling book, Unsettled, was focus of both interviews. Koonin’s book emphasizes that the ideas that humans are causing climate change and climate change is dangerous are not “settled” facts and may very well be incorrect. Dessler did not dispute the facts and analysis presented in Koonin’s book but thought that Koonin did not tell the whole story about human-caused climate change. This debate will allow them to discuss their differences on climate change, it should be very interesting.

The debate will convene at The Sheen Center, 18 Bleecker Street in Lower Manhattan, at 6:30 pm East Coast time on Monday, August 15, 2022. Tickets are available to attend in person or to participate in the live stream. A recording of the event will also be available about a week after the debate. I will be watching the debate on the live stream ($7.43 with tax); I hope all of you do as well.

There will be the traditional pre- and post-debate polls of the in-person audience views on the debate resolution, it isn’t clear if the on-line audience will be polled before and after. I’ll let you know when I find out. You might recall that in the last major climate change debate in 2007, at IQ2US, the website was tampered with and changed to report the wrong results, see here for the details. I notice that sometime in the past few months, the IQ2US results for the 2007 debate have been removed entirely, even the false results are gone.

Paul S.
July 30, 2022 10:05 am

Well finally we get a debate!

Right-Handed Shark
July 30, 2022 10:21 am

Koonin should wipe the floor with Dessler. It will be interesting to see how long it takes for Dessler to lose his composure.

Mark Pawelek
Reply to  Right-Handed Shark
July 30, 2022 11:58 am

Were I Dressler, I’d have some activists in the audience lose my cool for me at the appropriate signal. I’m pretty sure we can expect some underhand tricks from them.

Strange and alarming times:

  • Andrew Dressler debates
  • Bin Laden admitted he loves yankees!
  • Wokes admit they were wrong
  • BLM call for more police funding
  • Pigs will fly
Mr.
Reply to  Mark Pawelek
July 30, 2022 12:09 pm

Dessler.

Rud Istvan
July 30, 2022 10:24 am

Should be fun. Thanks for the alert, Andy.
Dessler cannot win and Koonin cannot lose for the basic reason that everything the Dessler side predicted HAS NOT happened.

  1. The modeled tropical troposphere hotspot does not exist in reality. That by itself makes all other model based predictions suspect.
  2. Modelled ECS is twice what energy budget methods observe. The observed ECS is no cause for alarm or action. Where action has been taken, the ‘results’ just show renewables are ruinables.
  3. Sea level rise has not accelerated.
  4. Summer Arctic sea ice has not disappeared; it has grown since about 2012.
  5. Weather extremes have not increased in either frequency or intensity.

Such irrefutable facts make Dessler’s ‘climate science’ UNSETTLED. QED.

Tom Halla
July 30, 2022 10:28 am

Most of the advocates for climate change will not debate.

Ed Reid
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 30, 2022 10:32 am

Some will not even “disclose” in court.

Fred Hubler
Reply to  Ed Reid
July 30, 2022 10:52 am

I know I shouldn’t make it personal, but why is it that Dessler, Mann and Gavin Schmidt look like they are triplets that were separated at birth?

Mary Brown
Reply to  Fred Hubler
July 30, 2022 11:54 am

Birds of a feather

Gunga Din
July 30, 2022 10:54 am

Who will be the moderator?

Mr.
Reply to  Gunga Din
July 30, 2022 11:16 am

Dominion Voting Systems Inc ?

leitmotif
Reply to  Gunga Din
July 30, 2022 12:53 pm

Brandon.

Doonman
July 30, 2022 10:55 am

Stop calling it science. You cannot do science with debate. There is no experiment possible to show cause and effect with the climate because there is only one climate. So it’s all about climate opinion from different people wearing different costumes. Opinion always devolves into religion with humans.

Mr.
Reply to  Doonman
July 30, 2022 11:27 am

there is only one climate

I disagree.

Around the world, there are 30-something different climates categorisations, and within each of them, hundreds of regional climates each with their own idiosyncrasies, weather cycles, influences and patterns.

Many regions with little or no proper monitoring / recording instrumentation.

To average all these behaviors into one set of constructed numbers and maintain that this is an accurate descriptor of the state of all weather conditions all over the planet is arrant nonsense.

n.n
Reply to  Doonman
July 30, 2022 11:39 am

Moral, ethical, legal apologies dictated by God, gods, mortal gods, or experts.

Andy May
Author
Reply to  Doonman
July 30, 2022 11:44 am

I agree that formal debate is not science, science is forecasting an outcome with a model of a well-developed idea to see if the modeled result actually happens. If the data and analysis used to build the model is reproducible, the researcher gets a bonus. Debate is often an incentive to do the research and build the model, but not required. Debate spurs thought and reaction, which helps the scientific process.

Debates are mostly to educate the public, so they know the issue from both points-of-view, remember the great Lincoln-Douglas Debates that literally helped change history. Lincoln rose to prominence during and after the debates, and eventually became President. That was the last time that the country was this divided and the parties and press were this partisan. The result was war.

I am old enough to remember when the news media provided this service by fairly reporting both sides of important issues, but those days are long gone. This link takes you to the debates:
The Lincoln-Douglas Debates of 1858 – Lincoln Home National Historic Site (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov)

Mark Pawelek
Reply to  Doonman
July 30, 2022 12:04 pm

there is only one climate

There are a host of climates:

  • Tundra
  • Desert
  • Tropical forest
  • Mediterranean
  • Temperate
  • Alpine

for example

leitmotif
Reply to  Mark Pawelek
July 30, 2022 12:39 pm

Mark, there is only one climate. It’s called Tenerife. 🙂

Redge
July 30, 2022 11:02 am

Off-Topic:

Watching the first episode of the BBC’s “Big Oil v the World

Believe it or not, Ben Santer complains about the Global Climate Coalition using the term “scientific cleansing”

Hey Ben, how about you call out the eco-mental fools calling people who are sceptical of catastrophic global warming “deniers”?

As a stepson of a survivor, I find this deeply offensive.

Gregory Woods
July 30, 2022 11:37 am

Climate science compels us to make large and rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

compels! What’s a poor human to do against the Dark Forces?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Gregory Woods
Terry
July 30, 2022 12:06 pm

Dessler is hopeless. He’s a hale fellow well met, a back slapper, and thinks that will get him through. He’s incapable of realizing he’s losing.

Last edited 50 minutes ago by Terry
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Terry
July 30, 2022 12:14 pm

He sure isn’t very good with math and stats. His 2010 paper touted by NASA found a ‘definite’ positive cloud feedback. In fact, the graph of his clear sky/all sky data was an almost perfect ‘shotgun’ with an r^2 of 0.02. Put that skill set up against theoretical physicist Koonin, and it won’t be pretty.

leitmotif
Reply to  Terry
July 30, 2022 12:56 pm

Dessler is a big blustering character. He doesn’t care what people think as long as he is on that stage.

Win or lose the argument, in Dessler’s mind it’s a win.

DMA
July 30, 2022 12:19 pm

Climate science compels us to make large and rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.
I have yet to see evidence that human CO2 causes more than a small portion of the recent atmospheric increase. I haven’t seen any reasonable correlation of emissions and temperatures or other climate parameters. The rise in temperature is seen in steps and the CO2 is constant.If no science can show that we are causing the problem how can it be compelling us to change our economy and society?

Bruce Cobb
July 30, 2022 12:35 pm

“Climate science” doesn’t compel us to do anything. Climate Religion does.

fretslider
July 30, 2022 12:38 pm

“Andrew Dessler and Steven Koonin will debate…”

Can this be?

“Andrew Dessler declares ‘I won’t debate the science, the science is set’ “

https://www.climatedepot.com/2022/02/18/watch-warmist-andrew-dessler-declares-i-wont-debate-the-science-the-science-is-set-joe-rogan-is-not-impressed/

What changed his mind?

Andy May
Author
Reply to  fretslider
July 30, 2022 12:54 pm

Strictly speaking he is not debating the science; he is debating how climate science should guide policy:

Climate science compels us to make large and rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions”

Does climate science tell us we are doomed and must reduce our greenhouse emissions, or we will die or be harmed in a big way? It is one thing to say humans are causing some warming, and quite another to say the human-caused warming is dangerous and must be stopped even if it impoverishes all of us. How sure are they the warming is dangerous? This is the issue. It is a well-phrased resolution.

leitmotif
July 30, 2022 12:51 pm

So a warmist v lukewarmist debate.

Or one evidence free concept against another evidence free concept debate.

Not really a popcorn event, then.

Does the winner go on to debate with a climate realist in the final? Y’know, like a person whose income doesn’t depend on their taking the view of one side or the other?

