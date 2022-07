Just like the sortable Video page we rolled out three weeks ago, we have added a book review page.

You have the ability to sort via date, importance (subjective value), topic, author, or organization, either ascending or descending.

Send book review suggestions to:

Let us know what you think.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...