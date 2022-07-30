Ridiculae

Claim: Green Skies Will Save Us from Climate Change

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
6 Comments

A twitter thread about an article in Business Insider.

Originally tweeted by Insider (@thisisinsider) on July 28, 2022.

Earlier this month, a monster Midwestern thunderstorm called a derecho turned the skies over South Dakota a sickly green.

The new colors of the sky are so terrifying, they will spur us to action, @jetjocko says.

Here's why. 👇

https://www.businessinsider.com/green-orange-blue-sky-climate-change-apocalypse-evolution-colors-2022-7

Images from the storm went viral and hit the news.

It all moved even faster than the storm itself — just as it did two years ago, when massive wildfires turned the skies over San Francisco a shade of Golden Gate orange.

https://www.businessinsider.com/green-orange-blue-sky-climate-change-apocalypse-evolution-colors-2022-7

Derechos, wildfires, and sandstorms have happened before, but not like this.

The difference: climate change, @jetjocko says.

Unseasonable, bigger, and more dangerous are hallmarks of the new world, where city skies are the color of a dead planet.

https://www.businessinsider.com/green-orange-blue-sky-climate-change-apocalypse-evolution-colors-2022-7

Photo shows the hazy orange sky above San Francisco due to wildfires.

Climate change has been going on for a century and a half.

For most of that time, it has been so subtle that people couldn't see it, or could ignore it.

But our color vision is tailored for survival.

When the sky turns green, we notice.

https://www.businessinsider.com/green-orange-blue-sky-climate-change-apocalypse-evolution-colors-2022-7

Photo shows a green sky and clouds resulting from a derecho.

The colors we pay the most attention to were the ones that mattered most to our survival, @jetjocko say.

Not the ordinary colors that make up most of our world, like blue (sky, water) or green (plants).

Which means that, in a way, we stop noticing it.

https://www.businessinsider.com/green-orange-blue-sky-climate-change-apocalypse-evolution-colors-2022-7

Text shows the definition of shifting baseline syndrome, a noun meaning a phenomenon where things that don't change, or that change very, very slowly, don't register in our brains.

We're going to owe a kind of thank-you to the Earth's scary new colorways — and to the evolutionary quirks of our eyes and brains that let us see color in the first place, @jetjocko writes.

https://www.businessinsider.com/green-orange-blue-sky-climate-change-apocalypse-evolution-colors-2022-7

We might not be built to attend to every incremental climate-change blip, but we're built to notice (finally!) when the planet we evolved to see doesn't exist anymore.

That's probably what it will take, if anything is going to change, @jetjocko says.

https://www.businessinsider.com/green-orange-blue-sky-climate-change-apocalypse-evolution-colors-2022-7

Around the world, people living in countries on the front lines of the climate crisis and its effects — poorer countries in the global south, primarily — report more anxiety about climate overall.

They're seeing the evidence more clearly.

https://www.businessinsider.com/green-orange-blue-sky-climate-change-apocalypse-evolution-colors-2022-7

Text against a black background reads: "In the US, only young people and those who identify as Democrats think dealing with climate change should be a top priority according to surveys from Pew Research."

If a single recalcitrant Democratic senator (and all the Republican ones) can stymie even the most basic policy changes to avert a planetary disaster of our own making, it'll take pressure from all of us to change course, @jetjocko writes.

https://www.businessinsider.com/green-orange-blue-sky-climate-change-apocalypse-evolution-colors-2022-7

Text against a black background reads: "About half of Americans think humans are only partially responsible for climate change, or not responsible at all according to surveys from Pew Research."

.@jetjocko's hope is that the new colors of the sky are so terrifying, they will spur us to action.

Subscribe to @thisisinsider to read more. 👇

https://www.businessinsider.com/green-orange-blue-sky-climate-change-apocalypse-evolution-colors-2022-7

Originally tweeted by Insider (@thisisinsider) on July 28, 2022.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
rah
July 30, 2022 11:07 pm

Every poll I have seen previously showed climate change at or every near the bottom of peoples concerns. Has anyone seen recent polls where that has changed?

And yes green skies have gotten my attention before. In my experience a green cast to the clouds is an indicator of a severe thunderstorm, often having the potential for tornadic activity. And so they sure as heck have gotten my attention when I see them.

1
Reply
Chris Hanley
July 30, 2022 11:21 pm

Earlier this month, a monster Midwestern thunderstorm called a derecho turned the skies over South Dakota a sickly green … Derechos, wildfires, and sandstorms have happened before, but not like this … city skies are the color of a dead planet.

Oh Lord for pity’s sake.
According to this article ‘green thunderstorm’ phenomena are part of folklore in the Midwest, folklore being “the traditional beliefs, customs, and stories of a community, passed through the generations by word of mouth ” (Oxford).
Even I can get exaggerated color effects like that on a basic apple computer.
jetJocko aka Adam Rogers claims to be a science writer.

0
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
July 30, 2022 11:25 pm

I saw green skies in Tampa just before a waterspout came ashore.

0
Reply
PCman999
July 30, 2022 11:26 pm

“Around the world, people living in countries on the front lines of the climate crisis and its effects — poorer countries in the global south, primarily — report more anxiety about climate overall.

They’re seeing the evidence more clearly.”

Strangely, the doesn’t show us this clear evidence.

And I thought the “global south” – SJW-speak for developing countries – wouldn’t be affected by climate change’s warmer temps because the warming is supposed to happen at the higher latitudes and at the poles, mostly in the north since Antarctica refuses to accept the climate emergency and the rest of the south is proportionately more water than the north so the south is moderated by that extra water – which is what we see in the temperature profiles.

And since sea levels have been increasing at a leisurely 1.8-3mm per DECADE, that seriously can’t be affecting anyone in the south, or north for that matter.

So where’s the evidence?

The Business Insider is such a shit newspaper – nevermind this climate article, it’s mostly a frustrating read anytime I unfortunately click on one of their headlines in my newsfeed – poorly written articles by obvious amateurs who can’t even manage who-what-where-how and why, or even a logical thread.

0
Reply
Climate believer
July 30, 2022 11:46 pm

“We’re going to owe a kind of thank-you to the Earth’s scary new colorways —”

New? …. no. Scary? …. no.

You’re an alarmist cretin who needs some real scientific education ……… yes.

0
Reply
DonK31
July 30, 2022 11:48 pm

In my nearly 70 years of experience, green skies were an indication of tornados in the area. The deepest shade of green skies I ever saw was in early April ’74. Tornadoes in Louisville, Xenia, Ohio and the Southern IN area where I grew up.

There are missives about red sky at mornings and red skies at night; but if you see green skies, dive.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Ridiculae

You are the pollution they want to eliminate! Study: ‘Eating Too Much Protein Makes (Human) Pee a Problem Pollutant in the U.S.’ – ‘Can contribute to warming’

18 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Ridiculae

The Atlantic: Climate Nostalgia Causes “stupidity of the mind”

5 days ago
Eric Worrall
natural gas nuclear power Ridiculae

European Commission Declares Nuclear and Gas to be Green

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics Ridiculae

Aussie PM: NSW Climate Change Floods are the Rest of the World’s Fault

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Ridiculae

Claim: Green Skies Will Save Us from Climate Change

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Propaganda Opinion

Claim: “Action on climate change is action on the cost of living”

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Announcements Book Review

New Feature: Book Review Page

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Change Debate Climate News

Koonin-Dessler Debate

14 hours ago
Andy May
%d bloggers like this: