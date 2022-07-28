Sea ice

Climatologists Embarrassed: Increase in Global CO2 Levels Accompanied by Arctic Sea Ice Growth!

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
9 Comments

Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin 

Today we look at the polar ice caps, which the global warming wingnuts claim is the canary in the coal mine and predicted earlier they’d melt and collapse. For example, Al Gore warned the Arctic ice would disappear by 2014.

While CO2 has gone up, Arctic sea ice has RISEN over past decade

But we have a big surprise. First we examine the Arctic sea ice extent so far this summer. Has it melted away like Al Gore said it would?

Source: Vishop Artic Sea Ice Extent

To the contrary, the latest data show Arctic sea ice is still very much present and is currently running above the average of the last decade. Our friend Snowfan here reports:

The Vishop plot shows the Arctic sea ice areas (extent/extension, red line) on 2 July 2022 is larger than in some previous years and above the last 10-year average (dark blue dashed line): There is nothing more with the ridiculous ice-melt  fantasies of the two climate lying barons John Kerry and Al Gore, who predicted in 2009 a summer ice-free Arctic in the year 2014, if the global greenhouse emissions would not be drastically reduced.

The CO2 content of the Earth’s global atmosphere has steadily increased from about 380 ppm in 2009 to more than 420 ppm annually by 2022, leading to the further greening of the Earth. The increase in global CO2 levels in the Earth’s atmosphere has been accompanied by growth in Arctic sea ice areas and strong growth in Greenland ice masses this year.”

What an embarrassing development for Al Gore and the tight circle of consensus scientists.

Antarctica continues long-term upward sea ice trend

Looking at Antarctica sea ice, we also see a zero-crisis trend when plotting the data from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA):

Chart produced by KiryeNet. Data Source: JMA

The annual mean for Antarctica has risen modestly since satellite measurement began in 1979. There is no polar ice melt crisis at this time. This is humiliating for the climate loonies.

9 Comments
Paul Hurley (aka PaulH)
July 28, 2022 6:12 am

The climatologists should follow George’s advice and do the opposite.

Chaswarnertoo
July 28, 2022 6:16 am

Those damn pesky facts. Almost like the models are rubbish…

Bob Tisdale
Editor
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
July 28, 2022 6:56 am

Almost????

Thanks, Chaswarnertoo. Your comment made me smile and I couldn’t resist responding.

Regards,
Bob

Patrick B
July 28, 2022 6:19 am

Even if it was melting, that’s simply a continuation of melting that started with the end of the Little Ice Age. What the alarmists need to show is definitive acceleration of melting right, not just continued melting at a pre-existing rate?

Further, I know the alarmists keep moving the goalposts of how long a trend is required to prove no warming, but I think they are up to 30 years right? So by those standards, don’t we need to see acceleration in melting for 30 years to use ice cap melting as “proof” of global warming?

Steve Reddish
Reply to  Patrick B
July 28, 2022 6:49 am

What is needed to confirm the CO2 bogey man is melting that continues to correlate with atmospheric CO2 content.
While the ice extent at this moment is marginally above the 2010’s average and may fall below that average by late summer, that level should be much lower if CO2 really was the driver of ice melt.

Phil.
July 28, 2022 6:29 am

Of course the minor detail that the Antarctic seaice extent is currently at a satellite era low is conveniently omitted (it set a new record minimum this year). Over the last 20 years the Greenland Icesheet has lost ~5,000 GT and is continuing to do so.

observa
Reply to  Phil.
July 28, 2022 6:35 am

Yep and bang goes the theory there’s a global climate that needs the average the omniscient ones know it should be.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Phil.
July 28, 2022 6:41 am

Which fundament are you pulling those figures from?

References?

Mr.
Reply to  Phil.
July 28, 2022 6:50 am

Phil, it’s these kinds of statements from you that convince some numpties every year to try sailing around the Arctic seas.

Of course every year some boats then get stuck in the STILL VERY ABUNDANT sea ice, and if it weren’t for rescue missions by ice-breakers, lives would be lost.

