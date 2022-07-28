Open Thread

Galileo9
July 28, 2022 2:13 am

Is this Fake News? If it is then it should be called out, if it isn’t then perhaps it should get wider attention.

griff
Reply to  Galileo9
July 28, 2022 2:26 am

Perhaps you’d like to give us how much is excavated for a petrol or diesel vehicle? Including the fossil fuel to power it thru its life?

Peta of Newark
July 28, 2022 2:18 am

OMG
BBC Headline:”Senator Joe Manchin suddenly backs Biden climate and tax bill
Joe Gordon
July 28, 2022 2:20 am

While I generally prefer politicians who can work across the aisle, I’m quite disappointed in Manchin and Synema. Both seem to enjoy the spotlight these days, especially Manchin. I wonder if the voters of West Virginia will remember this in 2024 as our country is reeling from double-digit inflation and small businesses keep closing because of high costs and increased taxes.

I blame Trump for this (and will accept the resulting neg votes – I know he’s popular here). If he hadn’t picked the absolute worst way to complain about election shenanigans (far too late – the time was when swing states were switching to all-absentee/no-verification voting), Georgia’s two senators would be Republicans today and our country would be in slightly less bad shape.

So now our country is a few steps closer to complete reliance on China and Russia. I wonder if it’s time to invest in a Berlitz class on Mandarin.

