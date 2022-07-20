“UK High Court: Net Zero Policy Violates the Climate Change Act”

Essay by Eric Worrall

The UK High Court has ruled the government is not providing enough detail on how they plan to cut CO2 emissions. But the plaintiffs, Friends of the Earth, for once might have done us all a favour.

Climate change: Campaigners hail ruling on ‘net zero’ Campaigners have hailed a High Court ruling that the government’s ‘net zero’ strategy breaches its obligations under the Climate Change Act. The strategy commits the UK to slash emissions of the greenhouse gases that are warming the planet to reach ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050. The court ruled there was not enough detail on how the target would be met. The judgment during the UK’s first red alert for heat ordered the government to deliver a new report to Parliament. The government said in response that its net zero strategy was still official policy and noted that the strategy itself had not been quashed by the court. … The campaigners said that the judgement meant the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) would have to update its climate strategy to include a quantified account of how its policies will achieve climate targets. … Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-62223551

This British high court ruling echoes the 2019 ruling, in which the Dutch High Court ruled the Netherlands government was in breach of its own climate laws.

I personally love these kinds of rulings, because they penalise political climate hypocrisy.

In my opinion the British government did not provide details of how they plan to achieve emissions cuts, because they have no idea how to achieve their own climate goals. I believe British politicians passed the climate change act as a smokescreen, to help fool voters into thinking they intend to do something about CO2 emissions.

By ripping away the smokescreen, Friends of the Earth has done us all a favour, by bringing forward the day when politicians will be forced to admit they have no real intention of doing anything to significantly reduce CO2 emissions.

