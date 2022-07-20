Original image author Chris Potter, http://www.stockmonkeys.com, image modified
Climate News

UK High Court: Net Zero Policy Violates the Climate Change Act

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

The UK High Court has ruled the government is not providing enough detail on how they plan to cut CO2 emissions. But the plaintiffs, Friends of the Earth, for once might have done us all a favour.

Climate change: Campaigners hail ruling on ‘net zero’

Campaigners have hailed a High Court ruling that the government’s ‘net zero’ strategy breaches its obligations under the Climate Change Act.

The strategy commits the UK to slash emissions of the greenhouse gases that are warming the planet to reach ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050. 

The court ruled there was not enough detail on how the target would be met.

The judgment during the UK’s first red alert for heat ordered the government to deliver a new report to Parliament.

The government said in response that its net zero strategy was still official policy and noted that the strategy itself had not been quashed by the court.

The campaigners said that the judgement meant the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) would have to update its climate strategy to include a quantified account of how its policies will achieve climate targets. 

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-62223551

This British high court ruling echoes the 2019 ruling, in which the Dutch High Court ruled the Netherlands government was in breach of its own climate laws.

I personally love these kinds of rulings, because they penalise political climate hypocrisy.

In my opinion the British government did not provide details of how they plan to achieve emissions cuts, because they have no idea how to achieve their own climate goals. I believe British politicians passed the climate change act as a smokescreen, to help fool voters into thinking they intend to do something about CO2 emissions.

By ripping away the smokescreen, Friends of the Earth has done us all a favour, by bringing forward the day when politicians will be forced to admit they have no real intention of doing anything to significantly reduce CO2 emissions.

Nick Stokes
July 20, 2022 6:03 pm

“UK High Court: Net Zero Policy Violates the Climate Change Act”

They actually ruled that the lack of Net Zero Policy violates the Act.

2
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Nick Stokes
July 20, 2022 6:18 pm

That’s a fair interpretation. I’m looking forward to the next stage of this drama.

3
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Nick Stokes
July 20, 2022 6:39 pm

So is this the beginning of Policy vs Reality?

That is, an establishment Western government being called upon to put hard legislation in place to match their electioneering?

I hope a silk is being briefed to appear before an empowered court to ask –
what exactly IS “net zero”

It seems to be a term that is trotted out with gay abandon in “progressive” announcements, but so far no explanations of how modern civilization is going to produce the

  • food
  • fuel
  • housing
  • electricity
  • health care
  • transport
  • communications

from wind, solar and batteries alone.

You’re over all these challenges, Nick.

Please enlighten us.

Ta.

0
Reply
BobM
Reply to  Nick Stokes
July 20, 2022 6:55 pm

OT – Nick, did you go to the movie?

0
Reply
Blackall
July 20, 2022 6:04 pm

https://www.globalresearch.ca/expert-report-fifth-generation-5g-directed-energy-radiation-emissions-context-nanometal-contaminated-vaccines-include-covid-19-graphite-ferrous-oxide-antennas/5786727

“Microwave radiation emissions are known to increase thermal temperatures, contributing to the climate change challenges and life-threatening effects of raising temperatures in cities. Heat island impacts are defined as large urban areas that are affected by increases in city temperatures …”

-1
Reply
Carlo, Monte
July 20, 2022 6:22 pm

Another genius at work: Brandon’s “climate advisor” sez Brandon will move forward with “every power available to him” to get rid of fossil fuels.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/biden-climate-advisor-says-joe-biden-will-move-forward-every-power-available-get-rid-fossil-fuels-video/

ALL HAIL KING BRANDON!

1
Reply
RevJay4
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
July 20, 2022 6:51 pm

Let the litigation begin. If the EOs Joke Biteme plans on implementing are unconstitutional, and they will be, they will be challenged in court. Possibly, SCOTUS will need to rule on the legality of whatever the administration puts forth.
And, just in time for the mid-terms. Amazing. Should be interesting.

0
Reply
tgasloli
July 20, 2022 6:42 pm

Be careful what you wish for.

Given the amount of damage the governments of US, Britain, Canada, EU have done in the last 3 years in the name of COVID, climate change, Ukraine, I’m not sure they aren’t willing to do more damage to meet net zero. The suffering of their own citizens does not seem to matter.

0
Reply
Mike Jonas
Editor
July 20, 2022 6:45 pm

With Carrie leaving 10 Downing Street, maybe climate sanity can return to British politics. Maybe. Unfortunately, I’m not sure if any politician understands anything at all about what they are dealing with. On the plus side, Rishi Sunak, who looks likely to be Britain’s next PM, has said that he will open up North Sea development, but then he has also imposed a “windfall profit” tax on North Sea producers. Like I said, I’m not sure if any politician understands anything at all about what they are dealing with. What I am hoping (an impossible dream??) is that in the final vote between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the Conservative Party members will put a line through them both and write in Kemi Badenoch.

0
Reply
