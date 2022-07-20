Space

String Pollution Crisis

1 hour ago
Kip Hansen
6 Comments

News Brief by Kip Hansen —  21 July 2022

I am forever being plagued by finding bits of string and twine and yarn in odd places in my home, yard, boat and car. Now, pollution by odd bits of twine and string have reached CRISIS PROPORTIONS, affecting even other planets in our own solar system!

Megan Marples, CNN journalist, reports:  “Mysterious bundle of string on Mars’ surface found by Perseverance rover”.  ( quotes below from this article) This image is provided by NASA…and so far, at least, no one has suggested that this incident is proof of String Theory, but it is Proof of String on Mars and, if on Mars, who is to say that anthropogenic string pollution has not found its way to other planets in our own solar system or even far-flung exo-planets.  There is no telling how dangerous String Pollution may be to any life that may exist there.

If not exactly proof of string theory in general, some think it might be supporting evidence of Spaghetti Theory, a tangled sub-set of String Theory:  “The rover’s front left hazard avoidance camera took a photo of the light-colored object on July 12 that some people likened to spaghetti.”

NASA and JPL are making a solid effort to explain away the finding:

“The string could be from the rover or its descent stage, a component similar to a rocket-powered jet pack used to safely lower the rover to the planet’s surface, according to a spokesperson for the Perseverance mission at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.”

“Perseverance had not previously been in the area where the string was found, so it’s likely the wind blew it there, the spokesperson said.“

It does not surprise this author that neither JPL or NASA has supplied any information that shows that the rocket-powered jet-pack or the Rover itself actually used such a piece of string anywhere in its construction.   I mean, really, if you were building a rocket to the moon, would you tie things together with bits of string?

# # # # #

Author’s Comment:

I had always blamed my four kids for the String Pollution I encountered in home, yard, car and boat.  But I am certain that none of them have ever been to Mars – so they have a solid alibi in this case.

Do you have any suspects?

# # # # #

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
StuM
July 20, 2022 10:18 pm

It’s quite obviously a spawn of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, thus proving that Pastafarianism is universal.

Last edited 41 minutes ago by StuM
1
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
July 20, 2022 10:41 pm

If this was California, we’d have to outlaw single-use string.

0
Reply
John V. Wright
July 20, 2022 10:42 pm

Just while we are here – can someone remind me what %age of the Martian atmosphere is made up of CO2? And what the average temperature is? Asking for a friend.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  John V. Wright
July 20, 2022 10:46 pm

95%, but atmosphere is 1% of Earth’s iirc.

My back-of-an-envelope calculation was 26x the amount of CO2 in Earth’s atmosphere. That’s why Mars is so hot.

0
Reply
writing observer
July 20, 2022 10:43 pm

Hmm. Kind of looks like the pieces of sisal that I find all over my office floor.

Yep. My cat Artemis is looking just TOO innocent…

0
Reply
Craig from Oz
July 20, 2022 10:44 pm

Sing along if you know the words:

‘String String String String
Everybody loves string
String String String String
Everybody loves string
Pull on your pants, slip on your vest
Everybody knows string is best’
(repeat ad nauseam)

(Goodies,S5e6)

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

NASA Space

NASA Seeks Public’s Designs to Throw Shade in Space

2 days ago
Charles Rotter
NASA Space

China Rejects NASA Claim They Want to Take Over the Moon

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Space

NASA Launch: Australia Joins the Commercial Space Race

4 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Space

Lunar Soil has the Potential to Generate Oxygen and Fuel

3 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Space

String Pollution Crisis

1 hour ago
Kip Hansen
Climate News

UK High Court: Net Zero Policy Violates the Climate Change Act

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Oil and Gas

Biden to declare climate emergency? Ban offshore drilling?

9 hours ago
David Middleton
Obituary

The End of an Era – Vale Patrick Michaels

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: