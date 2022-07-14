Alarmism

Don’t Panic!

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
21 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

Also in the Telegraph:

We are heading for a national heatwave emergency, or a heatwave as we used to call it. Just as a few frigid days in winter are now known as a “snow event” and winter gales come with names attached, so the arrival of high summer is greeted as a life-threatening episode. The Government’s emergency response unit Cobra has been summoned to draw up plans to cope with what might turn out to be one day with temperatures in the upper 90s.

Back in the mists of time, a Met Office forecaster such as Michael Fish or John Kettley would attach a magnetic sun emblem on to a map of the UK and tell us it would be hot. Now their predictions are accompanied by colour-coded warnings and advice to wear a hat, apply sun cream or sleep under a sheet.

It borders on hysteria. In London yesterday, the temperature peaked at around 31C – hot, but not that hot. The rest of the week looks warm for July, before the real scorcher arrives (probably) at the weekend. According to the Met Office: “It is uncertain how long the very hot weather will last, but it is likely that much of the UK will see a return to cooler and more widely unsettled conditions during the week.”

So why the panic? It is not as if we are facing anything on a par with the long, hot summer of 1976 when for 15 consecutive days from June 23 to July 7 temperatures reached 90F (32C) somewhere in England. If that happened today, ministers, Army chiefs and health officials would be meeting in a permanent crisis session.

How did people cope before air conditioning, refrigeration and the sartorial dispensation to walk around shirtless (men) or in the skimpiest of attires (women)? I often sit in an Edwardian theatre and wonder how they managed in their suits and winged collars or dresses and whalebone corsets on the hottest of days, unable to strip off because the social norms insisted you dress properly, however uncomfortable you may feel.

After all, hot summers are nothing new. In 1911, the sun shone almost unbroken for two months and that year, until fairly recently, held the record for the highest temperature recorded in this country at 36.7C on August 9.

Of course, people suffered from the sweltering heat and did what they could to mitigate the misery, just as we have always done. What is different nowadays is the direct intervention of state agencies, a reprise of what we saw during the Covid lockdowns.

The same players, indeed, are reaching for the levers of nannying authority now co-ordinated by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which sprang into being on the back of the pandemic. Its chief executive is Dame Jenny Harries, formerly familiar to everyone as a director of Public Health England. Once established, an agency such as this has to find a reason to intervene, otherwise what is it for?

So the hot weather has given it an excuse to do just that. If the thermometer rises above 40C, which would be remarkable, it is poised to declare a “Level Four emergency”. This is to be triggered when the hot weather is so extreme that “illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy”, as well as the most vulnerable.

In London and southern England, we already have a Level Three “heat-health alert”, which advises us “to enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.”

In addition, “stay cool indoors by closing curtains on rooms that face the sun – and remember that it may be cooler outdoors than indoors; never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals, check that fridges, freezers and fans are working properly; and avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day.”

Well, who would have known? How did we manage for millennia before the UKHSA came along? A Level Four emergency would see schools closed, as they were (unnecessarily) during the pandemic. When I was young and the weather was hot, lessons were held outside. Now, just the prospect of one or two very hot days is enough to set off a nervous breakdown, potentially affecting food supplies, disrupting travel and putting nuclear power plants out of action. It will certainly encourage those who have been working from home for the past few years to stay put.

There is, of course, a connection between this overreaction and the way we live now, with the state feeling entitled to intrude on every aspect of our lives and, let’s be honest, encouraged to do so by many. It is a yearning to be cosseted that Boris Johnson identified when he promised to put “an arm around the nation” to support people through whatever adversity they might experience.

It is an approach that underpins the expansion of the welfare state to encompass millions who could be working but won’t, and militates against any reform of the NHS, which then needs billions of pounds extra funding to prevent its collapse.

This is why we spend too much and tax too much, the central issue in the Tory leadership election. A state that thinks it knows how best we should live our lives has no moral compunction in taking most of our income. Politicians sense that a majority would rather the government or others provided for them and their needs so tailor their policies accordingly. But if people want to be looked after from cradle to grave, they can’t have low taxes as well.

To fund the paternalistic state, taxes need to be kept higher than they should be and other programmes, like defence, get less than they need. There is a trade-off. On top of that, the precautionary principle that guides modern governance generates many of the rules and regulations that suffocate individual enterprise.

It lends itself to an inability to rationalise personal risk or to accept any hardship, however minor or unavoidable, and leaves people resistant to political arguments about re-imagining the size of state or questioning what it does.

Amid all the waffle about taxes dominating the Tory leadership contest, there is precious little debate about this fundamental point. There is, however, plenty of hot air – as if we hadn’t got enough of that already.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/07/12/heatwave-hysteria-epitomises-tories-fatal-embrace-nanny-statism/?mc_cid=29710b8e07&mc_eid=4961da7cb1

21 Comments
Tom Abbott
July 14, 2022 6:08 am

If you want to see a heatwave, watch the south/central U.S. over the next few weeks.

We have a high pressure system dominating the central U.S. and it’s going to get hot underneath it:

https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/isobaric/500hPa/orthographic=-102.76,32.08,264/loc=-99.481,37.264

Last edited 1 hour ago by Tom Abbott
William Heritage
July 14, 2022 6:27 am

I used to like it when Dave Letterman was the weather man on WISH TV in Indianapolis and if he didn’t like the forecast he’d just move the magnetic sun or rain someplace else on the map and make up his own forecast.

Oldseadog
Reply to  William Heritage
July 14, 2022 6:39 am

And his forecast was probably as accurate as any of the others.

Langwog
July 14, 2022 6:43 am

Hard not to laugh living in the Pilbara where any temperature below 20 has rhe locals reaching for a Jumper and 30 is considered to be a nice winter’s day!

A hot day can get to 46 plus in the shade. Funny how the locals many of English extraction cope.. perhaps warmer climes can be managed?

observa
Reply to  Langwog
July 14, 2022 7:29 am

What about central cooling?
Alice Springs freezes through longest streak of sub-zero days on record (msn.com)
Yikes! The Ice Age cometh.

ResourceGuy
July 14, 2022 6:46 am

There is an underlying problem of declining content and investment with this quality substitution. It was hoped the users would not notice, much like the third (lazy) installment of a movie trilogy.

John Garrett
July 14, 2022 6:47 am

On the subject of panic, the United Kingdom has just imposed a Windfall Profits Tax on hydrocarbon energy companies raising their tax rate from 40% to 65%.

This will, of course, ensure that those energy companies will enthusiastically invest much more in their effort to find and produce the life-saving hydrocarbons in and for the United Kingdom. [/sarc]

Remember this the next time the U.K. is freezing in the dark as a result of the failure of wind and solar electricity generating facilities to produce sufficient electricity.

Old Man Winter
July 14, 2022 6:47 am

The only time The Team™ hypes extremely cold and/or stormy winter weather this much is when
they’re linking it to man-made GW caused by The Magic Molecule™!

Carlo, Monte
July 14, 2022 7:10 am

Does anyone still watch TV news/weather?

jeff corbin
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
July 14, 2022 7:58 am

Not since the really fun D.C. snow storm of 1983…too anticlimactic for me.

Sparko
July 14, 2022 7:18 am

I remember driving around London in a car where it got so hot, that some of the electrics stopped functioning, specifically the windows (fortunately all in the down position) and the temperature reading which went through 53°c and then started flashing. – -. That was 20 odd years ago.

observa
Reply to  Sparko
July 14, 2022 7:45 am

Fake news as that was undoubtedly Lucas electrics.

Those were the good old days when men were men and women glad of it. When a bloke could pull down an engine and work on his own car because you damn well had to and so often 🙁

Walter Sobchak
July 14, 2022 7:20 am

Brits are such wimps. It was 31 C where I live for the last two days. I spent both afternoons sitting on my front porch with a big glass of iced limeade. My porch is shaded and screened by large mature trees. It was just lovely.

pigs_in_space
Reply to  Walter Sobchak
July 14, 2022 7:38 am

The ozzies have a good expression for it. “whinging poms”.
They whinge, the airports & schools close down when arrives 2 flakes of snow.
Then they whinge when summer temps arrive which are an everyday non event in Nice or Cannes.
They whinge when it rains too much, and the rivers overflow into the flood plains they didn’t dredge and are now covered with houses, then they whinge when it doesn’t rain enough, and they whinge when people from poor EU countries come to pick the fruit they can’t be bothered to get out of bed to do a proper day’s work.
They whinge and sue when a hole appears in pavement and they trip up, and they always say something is someone else’s fault or pass the buck when they actually realise something is preventable on their watch, but forgot to do it.
I find it hard to listen to the whinging poms on the plonker mass media when they moan on about “climate change dunnit”, or some other bollox being moaned about, and I am not alone as an expat.

Peta of Newark
July 14, 2022 7:32 am

It’s called Paranoia

There is an absolute epidemic of it going on right now, been building for some decades and constantly getting worse. It afflicts all aspects of Modern Western Society, nobody is immune and nobody is unaffected either directly or indirectly.

It is borne of long-term chemically induced depression – through the consumption of chemical depressants (esp= alcohol, carbohydrate food and cannabis) and the non-consumption of vital trace element neurotransmitters in the diet. Basically because they ain’t there any more.

The mind/brain loses its agility, mental stamina, sense-of-humour, clarity of thought and its memory.
Thus when confronted by anything new or unusual goes straight into Fight/Flight Mode.
i.e It panics.

Nicely rounded up by the term: Sugar Poisoning

And when it panics, it makes hasty & wrong decisions which often tend to make the original situation worse – or turn non-threats into actual threats.
As we see all around us and as documented on here daily.

Thank you Ancel Keys, thanks for nothing

Right-Handed Shark
July 14, 2022 7:40 am

On GB News this morning they had an “expert” claiming all the usual crap, unprecedented, more intense, more frequent etc.etc. I emailed in and complained, as I can remember plenty of times in the UK when we had extended warm periods, and although I can’t quote dates and temperatures I’m pretty sure they were at least as warm as they are currently. I can recall a TV news item about somebody frying an egg on a paving slab, another about train lines buckling, lakes, ponds and rivers at low levels or completely dry and many similar events all through the sixties when they were telling us a new ice age was imminent. And there was a time, around 1968 if memory serves, when I had to get off my bicycle and find a stick to scrape off the molten tar from the road that had built up on my tyres and got so thick it was fouling the frame. I don’t think I have seen that kind of heat since.

Last edited 18 minutes ago by Right-Handed Shark
Citizen Smith
July 14, 2022 7:40 am

The 1855 Charles Dickens novel Little Dorrit is centered in London. Hot weather is often mentioned but the Circumlocution Office is a major theme and source of sad, satirical humor and frustration. Very similar government today.

jeff corbin
July 14, 2022 7:54 am

Ignore the consumerization and commercialization of weather prediction. Just turn off the weather people and don’t go to their sites. Just go outside and enjoy and find a good local radar site and see for yourself. My 18 year old son is a runner. He decided at 14 to ignore all weather predictions and avoid all weather media. He is smart enough to avoid lightening, and to take cover in high winds and rain, and limit his runs in heavy snow and heat over 99 degrees….just like the rest of us are.

jeff corbin
Reply to  jeff corbin
July 14, 2022 7:59 am

My son’s motto ” skin is water proof and wool is warm”

fretslider
July 14, 2022 7:59 am

I didn’t panic in 1976 – even though the pubs ran out of beer and we had to bathe with a friend…’

